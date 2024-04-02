Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes a Stop at a Dallas Target

To celebrate the launch of Papatui, his new skincare line, The Rock visited three Targets across the country, including a stop at a North Texas location.
After making appearances at a Target in Times Square in New York and one in Memphis, Johnson made a surprise visit to a Dallas store on March 29 to promote his product line, which launched earlier this month. While in the Dallas location, Johnson helped hand-deliver drive-up orders and handed his products to several customers. The Rock also spoke with people in the store and thanked them for supporting the brand since its March 7 launch.
“Thank you guys so much for the support of Papatui, you guys [are] making it sell out,” Johnson said to several people at the Dallas store in a TikTok video.
The wrestler created the brand to bring men effective skin and hair products at affordable prices. The products range from shampoo and conditioner to tattoo sticks and balm. He joins a list of fellow A-listers who've launched skincare lines for men in recent years — including Brad Pitt, Pharrell and Travis Barker (which is particularly odd considering he has no visible skin).
Hugh Grant best illustrated the effects of skincare at the Oscars in March 2023, when he reunited with Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie McDowell to present an award and noted that she used moisturizer through the years while his face "looks like a scrotum."
If that doesn't do the trick, maybe The Rock can finally get men to discover the wonders of SPF.
“We wanted to focus on products that were efficacious, hardworking,” Johnson said in another TikTok video about the brand. “And at the end of the day, it was important for me to deliver to you guys formulations that were premium, and, just as important, accessible price points between 8 to 10 bucks.”
The Target-exclusive product has reportedly exceeded expectations and received positive feedback from consumers.
“Through our partnership with Papatui, we’re adding to Target’s robust wellness assortment and helping introduce a vibrant, powerful brand to millions of consumers,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, in a news release about the Dallas event.
Papatui is not the only product Johnson has publicized in North Texas. Two years ago, he brought his food trick, TereMana Mana Mobile, to the Downtown Dallas Farmers Market.
Johnson’s one-off visit to Dallas is a treat considering his current full slate of affairs. Dubbed “The Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment” and “The Final Boss,” The Rock is teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a tag-team match at a Wrestlemania event April 6. It will be a preview to the WWE Universal Championship. The actor is also returning to the big screen with the release of Moana 2 this Thanksgiving.
And now he's given us yet another excuse to visit Target.