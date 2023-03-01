The Best Things To Do In Dallas, March 1–7

Wednesday, March 1Rusty Scruby and Steven Charles at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 Levee St.) once again offers a vibrant and engaging feast for the eyes. Two solo exhibitions — This is my uniform by Steven Charles and Clouds by Rusty Scruby — are studies in color and texture across varying media. Charles’ paintings play with layers and color, while Scruby’s knitted works represent hidden photos and memories while dancing into the abstract. There’s so much to take in, so don’t miss out; the shows hang through March 25. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Find out more online.
Thursday, March 2
It’s a tradition and it’s also a celebration. The 28th annual El Corazón Exhibition at Bath House Cultural Center (521 E. Lawther Drive) ends Sunday, so these are the last few days to enjoy it. Curated by Dallas’ beloved Jose Vargas, the show features local and regional artists and their various interpretations and representations of the human heart. The work varies greatly from the romantic to the bleak, from the fantastical to the realistic. El Corazón is free and open to the public, so get there — even if it’s on a break from lapping White Rock Lake. Find out more about the Bath House online.
Uptown Players' Silver Foxes at Theatre Three
If your best friend was stuck in a homophobic assisted living facility, you’d obviously freak out, gather the crew and construct an elaborate plan to get him the hell out of there. That’s what the characters of Uptown Players’ Silver Foxes are going to do. Directed by TV’s (and Plano’s) golden child Michael Urie, Leslie Collins, B.J. Cleveland, Edson Montenegro, Robert San Juan and Jon Morehouse bring to life the story of what it really means to have a chosen family. See it 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday through March 12 at Theatre Three (2688 Laclede St.). Two added 2 p.m. Saturday matinees feature talk-backs with the cast, director and writers. Tickets are $30–$50, available online.
Friday, March 3Trinity Irish Dance Company at Moody Performance Hall
TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND is making some noise by presenting Trinity Irish Dance Company at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). The percussive and progressive troupe isn’t quiet when it comes to progressing Irish step dancing in captivating and complex ways, keeping the integrity of the traditional art form and trading the commercialization from previous trends for stunning individual focus on the dancers. It’s powerful fusion, fast and fun. Find tickets online.
On Your Feet! The Musical at Winspear Opera House
There was a time when people of a certain age would have a particular auto-response. If someone said, “1-2-3-4,” the correct response was, “Come on baby, say you love me.” It was the power of Gloria Estefan, plain and simple. Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) presents On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Thursday through Friday. The musical tells the tale of two musicians who loved and believed in each other, and together became a success across Top 40 radio and beyond. Enjoy singles such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” (as you may have guessed), and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets are available online.
It’s Friday, March 3, and you could be reading to children. No, really. Head over to the United Way Dallas website and sign up to be a volunteer reader for Reading Day presented by EY. With the mass effort, volunteers will reach 7,000 students in local preschools and elementary schools by reading books about diversity and friendship. There are also virtual options, so if you’re an introvert, there’s a place for you too. Sign up online today.
Saturday, March 4#SATURDAYISGALLERYDAY Art Walk at various locations
Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) want us to get up off our asses and look at some art. After we all became hermits during the pandemic, the organization is kicking off a campaign of events to revitalize and bring more energy to the gallery scene in Dallas. Saturday's Gallery Day starts with an Art Walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Valley House Gallery and Sculpture Garden (6616 Spring Valley Road) and continues with scheduled events every half hour at each new destination along the map until the final event, an art book fair at 5:30 p.m. at Dallas Contemporary (161 Glass St.). Participating galleries include Conduit Gallery, PDNB Gallery, Pencil on Paper Gallery and many others. For a full schedule and locations, see the CADD event page.
Who hit J.R. with a big fistful of gulal? If that sounds like the world’s weirdest riddle, we assure you it’s not. It’s just our way of teasing that Holi Mela – the Dallas Festival of Colors is coming back to Southfork Ranch (3700 Hogge Road, Parker) to bring everyone together for a day celebrating diversity, inclusion, beauty and, of course, color! On Saturday, March 4, the day starts with a color run at 9:30 a.m., then the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy local food vendors, artisans and entertainment. It’s fun for all ages, and tickets starting at $15 are available online.
Sunday, March 5Textile Arts Forum: Natural Dyes Wool at Oil & Cotton
This is medieval, y’all. For real. We are talking large-vat-outside, all-natural-dye kinda crafting. Instructor June Covington will take students through dying yarn and wool 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.). Students are encouraged to bring yarn they’ve made previously in the year, but gray and white wool will be available to dye as well, so students can take that home to spin at a later time. This is just one class of the Textile Arts Forum, so peep the calendar for more to enjoy. Register online for $85; space is limited.
Monday, March 6Kinfolk House: A Transformative New Community Art Space at NorthPark Center
We here in Dallas know that art doesn’t have to live in the confines of a gallery or a museum. NorthPark Center taught us that. Filled with fine art from Warhol to Borofsky to KAWS, the shopping mall isn’t just about retail. And now it brings the story of another artspace to the fine folks of Dallas. Kinfolk House: A Transformative New Community Art Space in Fort Worth is an exhibition of photographs and artwork that shares the first year of Kinfolk House, Letitia Huckaby and Sedrick Huckaby’s Fort Worth community-dedicated nonprofit. Learn about the Huckabys, the exhibitions, the vision and more, through March 20. Learn more about Kinfolk House on its website.
Tuesday, March 7
This is, as they say, kind of a big deal. Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.) is hosting the first major U.S. exhibition of Spanish abstract art since the 1970s. It’s called In the Shadow of Dictatorship: Creating the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art and this is the only American stop on its tour. Showcasing more than 30 artists active in the 1960s and 1970s, the show presents works from a turbulent time in politics with themes relevant to that unrest. The museum supports the exhibition with a large swath of works from the permanent collection. The exhibition of paintings and sculptures runs through June 18. Find out more online.