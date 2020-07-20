The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in North Texas

Movie buffs undaunted by the Texas heat can take to the great outdoors for drive-in films, as the all-American old-time pastime is making a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic.

Showings of movies like Wonder Woman, Sonic the Hedgehog and Straight Outta Compton will fill outdoor theater screens this month, along with a cinematic concert by Blake Shelton and troupe.

We've listed some old school drive-ins that are still kicking it around North Texas, as well as a few newbies.

AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way, Arlington

AT&T has teamed up with Imax to show movies on a grand scale in Arlington. The Tribeca Drive-In series, which runs through July 26, lets audiences of all ages enjoy a throwback experience in the paved, outdoor parking lot.

Along with the films, which are curated by IMAX and screen Thursday through Sunday, other onsite activities include movie trivia, photo ops and great giveaways. Each moviegoer needs to show that they have their own mask to wear outside the vehicle and since parking is on a first-come first-served basis, it's best to arrive about half an hour early.

Although tailgating and picnicking are outlawed at this outdoor theater, concessions are available. For more information, visit www.tribecafilm.com.

Coyote Drive-In

223 NE 4th Street, Fort Worth

A local hotspot long before COVID, Coyote Drive-In is open seven days a week starting at 7 p.m. Along with go-to grub like popcorn, pickles, burgers and sodas there's also beer and wine on the menu. But hang on to your hats — this four-screen, pet-friendly venue also has a few rules such as mandatory face coverings and zero tolerance for hauled-in food and drinks, including alcohol and bottled water.

To sidestep any long lines and get settled in before sundown, plan to arrive an hour before showtime.

Brazos Drive In

1800 W. Pearl Street, Granbury

This retro drive-in, which can accommodate 125 cars, offers double features on Fridays and Saturdays and single features on Sundays. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins are set to steal the show on July 25, when Shelton's Drive-In Concert Experience screens.

Gates open an hour and 15 minutes before dusk and close 15 minutes after showtime.

Town East Mall

2063 Town East Mall, Mesquite

Shelton's show will also screen during a pop-up cinema starting at 9 p.m. on July 25 at Town East Mall. Vehicles will be parked at least 8 feet apart to allow ample room for social distancing, and audio can be streamed through radio, a mobile device or via Bluetooth.

Encore Drive-In Nights features iconic musicians with performances filmed exclusively for drive-in movies across North America, so people can drive and rock out to a cinematic concert experience underneath a starry sky.

Fun Movie Grill MacArthur Marketplace

8505 Walton Blvd., Irving

For $20 per vehicle, people can opt for a date night duo or round up the kiddos and pack the family sardine-like into their vehicle of choice and head out to MacArthur Marketplace for a lone showing every night at 9 p.m.

Guests can pick their own parking spots. Concessions are available, while outside food and drinks are banned along with lawn chairs, blankets on the ground and tents. For safety, all moviegoers must stay in their vehicles during the show.

Galaxy Drive-In Theatre

5301, North I-45, Ennis

This pet-friendly, outdoor theater, which features seven movie screens, is now open every night of the week.

Although no lawn chairs, blankets on the ground or tents are allowed and everyone must remain inside their vehicles, the venue has relaxed the rules a bit on outside food, which is now allowed on a temporary basis.

Warren Sports Complex

7599 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco

A free screening of Sonic the Hedgehog will take place on Friday, July 31, when the parking lot of Warren Sports Complex transforms into an outdoor movie theater.

Gates open at 8 p.m. for this sold-out show, which rolls at 8:45 p.m.

The Last Drive-In Picture Show

2912 South Highway 36 Bypass, Gatesville

For those who may want to venture a little farther from Dallas, this '50s-era drive-in screens films (but not R-rated ones) year-round, except on Christmas Eve.

Rain or starlight, those with a face mask and $10 cash per vehicle can drive on in.