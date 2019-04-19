The Statler Ballroom To Host Star Wars Disco Ball on May the Fourth

Carrie Fisher, dressed as her iconic character Princess Leia, points to the name of The Statler's Star Wars themed disco party so you won't forget it.

If you're not a devoted follower of pop culture's poppiest sci-fi saga Star Wars, then you're probably not familiar with the significance of May 4. It's known as May the Fourth Be With You.

It's got nothing to do with a significant date in the Star Wars canon like the release date of the first film, the day Darth Vader held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Death Star or Chewbacca's bris. It's just an awesome opportunity for a really good Gregorian pun.

Every year, the Star Wars faithful usually celebrate this storied day in geek-dom by watching the Star Wars films along with one or more of its many TV spin-offs, specials and the Saturday morning Ewoks cartoons they obtained from their bootleg video dealer (ie, YouTube). The Statler Ballroom is offering something much different from the usual Star Wars celebration but with twice the gross pun-age with the May the Fourth Be With You Disco Ball on (wait for it) Saturday, May.

The ballroom's 1970s party that celebrates the reason George Lucas never has to work again will be gussied up to look like the great wars in the stars that took place during the feel-good decade. The party will host a special Star Wars art show with works from 10 local artists. The evening will also blast live disco tunes presumably mixed with cuts from John Williams' original soundtrack spun by DJs like Willie Trimmer, Leo Morales, Casey Cosmos and many others. Get ready to have that cantina tune stuck in your head again.

Cosplayers are also encouraged to wear their fanciest galactic getup, because the best of the best will receive $1,000 in cash in a costume contest judged by local model and cosplayer Krystle Star. So the whole scene will look like the Rebellion was led by Harry Wayne Casey from KC and the Sunshine Band and the Empire was run by whoever wrote that annoying "Disco Duck" ditty.

So how many credits will it cost to get into this shimmering space shindig? If you're not willing to pawn your landspeeder, you can pay $20 for a general admission, standing-room-only ticket on Prekindle or cough up a bit more if you decide to buy your ticket at the door.

If you have the financial resources of an oppressive military-industrial complex, you can pay $300 for a pack of four VIP tickets that come with prime seats at a cocktail table, complimentary beverages and appetizer, private entry access and a convenient cash bar.

No offense to the venue, but that sounds like a sizable chunk of change for a Star Wars party, especially if you're one of those fanboys or girls who has an account with Lloyd's of London to protect their collection of unopened Kenner figurines from acts of God.

Some (admittedly unsolicited) suggestions to help add a little more blaster for the buck besides a free order of cheese sticks and tables access:

• One opportunity to ask the bartender if your Droids need to wait outside without an eye-roll

• A personal apology letter from Hayden Christensen

• A round of "Bobbing for Bits of Alderaan"

• A "Special Edition" VHS bonfire with complimentary s'mores

• A special performance of Max Rebo's Tribute to Chaka Khan

• A "Pin the Unnecessary Lens Flare on the Film Frame" contest

• A chance to give George Lucas one swift kick in the "Sarlacc"