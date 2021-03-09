60 Cool Women-Owned Businesses You Can Support in Dallas

We've been dreaming of YooHoo Yeehaws this whole pandemic. See what the fuss is about at the iconic Dallas bar.

Women are rockstars in business, and that's just a fact. There are countless women-owned and women-run businesses in Dallas, but here are 55 to get you started. In honor of Women’s History Month, support one of these local shops, restaurants and services run by a bevy of badass bosses.

Bars and Restaurants

DoubleWide

3510 Commerce St.

A longtime pillar of the Dallas music community, this trailer chic-themed dive bar and music venue isn’t currently booking shows, but they’re still serving up frozen Yoohoo Yeehaws and Twisted Tangs to thirsty patrons. Safely celebrate your hard-earned ‘Murican freedom by sipping a cold one here: They’re protecting their staff and patrons by adhering to CDC guidelines.

Easy Slider

2701 Main St.

Food truck in various locations

The iconic mini burger-mobile has been serving up its thoughtfully crafted inventions since the dawn of Dallas’ food truck golden age. Bar hopping? Grab a Sweet & Lowdown (bacon, goat cheese and strawberry jam atop certified Angus beef) at its brick-and-mortar location on Deep Ellum’s main drag.

Ebb & Flow

2651 Commerce St., Unit 100

Sip pretty cocktails and nibble on familiar dishes with an edgy twist in rock and roll refinement. Your best chance at trying a Cubano egg roll in lavish surroundings is right in the heart of Deep Ellum.

LOCAL

2936 Elm St.

For 18 years, chef Tracy Miller has been serving up a modern American menu using seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. Nestled inside the historic Boyd Hotel, this Dallas institution should almost definitely impress the pants off your dinner companion.

Mama Tried

215 Henry St.

340 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

Deep Ellum’s biggest bonafide Honky Tonk is for those who love Southern-fried everything: Texas-sized patio, full bar, late-night bites and, of course, country music. Check their Facebook page for upcoming shows.

Opening Bell Coffee

1409 S. Lamar St.

Tucked cozily inside the basement of the historical Southside on Lamar building, this brick-walled coffee shop also serves breakfast, lunch, wine and beer. Owner Pascale Hall has been welcoming burgeoning singer-songwriters to hone their craft here for 18 years through a regular open mic series. Order a latte and choose from a selection of locally baked desserts, then settle in to watch the next David Ramirez or Maren Morris in an intimate setting.

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

RBC stands for "Rhythm, Beats and Culture." This multi-genre live music venue and bar proudly boasts a new rooftop and patio and is holding a couple of socially distanced events in March. Check their Facebook page for details.

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce St.

Being the badass boss she is, DoubleWide’s owner Kim Finch unveiled this socially distanced patio restaurant in September to keep the good vibes going. The visually appealing automotive-themed restaurant serves nostalgic favorites like bologna sandwiches, Sloppy Joes (and Sloppy Jolenes for the vegans) and cocktails that taste like orange push-up pops.

Food Shops

1890 Marketplace

2642 Main St., Suite 150

Foodies will rejoice at the bounty of premium olive oils and vinegars, fine spices and gourmet foods. Try your hand at baking a batch of Cinnamon Swirl Soberdough bread or up the ante on your home-cooked dinner game with a drizzle of blood orange olive oil.

Amor Y Queso

2932 Main St., Suite 102

Live out your wildest charcuterie fantasies by treating yourself to a gorgeous arrangement of meats, cheeses and more starting at just $15 for a mini-board. You can order online and rest assured that the staff will be masked when you arrive. Peace, love and cheese.

Chocolate Secrets

3926 Oak Lawn Ave.

This boutique chocolatier, wine café and jazz bar feels like Willy Wonka’s more refined sister opened a wonderland of confections for the most discerning of adults. Peruse their stunning collection of candy sculptures and designer bonbons or enjoy a decadent cup of hot cocoa with some live music.

The Mozzarella Co.

2944 Elm St.

Pesky travel bug bothering you? Let The Mozzarella Co. give it a good scratch. Owner Paula Lambert started this business for the same reason: After spending five years in Italy, she wanted to bring authentic insalata caprese home to Texas. Watch cheesemakers work their magic and then buy several pounds of their award-winning cheeses to nosh while watching Under the Tuscan Sun on Amazon Prime.

Teasom

3699 McKinney Ave. Suite 510

Get refreshed with a glass of artisanal iced tea or kombucha at this sister-owned West Village tea shop. Their inventive blends, such as the black-tea-based Chocolate Boogie or Just Peachy, a fruity oolong, are available to sip hot or iced. Or go vacay mode with a frozen Pina Colacha (bonus: it’s vegan).

Two Sisters Catering

2633 Gaston Ave.

Nothing beats a homegrown, neighborhood caterer, and Two Sisters has been creating captivating experiences for local events since 1989. They offer a fresh and innovative menu presented with style, customized for your special event. You can also dine in for lunch or order dinner for takeout.

Wendy Krispin Caterer

528 S Hall St.

Krispin’s team puts on gorgeous events, from weddings to corporate breakfasts. They’ve also initiated a multi-point response to public health concerns, committing to safety protocols.

Yims Foods

Various locations in DFW

Hankering for something pickled? Camille Cortinas has your back. Yims’ Texas State Fair-awarded pickled veggies, jams and preserved fruits continue to be hot items in the local artisanal goods scene. Grab your own jar of Salvador dillies or pickled Brussels sprouts at Opening Bell Coffee or White Rock Farmers Market.

Bakeries and Desserts



Emporium Pies

314 N. Bishop Ave.

2708 Main St.

107 S Tennessee St., McKinney

Sometimes you just need a slice of delicious pie. The lineup features high-quality versions of your all-time favorite baked delicacies, from the Blue Steel (blueberry, of course) to Lord of the Pies (deep dish apple with cinnamon streusel).

Fashion and Styling



Dallas PinUp

2928 Main St.

Channel your inner glamma mama at this body-positive boutique featuring pin-up and burlesque clothing, jewelry, accessories and cosmetics. Be sure to call ahead for an appointment to browse or book a boudoir shoot at their in-house photography studio.

Dolly Python

1916 N Haskell Ave., Dallas

With 3,800 square feet of hand-selected items from the 1940s through the 1980s, you’ll find just about anything you’re looking for from any era, including vintage cowboy boots, costume jewelry and fur coats, as well as other treasures like old paintings and old military relics.

Flea Style

3009 Commerce St.

6765 Winning Drive, Suite 830, Frisco

Boho goddesses can scour artisan-made treasures and vintage attire before striking a pose in front of the shop’s pastel, Insta-worthy murals. Keep an eye out for sip and shop events at either location.

Global Fashion News

3005 Commerce St.

Would you believe there’s an international high fashion broadcasting company right here in our one backyard? Each season, Global Fashion News travels to New York, London, Milan and Paris to document the prêt-à-porter collections through designer interviews and exclusive backstage footage.

Rare Heart Vintage

330 W. Davis St.

This beautifully curated collection of men’s and women’s clothing tends to include some truly rare picks that look like they’ve been frozen in time. Follow Rare Heart on Instagram for some high-caliber vintage fashion inspo.

Sunshine Tienda

Twin sisters Laura and Amanda Ernst have a simple mission: for everyone to “Be Vacation Happy.” With that in mind, they founded this vacation-inspired accessories brand featuring colorful, statement horn jewelry and straw hats they designed to transport you to the beaches of Mexico. Shop online or make an appointment to browse in-person at their Uptown studio.

Specialty Shops and Boutiques

BrōōHa

201 S Calhoun St., Suite 306, Fort Worth

BrōōHa carries artisanal goods from healers and nurturers around the globe, encouraging visitors to embrace vibrations from different cultures.

Dallas Silk Art

5768 Grandscape Blvd., Suite 195, The Colony

Just when you think you’ve tried everything, enter water marbling. Book a workshop to create your own colorful designs on a silk scarf or set of cork coasters, or hire the experts to host your next party.

Eko Deko

Inside The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market

920 S. Harwood St.

Woodworker Sammy Bragg uses salvaged lumber to create her works of art, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces that are not only beautiful but sustainable. Visit her booth inside The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market on Fridays and Saturdays or contact her to commission a custom order.

Go Easy

250 N Bishop Ave., Suite 150

The ultimate stop for self-care products from CBD chocolate to facial oils, this aesthetically pleasing, fully inclusive shop is all about good vibes. Go easy on yourself.

Jade & Clover

2633 Main St., No. 150

Create your own living masterpiece at The Plant Bar or simply peruse the delicious selection of gifts, home décor and self-care treats.

The Labyrinth

5618 Bell Ave., Dallas

Dallas’ oldest witch shop resides in a little purple house in the Lower Greenville neighborhood. If you have any interest at all for modern witchcraft, this is a must-stop shop for sage, potions and books about spells and spiritual awakenings.

Lone Chimney Mercantile

Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood

205 W. Main St., Richardson

Keep your hands busy and your creative mind sharp and check out this collection of fun and funky goods created by local makers. Learn a new skill by signing up for one of their craft workshops, such as hand embroidery and clay sculpting.

Magic Hour Shop

250 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 130

Magic Hour’s thoughtfully curated collection of unique home décor, furniture, jewelry and apothecary items will give you all the warm fuzzies. Be sure to stop by the sister shop Go Easy for a complete day of self-lovin’ retail therapy.

Mod and Jo

421 N. Tyler St.

This small-batch jewelry brand offers sophisticated pieces designed for a new professional generation. Read: This isn’t your parent’s stuffy mall jeweler. They even offer piercing services and permanent jewelry.

Mosaic Makers Collective

401 N. Bishop Ave.

This Bishop Arts retail shop is staffed by local makers, so you might get a chance to chat with the artisan who wove that macramé wall hanging you’re about to take home. Snag a one-of-a-kind item and support a small business and local art all at the same time.

Oasis Plant Shop

416 W. 8th St.

Alone, this sweet little seafoam-painted house is pretty unassuming. During business hours, it’s leafy greens as far as the eye can see. Their team of plant technicians and shopkeepers is there to help with your houseplant questions and gardening-related needs.

Orr-Reed Wrecking Co.

1903 Rock Island St.

Be sure to block out at least the afternoon to dig through the treasures at this sizable salvage yard tucked deep inside the Cedars neighborhood overlooking the Trinity River. You just might find the perfect reclaimed door or windows for your home renovation project and save that treasure from the landfill.

Petal Pushers

2649 Main St., Suite 150

This flower shop makes arrangements fit for a princess (but the ballsy kind, like Diana or Elle Woods). If you dream of owning a pink moped someday, these are the gals you’ll want to go to before hosting your next #Boss brunch.

The Plant Project

2310 Routh St.

The land where this lush Uptown haven sits was once a settlement for former slaves known as Freedman’s Town. Now, it’s the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Dallas, with a mission to spread #PlantJoy to all who visit.

Red Zeppelin Records

206 E. Louisiana St., McKinney

Owner Katie Scott hit the ground running with her female-run, genre-inclusive vinyl haven, which opened in McKinney last year. Before long, she rolled out her own indie label and brought home a Dallas Observer Music Award for the best record store. Clearly, the people have spoken: Don’t snooze on this north-of-Dallas gem.

Beauty and Hair Salons



Orange Salon

2932 Main St., Suite 101

Fix any quarantine hair woes with a visit to this vibey Deep Ellum salon, which specializes in all hair textures and is the popular go-to for blowouts and color ‘round these parts.

Coffney M Salon

3107 Commerce St.

Chicagoan Coffney is known for her creative, innovative styles and encourages her clients to go bold — if they’re feeling it. Scroll through the salon’s Facebook photos and be inspired by her team’s artist portfolio of intricate shapes and fun colors.

Arch by Suki

3032 Commerce St.

This Deep Ellum spot is a one-stop-shop for brow threading, waxing, makeup and hairstyling. Nepali-born owner and operator Sukhee Suwal knows brows, having been in the business since 2008.

Blade Craft Barber Academy

2719 Main St.

If there’s one thing Dallasites love, it’s a good barbershop. Here’s where aspiring barbers earn their stripes. Owner Lilly Benitez founded the academy when she noticed a void of male-specific barbering education in North Texas.

Verbena Parlor

2626 Howell St., Suite 166

Treat yourself guilt-free at this non-toxic, fume-free nail bar, salon and café, which uses medical-grade sanitation equipment and hospital sanitation protocols to ensure the safety of their clients and staff alike. With its adjoining retail shop and sweet café, you can make a whole afternoon out of prettying up your nails.

Vogue Hair

3014 Commerce St.

“Because life’s too short to have boring hair” (a business motto), Vogue offers a selection of high-end hair extensions and wigs.

Event Spaces and Services

Absolutely Blooming!

1409 South Lamar St., Suite 2

This full-service event planning and design production firm offers expert floral and décor design. The unparalleled Marion Marshall knows professionals of every discipline all over North Texas and will help you put on one hell of a party.

Brake & Clutch Warehouse

3601 Main St., Suite 120

If you envision exposed brick, concrete floors and wooden beams as the backdrop to your next big event, book a tour to see this restored 1930s warehouse up close and in person. They also have their own inventory of farm tables, wine barrels and other handmade items available exclusively for clients who rent the space.

Health and Wellness



The Movement Loft

824 Exposition Ave.

There are many ways to get moving in this airy urban loft in Fair Park. The studio offers classes in dance fitness, yoga, meditation and mindfulness, and adult dance classes such as hip-hop and ballet. Enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and access to the Loft Library with every class.

North Dallas Doula Associates

107 Murray St.

Finding a lactation consultant near you may not have ever crossed your mind until you needed one. The team at NDDA are here to give you and your growing mini-human a tender helping hand with their array of birth and postpartum doula services.

Power BAR Women's Fitness

3408 Main St.

Plus various locations

Bored of Zumba and already mastered hip-hop? Women of all fitness levels can try this fun, low-impact fitness experience. Power BAR offers pole dance classes, parties and other cardio dance classes at three locations in DFW.

Pet Shops and Services

The Upper Paw

2809 Commerce St.

Your furry friend deserves the best, so here’s where you can find the highest quality pet goods, toys and food. This friendly, upscale boutique is way more fun to browse than big-box pet stores. Give it a try and support local.

Urban Paws

2526 Elm St.

Sadly, Piper can’t go everywhere with you, so drop her off at this retreat and rest assured she’ll be in good hands. They also offer self-service bathing, training and doggie spa treatments such as their special blueberry and apricot facial. Piper might not want to go home.

Creative and Other Services



Articulation Art

Call for appointment

If you need your business to look artsy AF, please do your guests the favor of enlisting a professional; Lesli Marshall is the person you need. Articulation Art is an independent consulting firm that offers art expertise, design sensibility and a network of the best artists, framers, fabricators, installers to transform any space into a pinnacle of high art.

CultureHype

633 W. Davis St.

Regardless of your business or product, you’ll be in good hands with this innovative, women-run marketing and PR firm. Amber LaFrance and her team customize campaigns for each client, coordinating a unique combination of services including event coordination. A go-to for Dallas-area musicians, CultureHype is wildly connected and will bring the beauty, brains and muscle to propel your project forward.

Ellen Marie Leathers-Wishart

5623 Bell Ave., Dallas (Appointment required)

Ellen Marie Leathers-Wishart specializes in tintype portrait photography, which can most briefly be described as the Polaroid of the 19th century — basically a chemical process which produces an image on aluminum. All that to say, this very specialized technique turns your own portrait into a unique art piece, a purchase that should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Photographique

3111 Canton St., Suite 100

At one point or another, you’re going to need specialized photo services, such as film processing or restoring vintage photographs. When you do, hopefully, you’ll remember this unique family-owned shop that’s served Deep Ellum since 1982.

Tattoo Studios

Pegasus Tattoo Studios

Call for appointment

When artist Stephanie Adelina first started tattooing at age 19, she quickly became unsatisfied with the industry’s toxic treatment of women, particularly in apprenticeship culture. After tattooing her way around the world, she started her own tattoo studio and now also offers an internship program, providing students with invaluable education both in tattoo and fine arts.

Taboo Tattoo Studio

2650 Main St.

Whether you have an intricate custom artwork idea or just want to play tatt roulette, this family owned and operated tattoo and piercing studio is the best place to get pricked by a needle (according to their website) “this side of the Mason-Dixon.” Their fully licensed artists welcome creative expression and have been treating their customers like family since 1994.

Art Galleries

Conduit Gallery

1626 C Hi Line Drive

Since 1984, this contemporary art gallery has featured Texas and international artists in all phases of their careers. There’s also a Project Room, committed to smaller and experimental works.

Erin Cluley Gallery

150 Manufacturing St., Suite 210

Not only does this contemporary gallery show works from artists stateside and abroad, but it also works to negotiate on behalf of artists, focusing on artist-conceptualized public projects.

W.A.A.S. Gallery

2790 Logan St.

This culturally inclusive studio collective and gallery provides a safe space for women to redefine their identities and develop their art in a nonjudgmental environment. Exhibitions focus on narratives that address sustainability, societal change and emotional, mental and physical health.