Henry's Majestic To Host Free Graffiti Workshop in Dallas This Weekend

On Aug. 18, the restaurant’s outdoor Graffiti Mural Art Workshop will allow Dallasites of all spray paint skills to craft their own original pieces. The class is one of several events included in Henry’s Majestic’s newly launched workshop series.
“With these workshops, we’re hoping to have everyone out to our new location and let them hang out, see these artists and learn what they do best,” Henry’s Majestic owner Andrew Popp says. “And, hopefully, everyone can create, have fun and do it all with a drink in their hand.”
Led by local street artist Fernanda Ferfetz, the workshop will review basic techniques every street artist needs to know, as well as other spray paint basics like the types of cans and caps used by the pros. Boards of plywood will be spread out across the space for graffiti novices to try their hand at tagging. Artists can also sip while they spray, as Henry’s Majestic will offer street art-inspired cocktails made with Ilegal Mezcal.
Ferfetz has been a member of the Dallas street art scene since 2016. She learned the art of graffiti in Brazil before emigrating and bringing her canned artistry to the United States around a decade ago. Since moving to Dallas, she says she’s been able to connect with other creatives, namely fellow female street artists, on a deeper level. She has committed herself to showing others the types of opportunities there are for graffiti artists in the area.
Although Sunday will be Ferfetz’s first time at Henry’s Majestic, it is far from her first experience teaching others the street art craft. Ferfetz has worked with local nonprofit Big Thought to teach Dallas youth about graffiti and other artistic media, and help them tap into their creativity.
Aspiring Street Artists Wanted“Resources here are why I moved to the United States,” Ferfetz says. “Resources for artists were much more limited in Brazil, and it is still that way for some living here in Dallas. That is why it is important for me to help others explore their creative sides where I can, especially at free workshops like this one at Henry’s Majestic.”
For Ferfetz, teaching others about street art means more than just reviewing technical styles and techniques. It’s also about introducing others to an art form that has long been misunderstood and overlooked. She believes there’s always been judgment from others outside the scene when it comes to graffiti, and she sees it as a type of marginalized art.
“Street art has been put in this box … since it comes from the street, people think that it must be a crime, but not all graffiti art is illegal,” Ferfetz says. “There’s a story behind the art and the people making it. It’s one of my goals to help educate people about this perspective and to let them look past those pre-judgments.”
At the Henry’s Majestic workshop, Ferfetz wants to show others that there is no limitation to what they can create with a spray can in hand. She knows what it’s like to adapt to new art forms and hopes others can find ways to grow and improve in their short session with her. Ahead of the class, Ferfetz wants attendees to prepare for any happy little accidents that might pop up. She believes these slop-ups shouldn’t deter anyone from graffiti, but rather further engage their artistic process.
“I always see people say, ‘Oh, I messed up here. I made an error,’ and let that mistake ruin how they feel about their art, but everything is fixable,” Ferfetz says. “The only thing we don't have a solution for in this life is death, but everything else can be fixed. So I think keeping this kind of thinking, with people’s first encounter with art is beautiful, and it can make them even more motivated and sometimes look for their own way to achieve their art skills.”
As Henry’s Majestic continues its workshop series lineup, including next month’s tattooing class, Popp hopes Dallasites can learn more about ways to come together and build on their creativity. In the same vein, he also looks forward to attendees learning more about their local art community and ways they can support the artists and businesses it encompasses.
“That's one of the great things that we try to do here and want to continue here at Henry's,” Popp says. “To us, it’s kind of all about supporting local businesses that can do different things, show different things that people can experience or be exposed to around the area.”
The Graffiti Art Mural Workshop will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 18, at Henry’s Majestic, 2303 Pittman St. The event is free, and attendees can still RSVP at partiful.com. More information about Henry’s Majestic and its upcoming workshops can be found on the restaurant’s Instagram.