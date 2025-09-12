Tonight: Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art

Explore minimalist works at the postwar and contemporary galleries from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., led by Ade Omotosho, assistant curator at Nancy and Tim Hanley Contemporary Art.
If gallery walks aren’t your thing, perhaps a dance party from DJ Wild Wata and singer Rebelle Flor might be more suited. Both will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., and DJ Boy Blk will take over sound duties from 9 to 11 p.m.
Painter Juliana Crownover will deliver her own kind of performance. From 7 to 9 p.m., attendees can observe her painting a Dallas-inspired work in real time on the Eagle Family Plaza.
If Crownover inspires you, you can hop into a number of interactive art challenges and activities throughout the night. From 7 to 10:30 p.m., craft alongside your choice of a specialty craft cocktail, where artist Sonia Medina will present an interactive experience inspired by her latest exhibition, TexicanaL Mapas Iconograficos, where she uses a drawing technique called stippling.
Plus, Pasos for Oak Cliff founder Jesse Acosta will be in attendance for a creative sneaker design challenge from 8 to 9 p.m., and a pop-up art spot will be added to the Keir Collection of Islamic Art.
If none of these sound like your vibe, perhaps just a late-night stroll through the DMA’s first and second floor galleries will be worth the price of entry. Tickets are $25 for the general public and free for DMA members. Can’t make it? Don't cry over spilled paint. The museum will open its doors for more late-night events in the near future, with dates set for November 7, 2025, and January 23, 2026.