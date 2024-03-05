 Dallas Billionaire Kyle Bass Gets Backlash on X Over Luxury Hotel Bill | Dallas Observer
A Texas Billionaire Gets Pounded on X For Blaming Biden For Room Service Prices

Our deepest sympathy is with billionaire Kyle Bass at this trying time for his $85 breakfast.
March 5, 2024
Kyle Bass had a rough week: First, he paid $85 for a breakfast delivered to his five-star room, and then BIDEN.
Kyle Bass had a rough week: First, he paid $85 for a breakfast delivered to his five-star room, and then BIDEN. Rob Kim/Getty
Even billionaires get bored. That’s the only possible explanation for Kyle Bass taking to X this week to volunteer to be the target of an online firing squad. While in the Big Apple last week, instead of taking in a show on Broadway or dancing at the Rainbow Room, the billionaire Texas investor instead indulged in America’s favorite pastime: deflecting blame.

In Bass’ case, this meant posting a photo on X of his breakfast bill and blaming President Joe Biden for the prices. Now, Biden’s presidency has its share of issues, but we’re pretty sure he’s not to blame for the price of waffles at five-star hotels. Bass doesn’t follow this logic.

On Feb. 28, Bass posted to X a photo of his breakfast bill, with a caption so tone-deaf it should've been written in ASL. The total, with tip and taxes, was $85.32. This is pricey even for New York, except this was a room service order, reportedly at the five-star Carlyle Hotel.

"Terrible Inflation milestone reached - My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN. #Biden #Inflation @SecYellen @federalreserve," Bass wrote on X.

The Carlyle is a longstanding luxury hotel in a 35-story art deco building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Marilyn Monroe allegedly stayed here with JFK after singing him “Happy Birthday” at Madison Square Garden, and it has hosted residencies for artists such as Alan Cumming, Woody Allen and Mick Jagger.

According to information tacked on to Bass’ tweet by X users, the current rate for rooms at the hotel ranges from $954 to $6,244.

But in the words of Eartha Kitt, Bass seemingly has a “Champagne taste with a beer bottle pocket.”

This isn’t the most money a rich dude has ever spent on “room service.” But this order happened to be for breakfast food, including waffles, “Heritage” bacon, orange juice and a Coca-Cola. The bill was printed at 7:02 am. Surprisingly, no cup of Joe.

To begin with, it's shocking that a businessman wouldn't have the sense to check the menu prices before placing his order, something even the rest of us street rats would know to do.

A graduate of Southern Methodist University and founder of the Dallas-based firm Hayman Capital Management, Bass is best known as one of the main investors to predict the 2007 housing bubble collapse, which prompted the subsequent economic recession. These events inspired the book and film The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay.

Absolutely unsurprisingly, X users were simply living for the irony that Bass would take to the platform to complain about the price of freshly squeezed orange juice, delivered to his room at a luxury hotel in one of the most expensive areas in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

The responses on X are a goldmine of prime sarcasm: “Overpaying for waffles to own the libs,” wrote podcast host Vic Vela. “Only way this would be better is if it was a Trump hotel,” wrote a man named Gary. One X user asked: “Are you gonna be okay?”
Bass is also the founder of Conservation Equity Management, a Texas-based private equity firm focused on environmental sustainability. He should be happy to learn that the hotel’s menu states: "All our meats are sourced from sustainable farms, and all fish and seafood products are either sustainable, line, or wild-caught."

We hope the thing that Bass has decided to do “NEVER AGAIN” — besides ordering a Coke for breakfast and tipping only $10 on a $70 bill — is to seek sympathy online for the cost of his extravagant expenses.

Many X users suggested Bass should’ve gone down the street to McDonald’s instead for America's po-boy meal of an Egg McMuffin, while an honorable mention goes to the person who wrote, “If only New York sold bagels.”
