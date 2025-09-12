 DMA Holding New Late Night at the Museum Event in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Tonight: Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art

We've got your Friday night plans: Enjoy interactive art demos, curator talks and live music until 11 p.m. tonight at the DMA.
September 12, 2025
Image: The DMA is turning up the energy tonight until 11 p.m.
The DMA is turning up the energy tonight until 11 p.m. Courtesy of Dallas Museum of Art
Tonight, the Dallas Museum of Art will open its doors after hours for a special “Late Night At The Museum” event. Set to be held from 7 to 11 p.m., the event will include cocktails, interactive art-making and demonstrations, live music and an open gallery for the first and second floor exhibitions.

Explore minimalist works at the postwar and contemporary galleries from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., led by Ade Omotosho, assistant curator at Nancy and Tim Hanley Contemporary Art.

If gallery walks aren’t your thing, perhaps a dance party from DJ Wild Wata and singer Rebelle Flor might be more suited. Both will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., and DJ Boy Blk will take over sound duties from 9 to 11 p.m.

Painter Juliana Crownover will deliver her own kind of performance. From 7 to 9 p.m., attendees can observe her painting a Dallas-inspired work in real time on the Eagle Family Plaza.



If Crownover inspires you, you can hop into a number of interactive art challenges and activities throughout the night. From 7 to 10:30 p.m., craft alongside your choice of a specialty craft cocktail, where artist Sonia Medina will present an interactive experience inspired by her latest exhibition, TexicanaL Mapas Iconograficos, where she uses a drawing technique called stippling.

Plus, Pasos for Oak Cliff founder Jesse Acosta will be in attendance for a creative sneaker design challenge from 8 to 9 p.m., and a pop-up art spot will be added to the Keir Collection of Islamic Art.

If none of these sound like your vibe, perhaps just a late-night stroll through the DMA’s first and second floor galleries will be worth the price of entry. Tickets are $25 for the general public and free for DMA members. Can’t make it? Don't cry over spilled paint. The museum will open its doors for more late-night events in the near future, with dates set for November 7, 2025, and January 23, 2026.
Image: Simon Pruitt
Simon Pruitt is a staff writer for the Dallas Observer. He's been writing professionally since he was 16, covering art, sports and all the peculiar things he finds along the way.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Simon Pruitt: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
