The Best Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

Now, this important part of American history is commemorated nationwide. If you want to join in on the celebrations, here are some family-friendly events going on in DFW Juneteenth weekend.
June 16-20Juneteenth Unity Weekend
Various times and dates, 3201 Samuell Blvd.
Dallas Southern Pride is back again this year with another installment of their Juneteenth and Pride Month celebration. Over the course of five days, Dallas Southern Pride and their partners will be hosting over 17 different events spread out around the city with a star-studded lineup of artists. The City Girls, Moneybag Yo and hometown rap star Yella Beezy are all headliners along with Saucy Santana, K. Michelle and DFW rising star Erica Banks, who went viral on TikTok with her single "Buss It."
The event promises a combination of fun, education and resources for attendees. There will be COVID and HIV screenings available with a chance to gain free entry and family-centered events like a block party and free tickets for kids and an adult chaperone to attend the aquarium.
Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride, said their focus with the unity weekend events is to celebrate and highlight the entire Black family as a whole. “We being the LGBTQ portion of the [Black family] fit just along with everybody else,” Myers-Hill says. “We are not running a gay agenda per se. We are running a Black family agenda.” Tickets start at $25.
June 18
North Texas Juneteenth Celebration
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave.
The third North Texas Juneteenth Celebration at Fair Park will include a parade, car show, live performances and a variety of local vendors and Black-owned businesses for guests to explore and support. This event is free to attend.
Juneteenth Celebration
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
AT&T Discovery District, 308 S. Akard St.
The AT&T Discovery District in downtown will celebrate Juneteenth with a concert in the Globe with performances by acts such as Keite Young (at 7 p.m.) and a picnic under the stars. Look for the drink specials and Juneteenth-focused content on those massive screens positioned around the square. This event is free to attend.
For Oak Cliff Juneteenth Festival
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
907 E. Ledbetter Drive
The team at For Oak Cliff is back with their newly renovated community campus for a Juneteenth celebration with free food. And we’re not talking about veggie trays and cheese, but barbecue from William’s Chicken, Soul Food and gourmet grilled cheese from Ruthie’s Food Trucks. Attendees can also expect spades and dominos tables, a job fair and a bounce house to keep the kids entertained. This event is free to attend.
MLK Juneteenth 3K Walk and Festival
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in collaboration with LIRA Group will host the 2022 Juneteenth 3K Walk & Festival. Funds raised will support the programs and cultural community events at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. The festival activities will begin at 9 a.m. and there will be local vendors, live entertainment and a petting zoo for the kids. Tickets to participate in the health and wellness walk are sold out, but the festival entry is free.
June 19
Dallas Juneteenth Festival
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
816 Montgomery St.
Hosted by the Elite Experience Events Cultural Organization, the Dallas Juneteenth Festival at Lofty Spaces will be a special one. There will be the essentials we all love, such as food, music and performances, but they will also be presenting winning students with scholarships, the organization's investment into Black and brown youths in Dallas. Pre-sale tickets are $5 and walk-up tickets will be $10.
Rhythm & Vibes Juneteenth
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Rhythm & Vibes is a summer DJ series in the park featuring the summer's hottest DJs. This will be the second installment of the festival on Juneteenth and Fathers' Day weekend, for people who want to get their evening started early. People can expect the hottest blends of music, vibrant rhythms, creative video production and blissful live performances by Richy Smart and other local talent. This event is free to attend.
Juneteenth Commemoration at Galleria Dallas
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway
For several years now, Galleria Dallas has commissioned a local Black artist to create a commemorative design for a T-shirt to distribute in honor of Juneteenth, and the T-shirts will be free for the first 250 people that show up. This year’s selected artist is Niki Dionne. Dionne will be at the Galleria on June 18 to distribute the shirts herself, and people will have the chance to view and purchase some of her larger pieces that will be on display across from the Gucci store inside of the Galleria. This event is free to attend.