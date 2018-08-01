14-Day Countdown Until RHOD: "That's Private Information!"

Only 14 more days until our six favorite women return to the small screen for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Can you handle it? We cannot.

On Oct. 31, 2017, housewife D'Andra Simmons responded to a tweet accusing her of donating thousands of "$$$" to President Donald Trump. The tweet even suggested Simmons is a "true Trump lover."

Simmons responded by saying that was "FALSE" and "#FakeNews" and anyway, how would anyone know that?

"And how does anyone get the information on who voted for who," Simmons responded with her second tweet to the nosy tweeter.

According to Simmons' LinkedIn profile, Simmons worked as a special assistant for the Department of Energy from 2001 to 2004.

