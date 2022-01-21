Support Us

DJ Clo Raborn Colleague 'Disturbed' by the Radio DJ's Child Pornography Charge

January 21, 2022 5:45PM

Clois Glenn Raborn's latest Twitter post is from September of last year, when he was hanging with the guys at The Russ Martin Show drawing sharks.
Clois Glenn Raborn's latest Twitter post is from September of last year, when he was hanging with the guys at The Russ Martin Show drawing sharks.
North Texas radio Glenn Raborn haș been charged with producing child pornography. The 49-year-old radio personality is known for occasional appearances on 97.1’s The Russ Martin Show.

Raborn, also known as DJ Clo, was charged on Wednesday through a criminal complaint that alleged he produced child porn. He appeared in court on Thursday and has a detention hearing set for Wednesday morning. Raborn and other members of The Russ Martin Show didn't respond to requests for comment.

Federal authorities began investigating Raborn in March when one of his roommates found “lewd images of minor children” on his laptop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Dallas field office for the U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation along with the Euless Police Department. According to the complaint that saw Raborn charged, when police did a forensic analysis of his laptop they found a picture of a man, believed to be Raborn, “allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.”

“Those who engage in the production and distribution of child pornography come from all walks of life and represent varied ages, races, occupations, and education levels." – FBI

The child’s mother believed the victim was between 4 and 6 years old when the pictures were taken. She confirmed the identity of her child based on the photos and also said she recognized Raborn’s hand. Raborn faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

“Rarely a week goes by in the United States that a child pornographer is not charged or sentenced for federal crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children,” according to a 2017 article by the FBI.

According to the agency, most child pornography is online. The FBI analyzed one site and found it hosted around 1.3 million images showing children being subjected to violent sexual abuse. Additionally, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children estimated that over 26 million sexual abuse images and videos were reviewed by their analysts in 2015.

“Those who engage in the production and distribution of child pornography come from all walks of life and represent varied ages, races, occupations, and education levels,” the FBI article read. “Typically, their crimes are carried out on the so-called dark web — where they can remain anonymous — and their actions are unknown to spouses, families, and associates.”

On Thursday, Dan O' Malley, from the Russ Martin Show and a host of The Treehouse with Alfie Coy on 97.1 The Eagle, tweeted: "We are aware of the charges against Clo. We learned about the investigation when we read the news article. We are shocked and disturbed about the allegations."
Jacob Vaughn
