Stevie Ray Vaughan's childhood home is on the market for nearly $160,000, so it likely won't be available for long.
Stevie Ray Vaughan's childhood home is on the market for nearly $160,000, so it likely won't be available for long.
Stevie Ray Vaughan's Childhood Home Goes up for Sale in Oak Cliff

Nicholas Bostick | July 24, 2018 | 11:28am
Blues rock icon Stevie Ray Vaughan doesn't need an introduction. But back in the day, if you had knocked on the door of his childhood home in the heart of Oak Cliff, gracious introductions would have been made. Jim and Martha Vaughan bought that home in the 1950s. Now it’s up for sale, and it’s priced to move.

The listing was made a few weeks ago. The two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,100-square-foot house on 2557 Glenfield Ave. is going for $159,900, a good $30,000 less than the median price for homes in Oak Cliff. It is competitively priced with houses in its vicinity, which may just make the Vaughan family home a sweet deal for the ultra-rich super fan who is likely already in contact with the associated parties.

The home is practically across the street from the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve and only a short drive away from the bustling Bishop Arts District. The listing describes a new gas furnace, original hardwood floors and gated parking, among a host of other household amenities. But its major feature is its history.

The house's spacious backyard patio was the setting for Stevie Ray Vaughan's earliest years.
The house's spacious backyard patio was the setting for Stevie Ray Vaughan's earliest years.
Vaughan’s elementary and middle schools are in the neighborhood, but the 7-Eleven where his parents met is long gone. But the home's floors are the same, and think if those walls could talk. The home is a historic landmark in everything but name, and because of that, it’s liable to go quickly.

Depending on who the new owners are, it’s as likely a new pop-up record store might take over the house as it is a family or dedicated fan does. Dallas hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to preserving structures of note. But with one of the biggest names to come out of Dallas attached to the house, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

It’s not every day that a house of this provenance is up for sale in Dallas. So perhaps a few looky-loos will get the chance to peer into the “Pride and Joy” singer’s childhood closet. But pretty soon, someone else is going to own it.

No word yet on whether the purple cabinets are original.
No word yet on whether the purple cabinets are original.
Nicholas Bostick is a national award-winning writer and former student journalist. He's written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, when he started as an intern, and has been published on Pegasus News, dallasnews.com and Relieved, among other publications. Nick enjoys writing about everything from concerts to cobblers and learns a little more with every article.

