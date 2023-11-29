The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Wednesday, Nov. 29Night OUT pre-show mixer at the Music Hall at Fair Park
Broadway Dallas has a new group and it’s for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Gather, socialize and enjoy complimentary drinks and apps before select Broadway Dallas performances this season. Have a blast with your community while you support the arts. The inaugural mixer is at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, before MJ at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Be advised: You do need a ticket for the show to participate in Night OUT. Find out more online.
Thursday, Nov. 30A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre
The Dallas Theater Center’s annual classic is back for another season of festive grump-busting. Bring the entire family for the DTC’s take on the Dickens classic as Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and three pushy presences show Ebenezer Scrooge the way from miserly to magnanimous. Complete with songs and holiday spirit, the show practically guarantees no one will leave a humbug. A Christmas Carol opens at the Wyly Theater (2400 Flora St.) with the 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, Nov. 30, and runs through Dec. 30. Tickets are available online.
Friday, Dec. 1
We love a cult B-movie, but it’s even better when it’s a holiday movie. Few rank as high as 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians for being both entertaining and … bad. Which is probably why Andi Allen adapted the screenplay for the stage in 2010. After several productions over the years, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and Camp Death Productions bring back Santa Claus vs. the Martians — complete with re-creations of “bad” acting moments, props from the film and plenty of laughs — opening at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at MainStage 222 (222 E. Irving Blvd., Irving). The production runs weekends through Dec. 17. Tickets, $12–$18, are available online.
Murals & Margs: Deep Ellum First Friday Mural Tours at the Plaza on Main
This inaugural Deep Ellum First Friday shindig kicks off December and wow, do you get a lot of hang for your buck. Join at the Christmas tree in the Plaza on Main at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, for a Murals & Margs tour. Spend an hour strolling memorable and historical murals by the godfather of Dallas street art (and founder of Kettle Art) Frank Campagna, then witness live painting by Richard Ross and Cathey Miller in the plaza while photographer Justin Terveen captures and projects shots from the evening. Tickets are $45–$55 and include the tour, a swag bag, commemorative glass and rooftop margaritas. They’re available via Eventbrite.
Keith and Margo's Murder in Devil’s Back Porch at Saint Rocco's
If you’ve maxed out on mysteries, crime docs and whodunnit podcasts and fancy yourself a sleuth, it may be time to upgrade to an in-person experience. This one really brings the drama, and possibly some finger-pointing. As in, you will be a major suspect in a homicide investigation on the second floor (Devil’s Back Porch) at Saint Rocco’s New York Italian (3011 Gulden Lane) starting 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1. The good news: you just may be able to prove your innocence if you can suss out who really did it. Tickets start at $59.99 and include dinner and non-alcoholic drinks (cash bar available). Secure your spot online quickly at Eventbrite.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Holiday Art Bazaar 2023 at McKinney Cotton Mill
OK, we know very well that Lewisville and McKinney are two totally different suburbs, but these are both fun, strolly, shoppy events, and if you’re on the outskirts and need to make a geo-based call, maybe this helps. Check out the 12th annual Holiday Art Bazaar hosted by the McKinney Creative Community from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the McKinney Cotton Mill (610 Elm St.). Browse a curated collection of vendors, artists and designers showcasing home decor, gifts, jewelry, pottery and more. Meanwhile, the City of Lewisville hosts the annual Holiday Stroll over two days. On Saturday look for live music, a pancake breakfast with Santa, photo buttons with Santa, an elf scavenger hunt and walkable shopping. Find the complete guide, as well as street closure and parking info, online.
Michael Kenna: Trees book signing at PDNB Gallery
Michael Kenna celebrates his fifth exhibition at PDNB Gallery (150 Manufacturing St.) as well as the release of his latest book. Catch a glimpse of Michael Kenna: Trees as it opens Saturday, Dec. 2, and have a copy of the book signed by the artist between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. In his 50-year career, Kenna has made striking, simple photographs of trees, honoring their beauty while showcasing his skill in natural portraiture. Find out more on the PDNB site.
Sunday, Dec. 3Christmas Pastorela II at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
The Orchestra of New Spain revamps its successful Pastorela (or, Shepherd’s Play) from 2021, complete with villancicos (Nativity story carols sung in metaphor) from 18th-century Mexico, Peru and Spain, with new characters and period costuming. It’s a gorgeous musical experience with drama and cheer for the whole family. The show begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (7611 Park Lane), and is free to attend. Visit the ONS website for more info.
Lights on the Farm 2023 at Heritage Farmstead Museum
Heritage Farmstead Museum (1500 W. 15th St., Plano) returns with the beloved Lights on the Farm. And we know you’re thinking, “What’s with all the outside stuff? This is Texas and we’re cold.” But y’all, put on a coat and enjoy the time we’re not weeping into a puddle of our own sweat. Get on the quarter-mile trail through the historic farm and take a gander at over 1.5 million lights. Ooh and ahh at the animated displays while sipping a hot chocolate and snapping a millions shots for your socials. Tickets, $12–$15, are available online along with special theme nights and other info.
Monday, Dec. 4
This week is rich with music, and not just the typical concerts. Take, for instance, Jeffrey Siegel and his trademark(ed) Keyboard Conversations at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4. The concert pianist will play works by Chopin and Liszt, but he doesn’t just deliver on the classics. He offers a commentary before performing each work in its entirety. It’s fun and informal, and a great way to learn more about classical music in a casual, non-intimidating (but still impressive) way. Tickets are $42–$50, available online.
Tuesday, Dec. 5Dallas Symphony Orchestra Holiday Showcase at NorthPark Center
It’s that time of year again, and we absolutely love it: time to go shopping and hear the magical sounds of orchestras, choirs and children performing as we browse for gifts and look at art. NorthPark Center does this better than any other shopping center, and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, you can have it all as members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Chorus and Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus join forces to play holiday favorites. Find out more (and get a schedule of all performances) on NorthPark’s website.