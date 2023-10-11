The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 11–17

Wednesday, Oct. 11National Geographic Live: Kakani Katija at Perot Museum
For those who feel defined by their first career choices, stop now. Go to the National Geographic Live presentation of Kakani Katija and Designed by Nature. It's at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N. Field St.). You'll hear how the former member of the U.S. International Figure Skating Team became a prominent figure in bioengineering, research diving and exploration of oceanic midwaters. She designs advanced imaging tools, autonomous underwater vehicles and more at the Bioinspiration Lab at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, tracking organisms, studying behavioral response and solving marine questions. Tickets are $40, available online.
Tiffany Derry and Courtney E. Smith at Interabang Books
Eater, the food and restaurant culture website, is now reaching beyond the cyber veil to the print realm with a cookbook, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes. Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) hosts beloved local chef Tiffany Derry and current Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith for a discussion of the new book and the dish on the must-make dishes. Get there before the 6 p.m. start on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for a prime seat and check out Interabang online for more info on the new release. Oh, and in the spirit of full transparency and plates, the writer of this post is a former editor of Eater Dallas.
Hitchcocktober at Angelika Dallas
Don’t like horror movies during Spooky Season? No worries. Go for suspense. Better yet, the Master of Suspense. Angelika Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) hosts the Hitchcocktober Film Series this month, and kicks it off with the chic and stunning To Catch a Thief, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Enjoy the 1955 rom-caper with a glorious Mid-Atlantic accent starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. The rest of the month’s Wednesdays offer up Vertigo, Shadow of a Doubt and Psycho. There are no bad selections, so see them all. Tickets are $14, available online.
Thursday, Oct. 12Jessie James Decker at Galleria Dallas
Maybe this fall weather is increasing our collective appetites, or maybe we’re more inclined to turn on a stove or oven when it’s not one million degrees outside. But there’s another cookbook event, and there’s nothing wrong with building the collection (and the skills). Jessie James Decker (yes, the wife of retired pro hand-egger Eric Decker) is an influencer, musician, designer — OK, fine, she’s a regular Renaissance gal — and she’s got the cooking chops to prove it. She’s signing her new release Just Eat at Kittenish on Level 2 of Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway) from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12. Pre-purchase the book to guarantee a spot in line.
Friday, Oct. 13Ranky Tanky and special guest Lisa Fischer at the Eisemann Center
Grammy Award-winning powerhouses are teaming up for a surely jaw-dropping show. Ranky Tanky is known for mixing the Gullah culture of the South Carolina low country with jazz, blues, funk and gospel. They perform both traditional and original tunes, but all are given the Ranky Tanky treatment with an electrifying result. Couple that with the vocal stardust that comes from Lisa Fischer, known for her performances with the Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan and other legends. It all happens at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). Tickets are $37–$57, available online.
Bernhardt/Hamlet at the Cox Playhouse
Rover Dramawerks is really bringing the stellar selections this season. This week marks the opening of Bernhardt/Hamlet at the Cox Playhouse (1517 H Ave., Plano). The dramedy tells the story of acting icon Sarah Bernhardt in 1899 as she takes on the role of Shakespeare’s ill-fated prince. Naturally, the best theater has some hot goss, and this play offers that along with a side of love. See it through Oct. 28. Tickets are $18–$24, available online.
Saturday, Oct. 14HallowMoon Art Market at Sandwich Hag
Consider this a formal invitation to test-run that awesome costume. Sandwich Hag (1902 Botham Jean Blvd.) is opening the lot for a tasty and creative celebration. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, the restaurant and meeting spot joins with the Dallas Asian American Art Club to host the Hallow Moon Art Market, in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Mood Festival and Halloween. Shop more than 20 AAPI artists, sample delicious offerings both sweet and savory, and have a blast in festive finery. Find the list of vendors and more details on the DAAArtClub IG.
Anna Elise Johnson and Harry Geffert opening at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Join Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 Levee St.) for two events celebrating Anna Elise Johnson’s Earthworks – Mojave Desert and Harry Geffert’s A Place Beside the Road. Starting at 7 p.m., CWFA hosts a conversation between Johnson and Dr. Leigh Arnold, Associate Curator at the Nasher Sculpture Center, and it's open to the public. From 5 to 8 p.m., the gallery hosts an opening reception for the two exhibitions — one multimedia, sculptural and in a sense topographical — and the other a commemoration of the bronze master and his sculptures. CWFA hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit the website.
Moving over to the art of photography, PDNB Gallery (150 Manufacturing St.) also has two exhibitions to celebrate. Marcy Palmer’s That Luscious Day is a luxe collection of floral and other botanical photos, adorned with gold leaf. In tandem, the gallery presents Daguerreotypes: Up Close, a stunning look at the result of marrying copper and silver and camera obscura. They’re pieces of time immemorial, and yet their own deterioration has made them a picture of time in a totally different way. The opening reception for both shows is 5–8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, with exhibitions up through Nov. 25. Find out more online.
Sunday, Oct. 15
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to bringing beautiful music to the community, whether it’s in the confines of the Meyerson Symphony Center or out in lively green spaces. Kicking off a season of citywide concerts with the Concert Truck and in Klyde Warren and McIntyre Parks, the DSO performs chamber music for the first Symphony Sunday of the season. Enjoy a string quartet with a food truck picnic, 6–7 p.m. Plan your visit online.
Poetry Book Launch at Deep Vellum Books
Sunday Funday doesn’t have to end just because it’s technically nighttime. Head to Deep Vellum Books (3000 Commerce St.) for a night of poetry, 7–9 p.m., with Sebastián H. Páramo, Stevie Edwards and A. H. Jerriod Avant. Four Corners Brewing provides beer for a reading by all three poets from their new releases: Portrait of Us Burning, Quiet Armor and Muscadine, respectively. You can purchase the books at the event to support the artists in person. Get more details online.
Monday, Oct. 16Mahjong + Martini Monday at Catbird
Don’t know how to play Mahjong? Doesn’t matter. Really good at Mahjong? Cool! All are welcome for Mahjong + Martini Monday at Catbird (1401 Elm St.), starting at 6:30 p.m. Players get to try out the martini specials, and the only difference in admission is that it’s $15 for skilled players (just to secure the spot) and $45 for beginners (includes instruction by Mrs. Mahjong and all the necessary supplies). Get into the tile style and you’ll want to come back for two more events this season on Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. Snag your spot on Resy.