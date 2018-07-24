Stevie Ray Vaughan's Childhood Home Goes up for Sale in Oak Cliff

Stevie Ray Vaughan's childhood home is on the market for nearly $160,000, so it likely won't be available for long.

Blues rock icon Stevie Ray Vaughan doesn't need an introduction. But back in the day, if you had knocked on the door of his childhood home in the heart of Oak Cliff, gracious introductions would have been made. Jim and Martha Vaughan bought that home in the 1950s. Now it’s up for sale, and it’s priced to move.

The listing was made a few weeks ago. The two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,100-square-foot house on 2557 Glenfield Ave. is going for $159,900, a good $30,000 less than the median price for homes in Oak Cliff. It is competitively priced with houses in its vicinity, which may just make the Vaughan family home a sweet deal for the ultra-rich super fan who is likely already in contact with the associated parties.

The home is practically across the street from the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve and only a short drive away from the bustling Bishop Arts District. The listing describes a new gas furnace, original hardwood floors and gated parking, among a host of other household amenities. But its major feature is its history.