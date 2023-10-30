Viral 'Crazy Plane Lady' Halloween Costumes Are Also Going Viral

Over at Double Wide, a couple dressed as The Simpsons’ Marge and Homer won the costume contest despite the astounding competition. And writer Alec Spicer gave us Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House.
But memes have a way with our silly hearts, because they’re jokes we haven’t yet tired of hearing, and being in on the latest online jokes makes us feel (paradoxically) present. One of this year’s biggest memes was the (sorry, not our words) “Crazy Plane Lady” who held up a flight in DFW headed to Orlando with a high-pitched speech — so unbelievably high-pitched, like a toddler Minnie Mouse blowing into a whistle after sucking on helium — warning fellow passengers she was getting off the plane because, “That motherfucker right there isn’t real.”
The unreal motherfucker in question has yet to be identified, but we sure have had our fun speculating about what exactly she saw.
So it’s no surprise that someone turned the meltdown into a Halloween costume. What's surprising is that Plane Lady is so deeply in on the joke. Beyond being the star of the joke, she's its producer, talent agent and publicist.
The distraught passenger has since been identified as real estate and PR agent Tiffany Gomas from Dallas, who has since come out and said, well, really not much about what prompted the meltdown. But she did apologize for using obscene language in public and in front of kids.
Beyond that, she's squeezing the last bit of infamy into lemonade and selling it at every stand near you. First, she added the words “viral sensation” to her Instagram bio, proving her PR proficiency.
During the viral plane incident on July 2, Gomas was dressed in a simple ensemble of gray tank and jeans, which made it an easy Halloween costume. An unknown woman was declared the “Halloween winner” after she was posted on the account DallasTv.
But Plane Lady was the costume of choice for a few Halloween enthusiasts, in part thanks to Gomas’ encouragement.
Three days ago, Gomas posted a video showing an article from the New York Post claiming “Not real plane lady” as 2023’s hottest costume idea. In the video, she says, “Hey guys, once again, since New York Post came for me, I am coming for you; let’s have a little fun with it.”
Gomas asked her followers (an impressive 109k just on IG) to submit their best costumes, announcing that, “We would all choose a winner” among her top three.
According to the post, Gomas would reward the winner with two domestic first-class tickets on a Delta, United or Southwest flight.
Gomas later posted a video that showed her watching a recent Rangers game surrounded by the “not real” characters in a painting inspired by her memes: Santa Claus, an alien, a unicorn, a leprechaun and others in a scene that commenters accused her of being “too staged” and “forced.” However, a lot of commenters also called her "cool" and even "I know, I know, but she's still so f'ing hot."
Disappointingly, she was not dressed as Minnie Mouse.