The Coolest Homes to Shelter in Place in Dallas

Even the most loyal of homebodies are sick of being inside their own homes these days. Many of us have yet to learn that when we need a change, we should redo our places instead of butchering our own bangs, even if that means switching the furniture around.
Since we are all coveting our neighbors' homes, we put together a collection of the coolest and most unique homes in Dallas for maximum quarantine envy.
Rawlins Gilliland, poet, former national sales director of Neiman Marcus and commentator for KERA, lives in a space inspired by Henri Matisse. He discovered the painter at a young age and has been planning his dream home since.
“I decided at 9 I wanted to create rooms where I felt like I was living INSIDE a painting room,” he says of his decor.
The mid-century home is a couple of blocks away from the Great Trinity Forest. Every square inch of the property has been thoughtfully embellished with Asian, African and Expressionist art since Gilliland purchased it in the 1980s. Even his Christmas tree is one of a kind, so there's no reason to take it down.
The home to the Rosegarden Funeral Home band members has been a backdrop to many legendary guest-only parties and a hub for music fans, artists and photographers. The large Dallas house is between Garland and Mesquite, in the middle of your Goth-rock dreams, and is a stylish extension of the group's aesthetic.
Dallas artists Brian K. Jones and Brian K. Scott have been partners for close to 30 years as the art duo Chuck & George, noted for their playful, fantastical and humorous work. Their Oak Cliff home is a place where boredom would be a sin.
Artist Preston Pannek is known for filling Deep Ellum's walls with pop culture scenes and for celebrating local heroes with his mural art. Pannek's home is covered by nine different murals, even on the outdoor dumpster. With music and art studios, arcade games and a bar, Pannek's 3,000-square-foot Deep Ellum loft is an ideal party house. The bathroom says it all. Literally.
Michael Roos is a long-time DJ, and his house is a thirst trap for music lovers with a colossal collection of vinyl, an adjoined music studio and walls lined with memorabilia. Roos' place is more like a Hard Rock Cafe than a house, though it probably has better food.
In Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood, you'll find the home of Polyphonic Spree's and Tripping Daisy's Tim DeLaughter, and his family, who moved into the space in 2006.
DeLaughter's wife Julie Doyle says they added a second story to the house, and redesigned the landscape until the place looked like a "mid-century modern treehouse” — as it sits up on a hill. The property is sleek, and full of music history. "We are a family of musicians," Doyle says... "and much music has been written in the studio looking over trees."
Jeremy and Kelsey Turner are hella nostalgic and know how to transport us right back to our childhoods. The '80s-themed "The McFly" draws inspiration from John Hughes movies. But, if the '90s is your era, the couple has another property, "The Slater," inspired by '90s sitcoms like Saved by the Bell. Both places are in Lower Greenville and feature a cereal bar and video games. The best part is you can rent both on AirBnB. So make a whole night of calling your crush and watching Winona Ryder movies.
