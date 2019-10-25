The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Oct. 25-27

Aquaman Jason Momoa (left) is a fan and supporter of Fort Worth's Vincent Neil Emerson (right), who's playing at Legacy Hall on Friday night, probably without Aquaman. But you never know.

Friday, October 25

Boot Scootin’ Country Night

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Free

Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Get your yee-haw on with musical performances by Vincent Neil Emerson and Mike and the Moon Pies, as well as mechanical bull rides all night. It's free, but you can RSVP.

Get a little Hocus Pocus for Halloween. Disney Media

Fall Movie Nights at Mockingbird Station: Hocus Pocus

6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Free

Mockingbird Station, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Mockingbird Station’s new free movie night series continues this weekend with Hocus Pocus. Watch the classic Halloween flick and enjoy free popcorn and Halloween-themed face painting. RSVP.

To be honest, we've seen much sexier versions of La Calavera Catrina. Hope saying that doesn't piss her off. José Guadalupe Posada

Workshop de los Muertos: Paint Night

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Free

Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Artist Eval Azul will guide attendees of this year’s Workshop de los Muertos through painting the iconic Catrina. Attendees will also learn the history and significance of this figure. The event is free to attend, however, space is limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, October 26

Halloweekend Sensory-Friendly Hour

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

$6

Dallas Zoo, 650 R.L. Thornton Freeway

The zoo will open an hour earlier than usual to accommodate individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as those with sensory sensitivities. Designated quiet zones, sound modifications and sensory sensitivity equipment will all be provided. Tickets.

Pups & Pints

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

$20

Deep Ellum Brewing Co., 2823 St. Louis St.

Take your animal companion out to Deep Ellum for the day and enjoy some of the city’s best beer. For just $20, you get three beers and a limited-edition pint glass. All proceeds will benefit Paws in the City.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Director’s Cut

4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

$10.75

Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

This weekend only, catch a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with never before seen footage. Tickets.

A scene from the Cedar Springs Block Party's past. Great costume, but ick. Melissa Hennings

Cedar Springs Block Party

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Free

Oak Lawn & Cedar Springs

Dress up in your most fabulous costume for the ultimate Halloween street party in the Gayborhood. Enjoy good music, beer, food and drag performances at Round Up Saloon’s back lot.

Sunday, October 27

Satisfy My Soul

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Free

Bedford Boys Ranch Lake, 2312 Lakeview Drive, Bedford

Satisfy My Soul is a different kind of yoga session. Attendees are encouraged to get down to the root cause of their suffering and hold themselves accountable for their own happiness. They will share stories and establish goals to help them foster better versions of themselves. RSVP.

R&B Forever Rooftop Day Party

3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

$10

Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

DJ Freeze is taking it back with some R&B classics at a daytime rooftop party. Get your groove on with R&B hits from the ‘90s, 2000s and today. Tickets.

Harry Potter Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

$5 per person

Halcyon, 2900 Greenville Ave.

Are you a Hufflepuff or a Slytherin? Battle it out with your house at Harry Potter Trivia. Test your knowledge of all seven books for a chance to win a $100 prize.