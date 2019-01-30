Here's Your Chance To Watch Say Anything With John Cusack

Fans of John Cusack can stop waiting outside of his house with a boombox to see him and instead buy a ticket for the Majestic Theatre, where he’ll appear alongside a screening of his 1989 film Say Anything on May 19. Following the presentation of Cusack’s star-making role as Lloyd Dobler, the actor will take part in a Q&A, sharing stories about his career and answering questions from the audience.

The screening appears to be Cusack’s last stop in a tour of multiple cities, with the actor first making stops in exotic locales like Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Akron, Ohio. The majority of the stops on the tour are paired with his 2000 feature, High Fidelity, but Dallas is the only city on the tour getting the teen love story Say Anything.