The Props We Want Most from A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once Auction

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schweinert directed the action-adventure film about a multiverse of dimensions where every person is a different version of themselves, and that's just its most basic description. It's also a comedy-drama about family, love, hate, achievement, acceptance, the concept of existence and the human condition, the never-ending battle between embracing nihilism and absurdism in the face of both as outlined in Albert Camus’ The Stranger and The Fall. Plus butt stuff.
Everything Everywhere All at Once became a critically acclaimed hit that rocked the box office last year, grossing more than any blockbusters, including Halloween Ends, Violent Night and Jackass Forever, according to Box Office Mojo. It's beloved, which is something every filmmaker hopes their creation becomes in some form or another.
The film's studio, A24, announced it will hold an auction called Mementos from the Multiverse with every major prop used in the production to raise money for the Asian Mental Health Project. The window to buy anything from the auction ends on March 2, and items as insignificant as a used half-and-half milk cartoon are already going for at least $1,000. If we had everyone's money all at once, here's what we'd buy.
Some of these descriptions and images may contain spoilers for those of you who haven't seen the movie (and we're most likely ignoring you until you do).
The Evelyn Rockaverse RockYes, it's a rock. It's one of those annoying things that end up in your shoes when you walk across your grandparents' unpaved driveway, or the only thing that Charlie Brown gets when he's out trick-or-treating. But it's much more in the multiverse. It's also Evelyn, played by Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh. It's a symbol of what it means to exist by not existing. It can only speak in on-screen text, which means it can't speak because, again, it's a rock. Does that change when you put a pair of adhesive googly eyes on it? No one can answer that question. The Rockverse Rock is an unending question about being alive that probably makes for an average paperweight because it's too round.
Price So Far: $6,200 after 13 bids.
How Much Do We Want It? You'll never know because you can't.
The Alphaverse HeadsetAlpha Waymond Wang uses this device to jump between his different selves in the multiverse. It's also the one that the evil Evelyn uses on her daughter Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu, which gives her the ultimate power over all the universes by turning her into the ultimate nihilist at the same time. It has no function in this universe (that we know of yet), but it just looks cool, especially if it still lights up like it did in the movie.
Price So Far: $2,500 after 5 bids.
How Much Do We Want It? A headset that can let you jump to different universes, and it's NOT made by Apple?!? We're there ... or here. It's confusing.
Waymond's Cherry Flavored Lip BalmThis may look like any ordinary, generic tube of lip balm that can help an ordinary person jump into the soul of a fighting master. It's much more than that. It's actually one of the film's coolest Easter eggs. Waymond uses this to help fight a team of IRS security guards, but the ITC Lubalin Graph font actually makes it an homage to the mass-produced generic products made by an unchecked monopoly in director Alex Cox's absurdist punk cinema masterpiece Repo Man. It's also edible and tastes like cherries.
Price So Far: $950 after 10 bids.
How Much Do We Want It? As badly as Bud from Repo Man wanted that 1964 Chevy Malibu.
Gong Gong's WheelchairThe leader of the Alphaverse resistance Gong Gong, played by the always awesome James Hong, somehow defies all quantum logic by MacGyver-ing a miniature tank of sorts out of the man's wheelchair. It's not indestructible by any means, but it's strong enough to knock Nihilist Joy out of one universe for a couple of minutes to buy Evelyn some time. It adds a fun, brief Blake Edwards feel to the film that's full of nods to a lot of great filmmakers.
Price So Far: $1,350 after 7 bids.
How Much Do We Want It? It's a steal, even if it's just a wheelchair.
RaccacoonieThe universe where Evelyn is a pro hibachi chef who can spin an egg on a spatula is also occupied by this furry guy helping her rival by sitting under his hat, operating his hair like a pair of gear shifts like another movie we could mention but won't. Seeing Raccacoonie off-screen kind of takes the fun out of owning it a little bit since you can see the housing he sits on and the air-compressed tubes that move his arms and mouth. However, it's probably the most sought-after prop from the movie and owning it would be a huge memento for any film buff.
Price So Far: $90,000 after 5 bids.
How Much Do We Want It? You mean, we could have Raccoonie on our head teaching us how to make food that can craft songs with the voice of Randy Newman? Now WE'RE cooking!
Deirdre Beaubeirdre's Auditor of the Month AwardYou knew this was coming. Just like when you were watching the movie and you first saw the award on the desk of the IRS auditor Deirdre, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. From the moment you laid eyes on it, you just knew somehow that at some point, it was going to go up someone's butt. Nothing could prepare you for it. You probably even forgot it existed until the moment it happened. So, not only can you have a piece of movie history that we hope has been Scotchguarded, but this trophy can also serve a much higher purpose than just flaunting your wealth. You can make people have that same feeling when they come into your home and see it on the shelf. "It's only a matter of time," they'll say to themselves.
Price So Far: $9,500 after 6 bids
How Much Do We Want It? We've never wanted something that you can stick up your butt more in our lives.