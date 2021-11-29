The Ultimate Cool Gift Guide for Christmas Shopping in Dallas

Don’t feel compelled to make Jeff Bezos richer by filling up your Amazon cart with the mass-produced garbage your favorite influencer listed as a holiday must-have. And this year, instead of scrambling last minute and finally succumbing to the impulse-buy aisle at Ross (no one wants that Old Spice gift set), go for some original local finds.
Dallas has a number of local shops to help you tick off that holiday shopping list. Let a real person do a happy dance when you shop locally, and never be outdone when it comes to original, cool gift buying.
For the self-care enthusiast or that loved one who desperately needs to chill out, Go Easy has just the thing as a one-stop shop for sexual wellness, skin care and smoke needs that satisfy anyone’s preferred self-care methods. Their holiday collection includes 16 curated versions of a checkered handmade stocking filled with stuffers such as bullet vibrators, keychains with joint-carrying cases, essential oils and facial sheet masks. Visit Go Easy at 2050 N. Bishop Ave. or their online website to purchase gifts.
For your devout pop culture aficionados, Urban Owl is the spot. The kitschy Bishop Arts shop is stocked with Dolly Parton rainbow mugs, Frida Kahlo wall art, stickers to proclaim your devotion to social causes and jewelry etched with sentiments such as "Fuck off" to fashionably sum up how we really feel. At Urban Owl, you’ll be able to find a unique gift that is exactly “them.” May we suggest a David Rose mug to proudly state, “I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now” because, same? You can visit Urban Owl at 415 N. Bishop Ave., shop online or if you're really cutting it short on time, order online for in-store pick up. Pro tip: Urban Owl will wrap gifts bought in the store for free.
For book lovers, nothing beats the real deal. The Dallas bibliophile scene has a new independent bookstore to help you cross the book lover off your list. Create the perfect cozy holiday gift by picking up a book from Whose Books for your giftee to enjoy next to the tree. Tyler Station’s Whose Books recently opened and is ready for holiday shopping with shelves curated with a diverse range of authors. Books can be bought in store at 1300 S. Polk St., Suite 267.
For the plant parent on your list, Urban Spikes has modern botanical designs and succulents that add texture and elevate any space with designs that are even suitable for the green thumb challenged. The low maintenance succulents make plants approachable, inviting all to join in the plant craze that swept North Texas during the pandemic. Arrangements are customizable, making plant buying a personalized, thoughtful gift. If your plant enthusiast is challenged beyond aid and those poor plants do not stand a chance, faux plants are also on the menu at 4885 Alpha Road or online. Delivery is also available.
For music freaks, nothing tops receiving their favorite album in a nostalgic form. Josey Records is a foolproof stop for your gifting needs. Whatever your loved one's music preferences, Josey Records has it. Gift the real deal to your audiophiles and allow them to bask in the grit of vinyl, nostalgic cassettes, 45s, CDs and turntables. Movies, video games, books, vinyl accessories and apparel are also available to elevate your music devotee’s collection. Shop online or at 2821 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
For the spiritual people on your list, the options are boundless, and SoulTopia has them all. The holistic market offers a portal into the metaphysical with crystals, oracle cards, singing bowls and incense. Stones and crystals set in jewelry are available to adorn that person in your life who looks for guidance from the planets, stars and their ancestors. Give the gift of alignment and protected energy by visiting SoulTopia's Dallas, Carrollton or Frisco locations. You can also opt to gift an experience; SoulTopia offers readings and healings at their Dallas and Carrollton locations.
For your dog-obsessed loved one or your own dog (if you’re into pet gift giving, which we are), Daisy and Dog Barktique offers runway-ready dog fashions. The online shop is stocked with designer and pop culture inspired couture such as "Pawda" dresses, pearl collars, "Chewy Vuitton" dog toys, "Furberry" coats and "Starbarks" barista sweaters that will make a dog lover swoon. For some added personality, engravable dog tags are available adorned with sayings such as “Cuddly as fuck,” “Bad Bitch,” and our personal favorite, “Got lost prowling for bitches.” Daisy and Dog’s head-turning pet couture is available online, but a pop-up display is available at R&B Dog Bakery LLC (1040 W. Sublett Road, Suite 104).
Steer candle fanatics away from toxin-laden overpriced candles by gifting them a Wicks and Wonder Candle Co. candle. The small-batch candle shop offers eco-conscious soy candles at reasonable prices. Wicks and Wonder offers 18 different scents including holiday scents such as Christmas tree, winter chill and cabin fever. Those TJ Maxx and Bath and Body Works candles pale in comparison. Candle and match bundles and candle flights make the perfect gift to fill your candle lover’s home with enticing aromas. Candles can be purchased on the Wicks and Wonder website, where you can also find info on upcoming pop-ups.
Create a one-of-a-kind hat for that Texas boho loved one at Fleastyle’s Hat Bar. During this hat-making experience, a stylist will aid you in enhancing a hat with handmade vintage accents sourced locally, globally and from flea markets to create a thoughtful, unique gift. If creating isn’t your thing, bring your hat lover and sip on a cocktail while they experience this unique concept. The Hat Bar is at Fleastyle’s Dallas (3009 Commerce St.) and Frisco (6765 Winning Drive, Suite 830) locations.
Divert the gamer on your list from the screen and catch their attention with a board or card game from Common Ground Games. The brick-and-mortar shop is a mecca for all your gaming needs. Magic the Gathering bundles, Pokemon cards and Dungeon & Dragons will be perfect under the tree for the competitively inclined. Common Ground Games is open for in-store shopping at 1328 Inwood Road. Gift-givers can order online for in-store pick up or local delivery. Shipping is not available.