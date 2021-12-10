Jenna Ryan Is Getting a Book Deal (Ugh), and We've Got Some Title Ideas

Sure, Ryan's going to jail for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol moments after former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested to the crowd at the Washington, D.C., rally that they reassess the 2020 election with a "trial by combat." But while Ryan is facing 60 days in jail, it's not entirely likely that she's learned the lesson that staging a raid on a federal building when an election doesn't go your way is a bad move. People keep rewarding her and punishing the rest of us.
The latest groan-inducing Ryan news came straight from her own TikTok page, which is depressing enough since it's filled with videos of Ryan's weight loss journey and of her doing yoga and getting her highlights done. This week, Ryan teased that she might be on a reality show and also bragged on the short video site that she's got a book deal in the works.
Now, it's not easy to make fun of Ryan's latest attempt to profit from a violent insurrection that led to the deaths of five people. So that's exactly what we're going to do. Ridicule is the only thing such news deserves.
The video shows Ryan holding up the envelope containing what she says is a contract from her literary agent in Venice, California, complete with MySpace-bling/clip art stock photos probably found by typing "white woman smiling and dancing." Ryan is bubbly and bouncing and even doing that sing-songy voice at the end of every other sentence because she's just so gosh darn excited to tell her side of the story of her role in one of the world's deadliest hissy fits.
Ryan doesn't exactly reveal any details about her book, which is nice of her. It's possible that it will be some kind of self-help tome based on a Tweet posted last January in the shadow of her arrest.
Let's just say for the sake of brevity that her latest deal is going to produce a self-help book. That would be ironic, because reading the founding documents of our democracy would've prevented her and others like her from being probed by the FBI. It's also a little sad that Ryan would think she can solve anyone else's problems. It's like someone who's on fire asking people if they need a Band-Aid.
All my haters will be THRILLED to know that my publisher cancelled my Self Help book that was due to be released in February 2021.— Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) January 12, 2021
I guess my name would not have fit at Target, Barnes & Noble and major outlets.
Darn.
We don't know if Ryan or her publishers already have a title for her self-help screed, but she's free to use any of the title suggestions put together by yours truly and the Dallas Observer staff. (Because why should only one of us go down this road?)
Crime and Barely Any Punishment
Airhead Revisited
The Name of the Rosé
A Woman for All Treasons
Crazy Rich Caucasians
Of Pumpkin Spice and Men
Sixty Days of Solitude
Ima Karenina
The Master and Margarita Night, WooHoo Y'All
All the President's Karens
The Unbearable Whiteness of Being
Blond New World
The White Pride Album
The Botox in the Striped Pyjamas
A Dunce of Confederacies
Jane Eyrehead
Around the Mall in 80 Days
A Farewell to Brains
Gone With the Whine
Who Moved My Bleach?
Uselessysses
War and Peace, Then Back to War Again. Yeah Let's Just Stay Here at War
You Are a Dumbass
The Lyin', The Witch and The (Lack of a) Parietal Lobe
One Cuckoo Flew Over the Rest
Bleach House
Mrs. Dull-Away
Middleclassmarch
The 7 Habits of Highly Insurrective People
No Sense or Sensibility
White Pride and Prejudice
Their Eyes Were Watching Bullshit on Facebook
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Yoga Pants
The Lord of the Kendra Scott Rings