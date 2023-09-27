The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Wednesday, Sept. 27To Kill A Mockingbird at Bass Performance Hall
Did you miss the Dallas run? If there’s ever been a need-to-see adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, it’s Aaron Sorkin’s. Cult-level loyal fans of his TV series The West Wing, The Newsroom and Sports Night or his films A Few Good Men, The Social Network, Moneyball and others, know and adore his ability to transform dialogue. What better material than Lee’s legendary book? Richard Thomas (you may know him as John-Boy from The Waltons) stars as Atticus Finch, the attorney appointed to defend Tom Robinson, a Black man accused of raping a white woman. Sorkin highlights the political and social attitude of the town but still we’ll all be shocked by certain events. Sorta like current life. That wily Sorkin; he lulls us into a false sense of security every time. See the magic on stage through Oct. 1 at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St., Fort Worth). No, it’s not Dallas, but it’s worth the drive, and tickets start at $44, available online.
Thursday, Sept. 28
If you know the nursery rhyme and nothing more about Lizzie Borden, you’ll be ready to enter Theatre Three’s (2688 LaClede St.) Lizzie: The Musical … but you won’t be prepared. And that rocks. Because T3 has the story and it’s no murder ballad. It’s a punk rock lady-band version. Lizzie, her sister, her maid and her neighbor Alice tell the story in song, and offer some perspective on what could’ve motivated her to kill her stepmother and father. It opens Thursday, Sept. 28, and runs through Oct. 29. Tickets ($37–$40) are available online.
20 Feet From Stardom screening at the Eisemann Center
Morgan Neville’s 20 Feet From Stardom is an Academy Award-winning look at the badassery of background singers of popular artists. A beautiful crowd-pleaser on the festival circuit just about a decade ago, the film follows the seriously talented and unsung singers, including Darlene Love, Merry Clayton and Lisa Fischer, who will take the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) stage in October. Check out a free screening of the film 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Center’s Bank of America Theatre. While free, tickets are required, so score one online.
Friday, Sept. 29Drink & Draw at Sweet Tooth Hotel
Let that freaky artist out as Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.) hosts its inaugural Drink & Draw at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. Risa Iwasaki Culbertson, STH’s newest artist, hosts the cocktail-laden social and sketch in the lounge and brings with her the vibrant inspiration she puts into stationary company Papa Llama, as well as multiple media from paper to sculpture. With her whimsy and color, participants should feel comfy no matter their skill level. The event is free, but do RSVP online.
Mariachi Herencia de México at the Eisemann Center
There is little to no chance that anyone at the Eisemann Center on Friday night will be able to sit still in their seat. Mariachi Herencia de México of Latin Grammy-nominated fame arrives to bring the magic and celebration of Mexican culture with their Herederos tour (you may recognize the name as that of their ridiculously good 2022 studio album). But they’re not alone. In select cities — including Richardson, as luck would have it — the group will present special guest Grammy winner La Marisoul. Tickets are $32–$42, available online.
Today is the day. The State Fair of Texas (in Fair Park) opens for eating, walking and gawking … and snapping instant photographs. One of the best things about this day is the way it coincides with PolaCon (celebrating its 8th official, but chronologically its 14th year). The Instant Film Society offers up a 3-day convention, festival, adventure — all terms apply — for instant camera enthusiasts. Four days, if you count some “Day Zero” events for early arrivals. But Day One is our favorite with the 12th Annual State Fair of Texas PolaWalk and photo scavenger hunt. The rest of the weekend takes place in Denton with classes, demos, concerts, trades, and more at various locations. Find out all the details on the Instant Film Society website, then buy tickets in various iterations via Eventbrite. Get deets on the State Fair online.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cara Mía Theatre kicks off its Latinidades: A Festival of New Works at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.) with song. We Have Iré gets just three performances (so get there fast!), and the bilingual musical event is emotional, aspirational, endearing and enduring. Experience artists’ voyages from and to Cuba through music, dance, spoken word and much more. Tickets are $20 for GA, but a festival pass is $50, and there are more can’t-miss productions to come (Your Healing is Killing Me and Barrio Daze). Grab your admission to one and all online. Or, snag a CMT membership and really guarantee your entertainment this season.
Grand Opening of the Deep Ellum Community Center
The Deep Ellum Foundation celebrates 150 years of history with a good many events this fall, but one of the biggest is on Saturday, Sept. 30, with the grand opening of the Deep Ellum Community Center (2528 Elm St.). There will be exhibitions aplenty with the center’s permanent When You Go Down in Deep Ellum, the inaugural and music-focused Unlikely Blues and the outdoor installation “Invisible Deep Ellum” beneath Central Expressway. Keep an eye on the Deep Ellum Foundation Instagram for updates on the opening and other neighborhood happenings.
Celebrating kindness, acceptance and diversity shouldn’t have to be the tagline for an event, or even a reason to have one. Sadly, in today’s culture, such things aren’t a given, so celebrating them is absolutely a reason to dive in and make an event the kindest one ever. OK2BX Fest is back, and it honors late Dallas teen Eleanor Bolding. It’s designed for families to come together and enjoy a slew of food, entertainment and art from many different cultures and to celebrate difference and the beauty of acceptance and discovery. Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Deep Ellum Art Co. (3200 Commerce St.), enjoy DIY crafts, dance performances, live music and food. You can even create squares to be included in the event’s remembrance quilt. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the OK2BX Foundation. Find a full schedule for Saturday’s celebration online.
Sunday, Oct. 118th Miss LifeWalk Pageant at Rose Room
Prism Health North Texas once again promises one helluva night. Expect sequins, only the finest of hair teases and possibly a feather or two, as the 18th annual Miss LifeWalk Pageant hits the Rose Room stage (3911 Cedar Springs Road) at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. The LifeWalk 2023 fundraising event is a major entertainment opportunity as well as a perfect time to support the absolute queens of our community. Our fabulous hosts are Heather Thomas, Miss LifeWalk 2012, and Bea Dazzle, Miss LifeWalk 2018. Judges (and performers!) include beloved locals Marsha Dimes and Lotta Pink. Tickets are $10 online or at the door.
Monday, Oct. 2
Got a case of the Mondays? Forget it. It’s October now. Calendar day has happened. We’re officially in Halloween season, and everything is gonna be all right. Get online right now — no joke, these tickets are hot — and secure admission for Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms (4016 W. Division St., Arlington). The walking exhibition is filled with Halloween art, special effects and 7,500 pumpkin displays crafted by people who love the holiday as much as you do. There are no walk-up tickets available, so remember: Get tickets (starting at $20) for your desired day now. We like Monday; you do you. Parking is $10.