Follow the Rainbow: The Best LGBTQ+ Influencer Accounts in North Texas

The online presence of Dallas-based influencers and savvy Instagrammers within the LGBTQ+ community is particularly dynamic and inspiring. People from all walks of life make up a diverse group of individuals expressing themselves with pride on the internet. Scroll down for some fun and noteworthy, LGBTQ+ Instagram accounts to follow.

@deetoxlifecoaching

Coach Dee Coleman is a "spiritual mindset coach" and founder of her own company, Dee'Tox Life Coaching Services. Coleman loves telling people, “Success is when you can love yourself wounded!” as she helps people with their self love and healing, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. You can listen to her podcast, Dee'Toxin with Coach Dee on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

@amandamarie.photographie

Amanda Terrazas is a photographer who loves highlighting powerful women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. Her vibrant style displays personality and provides a fun addition to your Instagram feed, with a diverse group of beautiful faces from many walks of life. Terrazas is married to the tattoo artist queen @dre.dayli of the Third Eye Gallery in Dallas, also a noteworthy account to follow.

@nieceex

Niecee X describes themselves as, “a black, queer nonbinary educator, community organizer, poet, artist and a fierce advocate of liberation.” They founded a startup called the Revolution Café & Bookstore coming soon to Oak Cliff, which will provide a vegan menu and books written by QTPOC (Queer & Trans People of Color). As if that wasn’t enough, they also helped found the House of Rebirth, Dallas’ only transitional home for at-risk Black trans women. They also work as an arts educator at Big Thought, teaching poetry and social justice to youth.

@gfbudget

Elle Hall-Coleman is a money coach and personal finance blogger. She was featured on Good Morning Texas and the blog Voyage Dallas, and was named one of the Top 40 Women Financial Blogs on the Web by Feedspot. She is the founder of Girlfriend’s Budget, an online resource for women wanting a better financial lifestyle. Follow Hall-Coleman for motivation and tips to be better with your money — but in a totally fun way.

@derrelhall

As a model and stylist at Forty Five Ten, Derrel Hall clearly has taste. Not only is he paid for his taste, but he exhibits his affinity for all things art and style on his intensely creative and beautiful Instagram account.

@saffie_good

They manage Spiral Diner in Fort Worth. But when they are not making sure diners have a great experience with vegan comfort food, Saff Douglas spends their time dancing, writing and creating art.

@corncobcalhoun

Colby Calhoun is a Cancer double Sagittarius. She says her pronouns are they/them/she/her, “or just call me Beyoncé.” She is a dancer and performer artist and a rehearsal director for the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. Follow for memes and dance photos.

@chachachanise

Chanise Condren owns Electric Kitchen, a vegan catering business we wrote about in 2018. If that weren't enough, she also has a health and lifestyle podcast called Get Intuit with Chanise Condren.

@mollymargaretdesigner

Molly Sydnor is definitely an artist to keep an eye on. Her day job consists of being a rug designer, but she keeps herself occupied with various art projects when she’s not at work. She has an upcoming install with Sweet Tooth Hotel, an upcoming show at the Fort Worth Community Art Center, and she documents all her color-filled adventures on her Instagram. She also runs an Instagram account dedicated to hosting events and building community for the local queer community, called @lqcdallas.

@davidboom

David Quins is a property manager of high-rise condominiums in uptown Dallas. He loves to document his travels and his personal style on his Instagram account, and his more than 16.7K followers agree he is a joy to watch.

@rivasmatt

Matt Rivas is an event coordinator for Chappy, Bumble’s gay dating app, and he also works for two nonprofit organizations. He’s a digital media chair for the Human Rights Campaign as well as the director of operations and marketing for Project Contrast, which is working to lower the suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth in the United States. Though based in Dallas originally, he has since moved to Los Angeles and has produced a web series for YouTube Red, interviewing the likes of the cast of Queer Eye, and hosting red carpet events.

@imsteph

Steph Grant is a brilliant photographer who founded Steph Grant Studios, a full-service media agency owned and operated by creatives from the LGBTQ+ community. She also founded the Promote Love Movement, a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community who were raised in religious families to share their stories. She was recognized on the Senate floor in 2018 for her work in the LGBTQ+ community and has partnered with companies like Google, Fossil and Kellogg’s. Her YouTube channel has now passed two million views.

@howdyalexander

While Alexander Hayes was in college working for his school’s newspaper as a graphic designer, he came out in an op-ed about his journey exploring sexuality on a conservative campus. Since then, he has been working as a cycling instructor in Fort Worth for Full Psycle Ft. Worth (@fullpsycleftw) and shares his photography on @ahppetite.