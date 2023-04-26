The Best Things To Do in Dallas, April 26 – May 2

Wednesday, April 26Freedom Day Panel at African American Museum, Dallas
Even if you haven’t had the food, you’ve surely heard of Nando’s restaurant group and the scores of devoted fans. But there’s another level to why Nando’s is so beloved. It's one of the world’s largest collectors of South African art. Now through Aug. 13 at the African American Museum in Fair Park, audiences can appreciate almost 90 works (never seen together before) from more than 60 artists curated from this impressive collection amassed over two decades. On Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. the museum also hosts a “Freedom Day Panel” to mark the anniversary of 1994’s first post-Apartheid democratic election by exploring how art plays a part in preserving culture and democracy. Find out more about the If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future exhibition on the AAM website.
National Geographic Live: Ami Vitale at Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Ami Vitale lives the story. She is one of the most influential, revered and sought-after conservation photographers of her generation. Covering war zones early in her career led Vitale to a different sort of fight: protecting the environment and those who depend on it. She has received unprecedented access to fragile and threatened wildlife such as the last male northern white rhino, and panda breeding efforts in China — going so far as to don a panda costume to truly become a part of the story and better capture the creatures on film. Vitale discusses her experiences at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, as part of the National Geographic Live Speaker Series at the Perot Museum (2201 N. Field St.). Tickets are $40 (non-members), but can sell out quickly. Kakani Katija is next up for the series. Find out more online.
Thursday, April 27Midnight at the Masquerade at Bourbon & Banter
There’s something intriguing about solving a four-course crime. Or at least that’s how we think of Bourbon & Banter’s (1914 Commerce St.) masquerade ball and murder mystery dinner. A four-course dinner with one nonalcoholic drink (full bar available) kicks off at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27. Evening gowns, tuxes, suits and Venetian masks are the perfect dress code for pro revelers, amateur detectives and the tragically deceased of the Billionaires’ Club Masquerade Ball. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are sold in groups of two up to six people, available via Eventbrite.
Friday, April 28Dallas International Film Festival at Violet Crown Cinema
Get ready to bail on work and try your hardest to see as many of the more than 100 films the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival offers at the Violet Crown Cinema (3699 McKinney Ave.). That’s right, it’s that time of year again, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something for everyone as always, but the highlights this year are films centered around musicians, indigenous experiences and mad girl power. There’s too much to tell in this itty-bitty space (remember, more than 100 films), so check out the website, make your spreadsheet to time your perfect DIFF-sperience and grab your badge or tickets. Extra money for popcorn? Yes, please.
Fangoria called them “Horror’s New Icons” but we don’t even need to get that deep. The Boulet Brothers are fun, feisty and flashy. The drag artists and creators of reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula offer a helluva time for the horror-con throngs and the glam squads alike. They bring The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans tour to House of Blues (2200 N. Lamar St.) at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28. An extension of the Shudder spinoff, the tour brings beloved talent from the TV to our fair city. Which brings us to another point. We’ve crossed through our share of protests to support drag shows in these parts. Let’s be safe out there, while we fearlessly flaunt our finery and sell out this show and all the rest of them in the DFW area for the foreseeable future. Cool? Cool. Snag tickets ($52–$72) online.
Rollertown Showdown Sumo Tournament at Rollertown Beertown
We know you just read that heading and are in a whirlwind of emotion, but hang with us. This Friday and Saturday, Dallas Sumo Club hosts a sumo tournament at Rollertown Beertown (412 N. Oklahoma St., Celina) and you don’t have to compete to thoroughly enjoy your time. Now, VIP seating is sold out, but GA is free (first come, first serve, so don’t dilly dally). You can partake in beer, sake, food trucks, team drafts, taiko drum demos, local radio appearances and more. It’s a lot to take in, but you want to. You really want to. Find the schedules and details for both days online.
Saturday, April 29The Morning After, A Dallas Observer Brunch Event at Dallas City Hall Plaza
In its seventh year, The Morning After, a Dallas Observer Brunch Event, is a winner in the category of hangover cures. Unlimited brunch bites from favorite spots (First Watch, Manny’s Uptown, LDU Coffee, Tacodeli and many others), brunch cocktail samples, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, entertainment and a breezy outside setting in Dallas City Hall Plaza make for easy motivation to get your ass out of bed and to the scene for the 11:30 a.m. kick-off. Now sure, GA tickets are a very fair $40, but the VIP tickets at $70 mean you get early entry at 11 a.m. and some drink tickets. Snag some deals if you buy with your friends. All the details are online, so get there before it sells out!
Ochre House Theater (825 Exposition Ave.) is diving to the absurd with Darken, Less a Light On. Or maybe the company is diving into reality. Because, let’s face it, these modern days have gotten pretty ridiculous. The plot is described as: "A woman, having done something brave, is now paranoid for her safety. Friends and strangers organize to help and hinder." Sound familiar? Sound like about 30 different topics relevant to Texas bills and health care and social justice and this could apply to so much and that’s kinda scary? All the yes. We venture Kevin Grammar’s play is both commentary and escape, both entertainment and a little bit of therapy. Check it out at 8:15 p.m. on opening night Friday, April 29, or any performance night through May 20. Tickets are $17–$20, available online.
Independent Bookstore Day at Interabang Books
Saturday, April 29, is a very special day. It’s Independent Bookstore Day. Dallas has quite a few, and we support hitting up as many as you possibly can, but the author events at Interabang Books (5600 Lovers Lane) have us pretty stoked about their celebration. The doors open at 10 a.m., which will give you and your kiddo time to find seats for Julie Lucht’s story time featuring her Poppy Through the Paintings. Then all day long look for exclusive books and gifts on offer. Shop until 4 p.m. when Jeneva Rose discusses and signs her thriller (how much do we love a page-turner?) You Shouldn’t Have Come Here (pre-order on the store’s website to get a copy at the event). Find out more online.
Sunday, April 30Deep Vellum Anniversary Celebration at Klyde Warren Park
More celebrating books?! Can do. Will do. Deep Vellum continues its anniversary celebrations with a noon – 4 p.m. event that combines 10 proud years of booking up Big D with National Poetry Month and Dallas Art Month. Join them at Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway) for a family-friendly time featuring poetry karaoke, readings from local writers, books and zines to browse and more. It’s free to attend, but be ready to find something for your book money. Find more online.
She sings in English, Spanish and Spanglish, and she is truly poetry in motion when she performs. Crossing genres of Americana, country and Latin, Lisa Morales is as much a storyteller as singer-songwriter. Catch her as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series at Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St., Lewisville) at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30. Tickets are just $20, available online.
Tuesday, May 2Beginning Spanish for Adults at Dallas Public Library, White Rock Hills Branch
Y'all. Be honest. How many times have you opened up Duolingo after you said, "No, seriously, I'm going to do it this time and really get fluent in Spanish"? We live in Texas. We need to know this. Fortunately, the Dallas Public Library, White Rock Hills Branch (9150 Ferguson Road) is offering a Spanish class perfect for beginners. Yes, all levels of beginners. It's weekly and free and you can finally hit that goal learning vocab, grammar and even cultural info relevant to your study. Find out more online.