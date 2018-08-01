 


D'Andra Simmons and Cary Deuber talking. Maybe about private information?
D'Andra Simmons and Cary Deuber talking. Maybe about private information?
courtesy Bravo

14-Day Countdown Until RHOD: "That's Private Information!"

Paige Skinner | August 1, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only 14 more days until our six favorite women return to the small screen for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Can you handle it? We cannot.

On Oct. 31, 2017, housewife D'Andra Simmons responded to a tweet accusing her of donating thousands of "$$$" to President Donald Trump. The tweet even suggested Simmons is a "true Trump lover."

Simmons responded by saying that was "FALSE" and "#FakeNews" and anyway, how would anyone know that?

"And how does anyone get the information on who voted for who," Simmons responded with her second tweet to the nosy tweeter.

According to Simmons' LinkedIn profile, Simmons worked as a special assistant for the Department of Energy from 2001 to 2004.

You know what's not "illegal?" Counting down the days until Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Only 14 more to go.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

