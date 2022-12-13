Support Us

Fired Blaze Podcaster Calls Out Herschel Walker's Son, Who Reminds Everyone Why He Got Fired

December 13, 2022 12:55PM

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker on the campaign trail in Georgia.
Twitter has always been a place for hostile exchanges, and it's only gotten hotter thanks to ... well, pretty much everything, including the Senate election in Georgia. Even though it's over, some supporters of former NFL star Herschel Walker are still fuming over his runoff loss to incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Elijah Schaffer, a right-wing YouTuber and ex-podcaster for Dallas-based The Blaze, has been vocal about his disappointment with Walker's son Christian, one of several family members who publicly criticized his father for being absent during his childhood and for abusive behavior toward him and his mother. A tweet and video statement from Christian Walker went viral in early October, a crucial moment for his father's election bid.

This is also despite Christian Walker's own standing as a conservative influencer who stumped for President Donald Trump in 2020 and regularly criticizes Democratic leaders and causes.

Schaffer posted a sarcastic tweet on Sunday that he was "Really thankful for Herschel Walker's son for helping Democrats secure another seat in the Senate.

"Nobody is better at electing Democrats than Republicans," Schaffer wrote. "Really spectacular job this round. All the criticism from our own base."

Christian Walker replied with a reminder of why Schaffer is no longer affiliated with The Blaze and had to move his Slightly Offens*ive show to an independent platform.

"This loser was fired from his job for sexual assault," Christian Walker wrote in a reply.

The Daily Beast reported in September that The Blaze, the Dallas-based conservative cable network launched by former Fox News host Glenn Beck, fired Schaffer over accusations that he inappropriately touched a female co-worker. Blaze host Sara Gonzales told her employer that Schaffer groped her breasts without consent during the Dallas premiere of the documentary Uncle Tom II: An American Odyssey on Aug. 26.

Blaze staff conducted an investigation of Gonzales' claims that ended with an announcement of Schaffer's termination "for violating company policies and standards," according to a statement released by the media company.

Schaffer, one of the channel's better-known voices and correspondents, rose to fame during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He joined a crowd of rioters who entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, where he took photos and videos of a staffer's emails left on an open computer. Schaffer also appears in videos used as evidence against Riley Williams, who was found guilty of six of eight charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting and assaulting an officer in connection with the Capitol riot, according to NBC News.

Schaffer has not been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Christian Walker made national headlines on Oct. 3 when he tweeted his disapproval of his father's bid for a U.S. Senate seat. Christian Walker accused his father of spousal abuse, infidelity and violent threats when he was a child.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," he wrote on Twitter. "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

The Observer attempted to reach Schaffer and Christian Walker for comment but was unsuccessful.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

