How To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in DFW

We'll use any opportunity to celebrate Latin culture, and Hispanic Heritage Month seems like a particularly appropriate time. Since 1988, Latin American histories and cultures have been spotlighted from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In Dallas, where Hispanic people account for 41.5% of the population, the celebrations will beam with pride.
Soon, the cumbias will play a little louder, the aroma of spices will fill neighborhoods and fiestas will rule the city. Dallas business owners, artists, chefs and creatives have put in a lot of prep time to ensure this year’s celebrations are authentic, empowering and appreciative of DFW's Latin roots.
Here is a list of events centered around Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as recurring events that honor Dallas’ Latin communities.
La Fusión
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
Fevermatic Studios, 1515 S. Ewing Drive
La Fusión is an immersive experience into diaspora, a fusion of art, food, music and drink in a homage to the roots that have been instrumental in Dallas’ art and nightlife scenes. Mexican muralist Dora Reynosa will showcase her art and, by popular demand, Fachini executive chef Michael Garcia will debut three Peruvian meals that are guaranteed to be robust with flavor. DJ Cris Trujillo, who is of Venezuelan descent, will invigorate the crowds with a Latin house set. Representing Mexico is Antonio Vargas, known as Stylebender Bartender. He'll be behind the bar serving a specialty cocktail menu curated for the event. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door.
Flor Canto y Grito
5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16
Dallas Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St.
Presented by Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts, Flor Canto y Grito returns on Mexican Independence Day to showcase the beauty, sounds and spirit of Hispanic and native traditions. Chef Brandon Aguilar will offer a tasting in the Oak Farms lobby, and mixologists and concessions will be also be on hand. A poetry presentation, folkloric fashion show, Alegre Ballet Folklórico and Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas performances will follow the tasting in the auditorium. Los Músicos will perform Tejano music, cumbia and more at 8 p.m. in the plaza. DJ Brandon Epocha and Debbie Does Disco follow with an all-vinyl disco, house, funk and boogie set. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Brown & Proud Block Party
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16
Mi Barrio 214, 4105 Urban Ave.
Pleasant Grove’s Mi Barrio 214 serves as a community center and retail store for skateboards, zines, comics, books, plants and art supplies. It's a welcoming space for BIPOC, LGBTIA+ artists and community members. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Mi Barrio 214 is inviting everyone to a block party to celebrate brown pride. The party will take place in an adjacent lot and will feature food by neighboring business Nubia’s Drive Thru. Grab a Hot Cheetos-stuffed carne asada burrito, chichurritos preparados or a michelada. DJs El Hijo de Tarimoro and Solo-x will provide contemporary cumbia and reggaeton sounds. The free event will also feature art by Alex Genovez, Krystal Salguero, Viktor Ortix, Janieda Lopez and more.
Cinema Con Nosotros
Various dates
Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, the girl who works in the box office at the Texas Theatre has organized Cinema con Nosotros, a month-long movie series. Beginning Sept. 16, each week the cinema will show a movie that spotlights Latin American culture. The series begins with “Y Tu Mamá También,” followed by “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Mi Familia'' and “El Norte.” Tickets are available at texastheatre.com.
Hey Chica! We Recover and Reset Self-Care Summit
9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Loloi Found and Made, 171 Oak Lawn Ave.
Presented by Healthy Latina Lifestyle, Hey Chica! We Recover and Reset Self Care Summit aims to empower and connect Latin women with a morning event dedicated to self-preservation through movement, breath work, workshops and storytelling. Get to healing with a yoga session led by V12 Yoga and learn how to conquer grief, trauma and toxicity with the “No More Trauma for this Mama!” sessions. Rotating sessions focus on mental decluttering, alignment, personal health, beauty and mental health, aimed at supplying attendees with the tools to sustain their wellness. The summit ends with a sound bath overflowing with healing vibes. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Texas Latino Pride Music Festival
3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.
Two-time Latin Grammy winner and 34-time Tejano Music Award winner Elida Reyna will headline Texas Latino’s Pride 8th annual music festival. In 2014, nonprofit Texas Latino Pride set out to cultivate a culture of inclusivity within the Hispanic community. Through the Texas Latino Pride Music Festival, which is free to attend, the nonprofit has engaged over 3,100 people in its mission to unite Latin communities while providing resources. The “fiesta with a purpose” utilizes the flagship event to raise funds for organizations that provide essential mental health care, substance abuse treatment and housing support. The lineup includes Eric Robers, Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Ceci Ceci, KNON’s Adecia Lush, Lana O’Hara and Houston drag queen Reign.
Latinidad Festival
5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St.
AT&T Performing Arts Center will debut Latinidad Festival, a collaboration with the center’s resident performers in Anita N. Martínez Ballet Folklorico. The free, family-friendly event will showcase Latin American traditions through dance performances by Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli, Alma Salvaje and Anita N. Martínez Ballet Folklorico. Mariachi Águilas de América, Asociación Puertorriqueña de DFW and Sabor Puro Cumbia will perform live. An Hecho Con Amor mercado will provide local goods, services, foods and cocktails. Art will be highlighted through workshops by Nelson Cruhigger, Viktor Ortiz and Pasos for Oak Cliff.
Boom Boom Pum
10 p.m. Saturdays
CheapSteaks, 2613 Elm St.
DJ collective Boom Boom Pum takes over CheapSteaks on Saturday nights. For years, DJs Viktor Ortix, Karla Ceballos, Max Sanchez, Ray Gunna, Nick Van House, Solo-x and El Hijo de Tarimoro have invigorated crowds with contemporary cumbias, global bass, tropical Latin and reggaeton hits. The sounds of the güiero propel dancers to the floor in a Latin club music experience that will keep you on your feet.
Viva La Cultura
10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
M&B Tiny Shop, 208 E. McKinney St., Denton, No. 150
Denton’s Mexican and Guatemalan gift shop M&B Tiny shop is supporting fellow Latin-owned local businesses by hosting a pop-up shop. Through the small shop M&B, owner Biridiana Ordoñez and her husband have been able to bring traditional apparel and modern Latin-influenced goods to DFW. By opening their door to other small shops, the Ordoñezes want to pave a path to help other Hispanic-owned businesses thrive. Stop by for a beautiful embroidered blouse or handmade bag to get your own piece of la cultura.
Chuckle N Flo
11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Addison Improv, 4980 Beltline Road, Suite 250
Latin Comedy duo Chuckle and Flo will be hitting the stage at the Addison Improv during Hispanic Heritage Month. Get ready to laugh the night away as the comedy duo, composed of KNON’s Diego Morales and Flo Hernandez, Emily Grefer and Paul Smith take the stage. Chuckle and Flo have become prominent in the Dallas scene with productions at Look Cinemas and their recent No Sabo Tour featuring a diverse lineup of comedians. Many will remember Flo Hernandez from Chris Spencer’s “Minority Report” and TV One Bill Bellamy’s “You Got Jokes.” The event is one of nine the duo will present during Hispanic Heritage Month. Tickets are available at ticketweb.com.
Fortuna
10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Ruins, 2653 Commerce St.
Noches de Fortuna celebrates its one-year anniversary with a free event just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. For the past year, Dallas has danced to the modern reggaeton, bachata, salsa and cumbia music sets inside of Ruins' The Limbo Room. Fortuna was born out of the yearning for a dance party dedicated to Latin music in Deep Ellum, when Fortuna founder Lili Xitlalic and DJs Sordelo and Karsalad took matters into their own hands. The monthly dance party transforms Ruins into an all-Latin, all-night event dedicated to introducing Dallas to all Latin sounds.
Pearltober Fest
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Bishop Camp, 407 W. 10th St. No. 130
A Dia de los Muertos-themed tianguis, or outdoor market, is closing out Hispanic Heritage Month. Organized by The White Pearl Co., the market will feature Latin vendors and free live music by local indie band Ricky Ray and the Goons, plus S.I.G and P$O Kwama. Mexican food and drink will also be on hand, obviamente. In observance of Dia de los Muertos, which is celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, a large ofrenda will also be on site. Attendees are encouraged to honor loved ones who have passed by placing a photo on the altar.