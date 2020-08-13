A Guide to Online and Appointment-Only Art Exhibitions in Dallas

Although we won’t be seeing any packed art galleries any time soon and the Dallas Art Fair has been recently canceled, there are still plenty of ways to feast your eyes on contemporary art this coming season. With options for viewing exhibitions online, in person by appointment, or both, here are several upcoming and current exhibitions we’re excited to see.

From a Distance

Ro2 Art

On view through Saturday, Aug.15

If you miss the feel of walking through the quiet halls of a museum but aren’t willing to actually leave home, then this is the exhibition for you. This entirely online exhibition allows the viewer to walk around a virtual gallery space, pleasantly re-creating the feel of going to an actual gallery. There are even shadowy shapes of other guests present in the virtual gallery space. Featuring 40 different artists, this exhibition bears the perfect amount of variety.

Lindy Chambers: Obscura, and Luke Sides: A Gluttonous Past

Valley House Gallery

6616 Spring Valley Road

On view through Saturday, Aug. 22

A solo show by Chambers, this exhibit features paintings with a rural, intuitive feel to them. “I try to listen to the canvas and react to it. If I overthink the painting, it is likely to end up in Danny’s burn pile,” says Chambers about her process. The exhibit is available to be seen in person and Valley House Gallery doesn’t require an appointment, but they do require masks.

Luke Sides: A Gluttonous Past

Valley House Gallery

6616 Spring Valley Road

On view through Saturday, Aug.22

Also available at Valley House Gallery, this collection of sculptures by Luke Sides has a background both comedic and earnest. Featuring plenty of sculptures of pigs as well as of cupcakes, the exhibition combines the gluttony of pigs with their great intelligence and determination to survive. These pig sculptures are also part self-portrait, as Sides has recognized certain pig-like qualities in himself, the artist says. “I have embraced my shortcomings and work daily to rectify them, but I also embrace the tenacity of the pig and see that as my strongest trait,” Sides tells the Observer. This might particularly resonate with those of us who have taken the pandemic as an opportunity to eat more cookies — in spite of our gluttony, we are surviving.

Cosmos, by René Treviño

Erin Cluley Gallery

150 Manufacturing St., Suite 210

On view through Saturday, Aug.22

Featuring Treviño’s series of six moon paintings as well as a series of starfield paintings, this exhibition combines the delicate domesticity of pastel and metallic colors with the massiveness of the universe. It pulls us out of “the stress and minutiae of daily life,” as the press release describes, and allows us to find an odd comfort in the ultimate meaninglessness of the universe. Viewing is available online as well as in-person by appointment.

Exquisite Corpse

Conduit Gallery

1626 Hi Line Drive

On view through Saturday, Aug.22

The name of this exhibition comes from the classic telephone drawing game, which allows for artistic collaboration between dinner party guests; for this exhibition, 93 artists have collaborated. Groups of three artists each create one part of a three-part drawing, resulting in an exciting combination of styles and messages. This exhibit is available online and by appointment.

Cheryl Medow: New Work

PDNB Gallery

154 Glass St., Ste. 104

On view through Saturday, Aug.29

Cheryl Medow’s mystifying series featuring photographic prints of birds gives us a breath of fresh air even when we are all stuck in our houses. In her artist statement, Medow says, “If for a moment, the viewer can be transported through my photographic compositions to a new space, where time stands still and everyday problems are set aside, I have accomplished my calling.” Her intention to transport us away from our current problems is much appreciated, especially at a time when we are incapable of physically traveling and escaping our problems. The exhibition is free to attend, and by appointment only.

Vivrant Thang

500x Gallery

500 Exposition Ave.

On view from Saturday, Aug.15 to Sunday, Sept.6

Curated by Ciara Elle Bryant, this exhibition features the work of 12 Black artists. The title refers to what it means to live as a Black woman. “Living is experiencing, persisting, breathing, surviving, flourishing, prospering, and providing nourishment,” Bryant says. This exhibition and this gallery as a whole work to build a community in support of artists of color. There is a virtual reception Aug. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m., and the exhibit will be available online. Additionally, it can be viewed in person on Saturdays and Sundays, by appointment only.

Multiple Choice

Talley Dunn Gallery

5020 Tracy St.

On view through Saturday, Nov. 19

With a focus on editioned works and multiples, this exhibition bears witness to mid-20th to 21st-century artists. It features works by Jean Dubuffet, Brice Marden, Louise Nevelson and others. Strong aesthetics in a variety of media form a collection highlighting different skills and different styles. Viewing is available by appointment.

Back & Forth

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 E Levee St. #100

On view through Saturday, Nov.14

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Holly Johnson Gallery has collected works by women in a variety of media including photographs, sculpture, installation, paintings, and drawings. This exhibition can be viewed in person, but only by appointment. More information is available on the gallery's website.