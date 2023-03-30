Graffiti Jam Trigger Fingers Shoots To Legitimize an Art Form

The northeast exterior wall of Deep Ellum Self Storage, at 3215 Hickory St., is a 6,300-square-foot canvas covered in graffiti. The wall has 20 panels that are cloaked in letters styled so intricately that only a graffiti artist could read them. That lettering is embellished with 3D styling and abstract, surrealist and semi-surrealist art by the best graffiti artists nationwide.
Next to the lettering, animated Disney-like characters with bulging eyes leap from a cliff, painted in teal and pink. A towering skeletal cowboy pierced with three arrows holds out a smoking revolver, and futuristic portraits of two mesmerizing women enveloped in vibrant hibiscus flowers captivate the eye.
The wall is the canvas for Trigger Fingers, an annual invitation-only graffiti jam in Dallas. The event welcomes artists to use the space to create spray-painted artwork.
The fourth iteration of Trigger Fingers is on Saturday, April 1, from noon to 7 p.m., at Deep Ellum Self Storage. Fifty graffiti artists from Dallas and beyond will participate in the largest Trigger Fingers graffiti jam to date this year. The public is invited to watch these artists in action as they create a sanctioned graffiti art production that will celebrate graffiti as an art form.
“All this graffiti that you see on the freeways, the graffiti that you see on abandoned buildings, it's an art form,” Trigger Fingers co-founder and graffiti artist Ray Albarez says. “It's basically someone who wants to tell the world that they exist, that they're here.”
Trigger Fingers was founded in 2019 by Albarez, along with graffiti artists Optek and Danny Dejong. The trio wanted to create an opportunity for artists to showcase the intricacies of works of graffiti when given resources, time and a legal space. The practice is a response against the respectability politics of the fine art realm, Albarez says, which has shunned graffiti art since its inception.
“A lot of street art wouldn't be here if there wasn't graffiti at the beginning,” he says.
While the artists are allowed to use the space for their event, graffiti in its purest form is illegal. Unsolicited markings and drawings on private or public property are considered a form of vandalism, so graffiti requires efficiency and a refined technique that allows artists to create complex stylized art in a timely manner without being caught.
“When you paint certain places, you're not necessarily destroying anything,” Albarez says. “You’re actually leaving artwork.”
As a practice, graffiti is still in its relative infancy. In the 1970s, graffiti reached the New York City transit system when young people began spray painting the monikers they adopted onto the sides of subways stations and trains, for their names to be seen by thousands each day.
Graffiti soon took flight as "the written word of hip-hop," according to Style Wars, a 1983 documentary on hip-hop culture.
These names became infamous and sparked outrage among the public. Authorities responded by arresting artists, repainting trains, putting up barbed wire-topped fences and training German shepherd dogs to ward off graffiti artists, according to the documentary.
“A lot of people see graffiti as more of a nuisance than an art form” says multi-disciplinary contemporary artist Jeremy Biggers. “Because of that, there is low-brow snubbing and people turning their nose up at the art form.”
In Dallas, illegal graffiti is punishable through Penal Code 28.08. A conviction can result in up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to the Dallas Police website.
By the '80s and '90s, graffiti crews became prominent. Camaraderie became central to graffiti artists.
“Your crew becomes an extension of your family,” Albarez says.
Albarez‘s practice spans 25 years. He and Biggers are a part of Dallas’ Urban Army Crew, which was founded in 1995 and includes artists Hatziel Flores, Twiz, Tercer, Trill, Snarf, Minqs, Brady and Mils. Their art can be found all over North Texas.
“Graffiti crews are an amalgamation of people that have felt outcast, have felt unheard, who felt they didn't have a voice,” Biggers says.
Biggers doesn’t consider himself a graffiti artist. His involvement with Urban Army Crew has afforded him an understanding of the graffiti culture. There is a language, etiquette and hierarchy to which artists must adhere. Biggers respects it.
“If you didn't grow up in that culture, if you didn't come up with that respect, then it's very difficult to figure it [the culture] out on your own,” Biggers says. “There kind of has to be an apprenticeship, at first.”
Talking with a graffiti artist requires an understanding of the lingo. Words like “tag,” “bomb,” “piece," “throw-ups” or “throwies” and “productions” are a part of everyday language. They describe the type of work produced by an artist.
Tags are graffiti names painted onto a surface sans elaborate styling. Bombs, throwies and throw-ups are quick creations that are slightly more elaborate than tags, such as bubble letters. A piece layers elaborate coloring, outlines and 3D styling onto a tag. A production, the type of graffiti Trigger Fingers artists create at the event, includes a series of pieces with characters and drawings.
Albarez says graffiti artists can tell when a work is refined. The line work is crisp, the artist's control over the can is evident. Blends and transitions are smooth.
“The average person doesn't understand that painting with spray is just as masterful, if not more masterful, than painting with a brush and using oil or acrylic,” Biggers says.
His own works have been influenced by the techniques he's learned from his proximity to graffiti circles. He credits his adaptability and problem solving to the techniques he’s learned through graffiti work.
Among graffiti circles, respect is required for both seasoned artists and those who have mastered their craft. Certain works, like those at Trigger Fingers, are no-touch zones.
Edward Holman, owner of Deep Ellum Self Storage, says prior to becoming the host site for Trigger Fingers, his property was often defaced. When Albarez approached him to request permission to use his wall, he hesitated. He feared the event would spark an onset of graffiti on his property. The opposite happened.
“There's a hierarchy in the graffiti culture somewhere,” Holman says. “There’s been very little tagging now. The artists come and touch the artwork back up. There seems to be a good communication system.”
Last May, Urban Army Crew’s production was written over. Amateur markings of a jack-o-lantern, dolphin and horse, among other things, were placed over the seasoned crew's masterpiece.
“Kids are dumb, kids make mistakes, but no matter your age you should know not to do this, you know this ain't the spot for this,” the Trigger Fingers’ Instagram page posted.
On March 26, Deep Ellum Self Storage’s wall was wiped clean.
In anticipation of April 1, a thick coating of black exterior paint was applied over last year’s creations. Artists from IMOK Crew, DF Crew, Creatures Crew, MFK Crew, TITS Crew, Urban Army and individual artists like Ryan Stalby, Shiq, Beware and others will meet at the wall to create new artworks.
Beforehand, the artists of Trigger Fingers will open their exhibition called The Ones in the Chamber at Deep Ellum’s Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St. The opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For some, this exhibition will be the first time they'll be working and showing arts on canvas. For many artists, it will be their first time invited into the gallery realm. And while the collective advocates for legitimizing graffiti, most artists will stay true to its nature and continue to leave their legacy on the city’s under dwellings and unsightly places.
“My art is going to live beyond my lifetime,” Albarez says. “That’s why I put my name up in as many places as I can. It's to say, ‘Hey, I existed at this point in time.’”