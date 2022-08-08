Sashay and Slay Your Way to the Best Drag Shows in Dallas

This damn Texas heat has everyone running low on fierce and extravagant energy, so fill up your tank at a local drag show that is sure to serve up the vibes you’re lacking. When you buy a ticket to any of the events listed here, these queens will leave you gagging (aka speechless) with their seductive and saucy moves, filthy reads and flawless faces that are truly works of art. So call up your besties and boos and plan a drag show date to support this community of queens and give them the attention and applause they deserve. Here are the best upcoming drag shows in Dallas.
Bichota Thursdays at Havana Bar & Grill
3006 Cedar Springs Road
This show is for bad bitches only — period! When you hit up this Latin-flavored spot in the Oak Lawn neighborhood on Friday's eve, be prepared for an evening of flair, sass and spice hosted by the one and only Tension. Showtime is at 10:30 p.m. Scope out the fabulous lineup of performers on their Instagram page, @havanaloungevip.
Catharaita Cavalli y Sus Diamantes
839 Singleton Blvd. Suite 100
There is literally nothing better than a Friday drag show that is also BYOB. When you visit Frida’s Tacolandia #2 in Trinity Groves, you’re in for an unforgettable performance at this adorable Frida Kahlo-themed restaurant. This event starts at 9 p.m. and is mainly in Spanish, but the language of drag is spoken by all, so make your way here and don’t forget your alcoholic drink of choice. Check their Instagram (@fridastacolandia2) for show updates.
A Comedy + Drag Show at Claws Out Comedy
309 Curtis Mathes Way, Suite 147, Arlington
Prepare yourself for the “cattiest show around” when you buy a $10 ticket to an evening with stand-up comedians and sultry queens from the local drag community who will make you say "purrrrr." Although there is no regular schedule for these mash-up shows, Claws tries to produce these one-of-a-kind events as often as they can, and their wide variety of events can be viewed on their website, clawsoutcomedy.com.
Drag Brunch at Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory
330 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving
They claim to be the “largest drag brunch in Texas,” so check out this show to see if they can live up to their name. On every third Saturday of the month, purchase your $20 ticket to this two-hour extravaganza and witness the glitziest and most glamorous of performers while enjoying drag-themed cocktails and getting the chance to win prizes from sponsors. For more details on this monthly experience, visit their event page.
Drag Lunch at Tequila_delicious
2901 Thomas Ave.
Shake up your Saturday and Sunday plans and skip that overrated brunch you keep posting to your Instagram story. Instead, enjoy a mid-day meal of Mexican taqueria fare and classic tequila cocktails in uptown Dallas and make sure to catch a buzz in preparation for their 1 p.m. drag show, which is nothing short of delicioso. Check out their website for more information and tickets.
Drag With Me! the Show at Red Goose Saloon
306 Houston St., Fort Worth
Everyone needs a little sashay-and-slay moment, and you could actually get your chance to strut and twirl with the best of them if you make your way to this Cowtown show. At each of their Saturday and Sunday brunch and dinner productions, two lucky people in the audience are chosen to lip-sync-battle against a veteran queen and have an opportunity to snatch up a Drag With Me! crown. Grab your $25 ticket, which includes the meal and the show.
The Legendary Rose Room Drag Show at Station 4
3911 Cedar Springs Road
Got free plans on the weekend? Treat yourself to an enthralling performance at this noted Oak Lawn stage and surround your senses with the latest rising stars in the queendom that is drag. At this showgirl’s paradise, guests will be mesmerized by the sexy light show and dramatic theatrical effects as these queens take the audience on a rainbow-colored journey they’ll want to relive. For information on show times and special events, visit roseroomdallas.com.