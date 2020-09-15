You Can Now Learn to Vote at Legacy West in Plano

Rock the Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering young people to vote, is coming to Legacy West, the shopping and entertainment district in Plano.

Because of COVID-19, young people are more likely missing out on the usual activities and events that schools usually provide. Legacy West’s response to that was creating Legacy West University.

“We saw that school was going to be a little bit different this fall, and we wanted to provide the experiences that maybe schools couldn’t. We wanted educators to focus on safety and education, so we decided to provide Legacy West University,” says Rachel Chang, the property marketing manager of Legacy West.

Legacy West University has been running events like First Day of School Pictures and will continue adding to their calendar other things, such as rooftop movie nights, until October. But for the next couple weeks, their focus is hosting a democracy class in partnership with Rock the Vote.

“Our first week is going to be covering the history of voting [and] your voting rights, and the second week is going to cover why it’s important to vote in local elections,” Chang says.

The classes will be led by local attorney Jessica Vittorio and will also include a Q&A portion.

“There’s been so much online learning, online virtual events and things like that, so we wanted to provide a comfortable space for people that’s nonpartisan, and just, like, give them an opportunity to ask the questions they need to ask,” Chang says. “We’d really love to see some newly turned 18-year-olds and some people who might be voting at the presidential election for the first time, just because it can be pretty intimidating … And that way they can feel empowered in their voting decisions.”

The free classes, which will include food and beverages provided by Prim and Proper, will be in session on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Neighborhood Goods.

For coronavirus safety, the event will be small, so you will have to sign up ahead of time.

“Being socially involved is important for us as a property, and especially after a lot of the things that happened over the summer and in 2020,” Chang says. “We’re hoping that it really empowers our community and just also shows that we are a place that you can come to not only to eat and shop and hang out, but really be a place people can seek community.”