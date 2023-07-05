The Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 5–11

Wednesday, July 5Shakespeare Dallas Summer Season at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
Spend a summer's eve with the Bard as Shakespeare Dallas continues its summer season of classic comedies at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Ave.). This week, you can watch live performances of Two Gentlemen of Verona at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7; and Much Ado About Nothing on Saturday, July 8, Sunday, July 9, and Tuesday, July 11. Tickets are $20 per person and $15 for seniors 65 and older and military personnel and veterans with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the box office and online at shakespearedallas.org.
Hubblo Immersive Cinema Dome at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
Thursday, July 6
Imagine watching a movie on a screen that can surround your entire field of view. The Hubblo Immersive Cinema Dome is coming to the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) for two nights of three immersive family films. Guests young and old can enjoy the breathtaking images of immersive short films such as the musical Bébé Symphonique, the creepy adventure In The Land of Flabby Schnook and the visual hunt-and-seek adventure Once Upon My Story: The Triple Dreams of the Little Boy. Screenings are scheduled at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, and 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Tickets are $20 for the Thursday screenings and $25 for the Sunday screenings. Children 2 and under get in free with an accompanying guardian. Parking in the Lexus Silver lot is included; tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at ATTPAC.org.
Friday, July 7RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Do you enjoy an evening of "Eleganza extravaganza"? Does it to hurt to miss a single minute of someone who can "sissy that walk"? Do you know that "sickening" is actually a compliment? The stars of TV's runaway runway hit RuPaul's Drag Race are hitting the road and headed to the Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Texas Trust Way) in Grand Prairie for a night of fierceness. RuPaul's Drag Race's Werq the World Tour kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Tickets are $29–$100 and can be purchased online at axs.com.
Dat Phan and Friends at The Firehouse Theatre
The first ever winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing is coming to The Firehouse Theatre (2535 Valley View Lane) in Farmers Branch and he's bringing along some of his friends. Comedian Dat Phan will headline a night of comedy with additional performances by some of Dallas' funniest comics for two nights at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the box office or online at thefirehousetheatre.com.
The Home Edit at the Eisemann Center
The stars of Netflix's most popular home organizing series are taking their knack for making rooms functional and fun on the road. The best-selling authors and stars of Get Organized With The Home Edit are taking their Summer of Fun Tour to the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive) in Richardson for one night only at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Tickets are $51–$301 and can be purchased online at EisemannCenter.com.
Saturday, July 8Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy at the Texas Theatre
1969's Midnight Cowboy, the first X-rated film to win a Best Picture Oscar, isn't just a tragic, fish-out-of-water story about an innocent soul engulfed by the gritty underworld of New York City. It's a starkly realistic character study of two wandering souls played by Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman trapped in a cruel, bleak world where the only thing they can count on is each other. This story of desperation and devotion still has things to say about our time. The Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) is screening a special documentary at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, that examines the forces that made this Oscar-winning classic with the new exploratory documentary Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy. Tickets are $12.50 per person and $10.50 for theater members and students, seniors and military personnel. Buy at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com.
Shakespeare's Ren Day at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
It's hard to introduce the timeless tales of William Shakespeare to more impressionable ears with all that stabbing, poisoning and "thees" and "thous" screwing with the language. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (1515 Young St.) is holding a special Ren Day in honor of the Bard's work with activities inspired by his most famous works. The day-long celebration includes costume and mask making, arts and crafts, a demonstration by the Dallas School of Historical Fencing and live performances of Elizabethean music from the Gruffydd Consort and the Dallas Recorder Society. The event runs 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. It's free but seating is limited, so make your reservations at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com. Food and other vendors may require separate charges, so make sure you bring some cash.
Basically Beethoven Festival at the Moody Performance Hall
Sunday, July 9
This year's "Music with Friends" theme for the Fine Arts Chamber Players' annual Basically Beethoven Festival is bringing all sorts of new musical friends to the Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). This time, the rising stars of the Yolutra Trio will perform selected works from Brahms and Arn Babadjanian at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. Admission is free and seats can be reserved at fineartschamberplayers.org.
Club 90s Presents Stranger Things Night at the House of Blues
Step into the upside down with Club 90s for a throwback night of '80s nostalgia and things that go bump in the night. Club 90s will hold a special dance night based on the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. The Demogorgons descend on Dallas at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the House of Blues Dallas (2200 N. Lamar St.). Tickets are $15–$20 and can be purchased at houseofblues.com/dallas.
Monday, July 10Summer Camp at the Dallas Museum of Art
Do you find yourself wishing the school year started a little earlier? Do you need to get the kids out of the house for more than a few days? The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) is holding a week-long summer camp of special activities and studies for the little ones starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 10. Kids can tap into their artistic side with the museum's Picture Perfect camp, study the intricacies of nature with the Nature Detectives camp and stir up spells in the Wizard Art School. Each camp costs $240, or $205 for museum members, and can be reserved online at DMA.org.
British Film Institute (BFI) Film Classics: Eraserhead at Interabang Books
Few films are as bewildering to watch as the works of David Lynch, and his storied film career kicked off with Eraserhead, a bizarre, personal and darkly humorous short film about our deepest fears. Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) will hold a discussion on Lynch's groundbreaking black-and-white film at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, using author Claire Henry's study of Eraserhead as part of its British Film Institute Film Classics Book Club. Admission is free.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Sundown at Granada
Tuesday, July 11
Did you miss your chance to see the new Super Mario Bros. Movie in the theater? The Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Ave.) is holding a free, rooftop screening of the hit animated film starting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Admission is free but seating is limited, and only guests 21 and older may attend. Reserve your seat on prekindle.com.