One of the World's Biggest Anime Conventions Is Headed to Fort Worth

October 4, 2021 4:00AM

Anime and manga fans will unite in a massive convention.
One of the world’s leading anime gatherings is headed our way this holiday season, giving us a break from the seemingly constant local gatherings of conservatives. The world-renowned celebration known as Anime Frontier is scheduled to take place Dec. 3–5 at the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St.) and will offer a jam-packed calendar of events.

The massive event promises a “gateway” to Japanese culture with video game tournaments, over 100 exhibitors and manga creators. The convention will house hundreds of guests and feature appearances by leading anime publishers, performances by acts such as J-pop band Iris and voice actors and artists from both the United States and Japan.

Most important, the convention will host many cosplay meetups, giving you a second chance to perfect your Sailor Moon look well after Halloween is over.

“We’re deeply thrilled to now showcase the future of Japanese entertainment in its heart,” said (event producer) LeftField Media's show director Peter Tartara in a press release. “In our seven years of producing conventions, LeftField Media’s fans and publishers have come to expect an experience like none other, and we promise to exceed those expectations with the launch of Anime Frontier. It’s our honor to bring the best of Japan and introduce tens of thousands to what’s new, exciting, and cool in Tokyo,”

Anime Frontier is the ambitious new endeavor of the programmer behind one the nation’s biggest conventions, Anime NYC. The con is powered by the popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll, which boats millions of daily active users for its exhaustive library of titles.

Tartara also said North Texas' diversity makes it an ideal launching place for the convention’s ambitious new expansion.

“Fort Worth is a perfect representation of American heritage and modern innovation in one amazing community,” he said in the press release. “We will bring one-of-a-kind activations, premiere experiences, exclusive sneak peeks, and so much more, all brought to life by the top industry innovators, creators, and talent.”

If you are planning on attending, you should note the rules on the Anime Frontier website. The first rule listed is: "Naked isn’t a costume. Anime Frontier is an event which will draw fans of all ages, including those under 18."

The second rule is: "Cosplay, costumes, and apparel associated with Nazis and organized hate groups are not allowed at Anime Frontier. Absolutely no swastikas. Absolutely no SS emblems or uniforms. This includes any sort of 'ironic' or satirical costumes that re-appropriate Nazi paraphernalia. This includes cosplay of Nazis from fiction. It doesn’t matter if it’s from an anime, a video game, or a movie, if it’s a costume with a Nazi insignia on it, it’s not allowed at Anime Frontier."

Well, there go all of Prince Harry's costume ideas.
