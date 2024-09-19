Frisco's Toyota Stadium To Undergo Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation

Beginning in January 2025, Toyota Stadium in Frisco is going to be getting some major upgrades. The decision to renovate the third-oldest soccer-specific venue in Major League Soccer (MLS) came on Sept. 17 when the Frisco City Council approved a $182 million public-private partnership with FC Dallas to renovate. Because Toyota Stadium is shared with Frisco ISD athletics, this renovation is meant to benefit the whole community, not just soccer fans. The project aims to give local high-school athletes a world-class venue in which to compete.
At a press conference following the city council approval, FC Dallas President Dan Hunt highlighted the importance of the renovation for the community, saying, “Tonight's Frisco City Council vote is an important step in providing this community with a modern, world-class sports venue .The new Toyota Stadium will set the standard for modern hospitality and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Frisco community.”
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also noted that this stadium is a symbol of growth in Frisco: “This stadium was built more than 20 years ago on an empty field which, at the time, seemed to be in the middle of nowhere … we embrace Toyota Stadium as an important part of our history, culture and economic success.”
So let’s dive into what is being improved.
To start, the club and suite levels: Two new suite levels will be introduced, and club spaces on the east and west sides of the stadium are to be refined. All club and suite level sections will have a focus on fan experience by offering premium food, beverage and entertainment options. Also, for those of you who wanna be in and out quickly, there will now be dedicated club entrances into the stadium that will ensure a quick entry and exit from the clubs and suites.
With the upgrades to the clubs and suites comes an expanded seating capacity planned in the renovation. Club capacity will increase by 175%, the suites' capacity by 58% and the overall stadium capacity by over 10%.
Perhaps the most drastic change coming to the stadium will be the addition of a roof. A visually distinctive roof structure will be added over the stadium, covering most of the bowl seating. This is meant to improve fan experience greatly as the new roof will protect from the weather and elements, and add an aesthetic to the stadium that many other soccer venues already have.
Further, advanced audio-visual technology such as new scoreboards, video signage and a cutting-edge sound system will be added throughout the stadium. The most exciting technological improvement will be a new 6,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in a soccer-specific stadium in the MLS.
Concessions, restrooms, media facilities and stadium accessibility are all due for improvements through the renovation as well.
So that sounds like a lot, and maybe it is, but it’s going to be worth it. Construction is set to begin in January 2025, with a completion date in the early months of 2028. And for those of you wondering, FC Dallas will not be finding a temporary home during the renovation. The construction will be done in phases so that North Texans can continue to enjoy MLS matches throughout the process.
Let it be noted that in 2023 FC Dallas broke its attendance record, both overall and average. More than 300,000 fans visited Toyota Stadium in 2023, and each game averaged over 18,000 spectators. The improvements to Toyota Stadium, and the booming population in Frisco ensure that soccer will be thriving in the city for years to come. The Dallas Dream Team will have a space befitting its talent.