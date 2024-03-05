A Texas Billionaire Gets Pounded on X For Blaming Biden For Room Service Prices

Only way this would be better is if it was a Trump hotel. — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) February 28, 2024

PLEASE write a BAD review on Google! Please! — Jimm W (@JWhahht) February 29, 2024

*goes to Hermes*



Look at the price of handbags these days



Also the best breakfast in NYC are the corner bagel places — Brian Hertzog (@bhertzog) February 29, 2024