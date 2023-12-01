 'First Fridays in Deep Ellum' to Throw Holiday Block Party in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Deep Ellum to Kick Off 'First Fridays' With Massive Holiday Block Party

Deep Ellum businesses are banding together to throw a monthly event series. Their inaugural party is set to be as jolly as all get out.
December 1, 2023
First Fridays in Deep Ellum is a block party put together by local businesses.
First Fridays in Deep Ellum is a block party put together by local businesses. Courtesy of Asana Partners
On Dec. 1, a group of Deep Ellum businesses will host the inaugural “First Fridays in Deep Ellum,” a monthly event that will showcase the arts, music and food that the neighborhood has to offer. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating businesses (which can be easily identified by branded posters and window clings) will offer special promotions and activities. The first event will be themed to the holiday season.

The tagline for the event is “Your Weekend Starts Here,” and it’s basically a big block party for local artists and businesses. Participating businesses include 1890 Marketplace, which is offering samples of its olive oil and vinegar as well as gifts with purchase, and Archer Paper Goods and Proper Wax, which is offering 20% off of its stationery and candles, respectively.

This Friday’s festivities will include activities from the local art community, including a walking tour of Deep Ellum murals guided by artist and “Godfather of Dallas Street Art” Frank Campagna and a Live Art Series, where visitors can have a drink and watch local artists across different mediums create new pieces live. Local photographer Justin Terveen will also display his work at Kettle Art Gallery.
Trinity Cider is practically giving away its apple brandy shots for $5.
Courtesy of Trinity Cider


Local music will be on tap in both indoor and outdoor settings throughout the evening, including a set by pop singer L25 at the Deep Ellum Community Center and alternative artist Connor Gibbons at Three Links. The lighting of the Christmas tree will be highlighted by carols performed by Texicana.

A wide variety of warm beverage options will include The Pittman Hotel’s boozy hot chocolate and Trinity Cider’s $5 apple brandy shots. Hawkers will be serving light bites and beverages at the Deep Ellum Community Center.

Steam Craft Coffee will debut its first holiday menu, including seasonal chai and matcha. Any second spent without a warm cup in your hand will be a second wasted.

Holiday themed events will include Deep Ellum’s annual Pink Tree Contest. Participating businesses will create (as the name suggests) pink Christmas trees. The tradition drums up support for local businesses and showcases the creativity of the community, and one visitor will win a $100 gift certificate for the business that receives the most votes.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Deep Ellum plaza and stations to decorate ornaments, take holiday photos and write letters to Santa.

This First Friday will mark the debut of LED lights that are being installed throughout Deep Ellum. The lighting will be displayed year-round on businesses on Main and Elm and will change colors to reflect different seasons. While the December holiday lights are likely to reflect Christmas colors like red and green, February’s lights might be red and pink in honor of Valentine’s Day. The goal of these LED lights is to brighten up the neighborhood and bring the community together.
We heard a rumor that Santa Claus is coming to town. It does seem like something he would do.
Courtesy of Deep Ellum Foundation
“First Fridays in Deep Ellum” are scheduled through the end of 2024, as the concept tries hard to establish itself as a local institution. If they keep up the fun and wholesome energy this upcoming kickoff promises, this new tradition is definitely welcome.

More information about the December event and  future installments can be found on the website.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

