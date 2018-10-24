20 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

No one ever really dies. Just when you think you won’t ever see your favorite rock star in concert again, someone goes and makes a hologram of the singer and suddenly you’re paying $35 to see a hologram sing. Singer Roy Orbison, who died in 1988, is back in hologram form and he’s coming at 8 p.m. Wednesday to The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. Tickets start at $35 at axs.com. Paige Skinner

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s, Josh Groban's career has hit the stratosphere. As an adult-contemporary-oriented opera singer, his songs have hit the top of the Billboard charts and earned numerous Grammy nominations. Alongside Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, his voice — classified as both a baritone and a tenor — serves as the most recognizable in the neo-classical genre, one that admittedly doesn't draw from the deepest well of performers. By immersing himself in other entertainment mediums, Groban, however, has become one of pop culture's biggest stars. He pokes fun at himself on shows like "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Parks and Recreation," brings down the house with Broadway roles and soon will be starring alongside Tony Danza as the co-lead on "The Good Cop," one of the most anticipated Netflix shows on the fall calendar. Catch his voice and his charming personality as he turns the cavernous AAC into an intimate night of pop and opera tunes served in the round. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $49 and up at ticketmaster.com. Jeff Strowe

Of all the masterpiece rock records, Public Image Ltd.’s Metal Box sits somewhere not far from the top. Fronted by former Sex Pistols vocalist John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten), the English outfit helped canonize the sound of post-punk through shrapnel-like guitars and shadowy, avant-garde inclinations. Goth, dub reggae and various experimental threads feed into their warped, fever-dream vision of rock’s future, betraying the genre’s perceived promise of freedom through rebellion in favor of actual stylistic freedom and the search for a truly new music. Ugly noises brush up against the gorgeous and the uplifting in PiL’s sound, which at its heart is all about contrast. Between, not just beauty and ugliness, but also hope and cynicism, rock convention and abstraction. Forty years may have passed since their landmark, but live on stage, PiL can still sound like the future. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets start at $42 at prekindle.com. Jonathan Patrick

Thursday



The Moors, a new work by Jen Silverman, opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Theatre3, 2800 Routh St., in the Quadrangle, and runs through Nov. 18. In this Gothic tale, two Victorian-era sisters and their mastiff live in a manor house on the bleak English moors, dreaming of forbidden love, power and notoriety. (OK, the mastiff is wide awake.) In roles as the sisters in the six-member cast are Emily Scott Banks and Mikaela Krantz. Director of the dark comedy is actor/director Garret Storms of Fort Worth. Call 214-871-3300 for varied curtain times and for tickets ranging from $10 to $50. Go to theatre3dallas.com for more information. Reba Liner

Epic in scale and technically rigorous, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, the “Turkish” concerto, is arguably the most popular violin concerto performed today. With its breathtaking melodies and intensely ambitious nature, it’s not hard to see why; the concerto contains some of the most purely beautiful music ever written. The DSO will also perform the composer’s 31st Symphony (“Paris”) and Dvorák’s lugubrious and meditative masterstroke, “Symphony No. 7.” Leonidas Kavakos performs violin and conducts. This program has four dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 25-27, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at The Meyerson, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $29. More info at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

The B-52s have not released a new album in 10 years, but for people who go see the band live, that's not a deal-breaker. The trinity of lead vocalists Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson (along with multi-instrumentalist Keith Strickland) remain a highly enjoyable group to watch. They've always brought energy and joy wherever they go. They had their hits in the late 1970s and early 1990s, and they've been able to ride them out to the present day. Lately they play one song from their last LP, Funplex, but the majority of what they play is from the albums that made them a household name. Whether it's "Rock Lobster" or "Love Shack," the lovable and arty pop rock is a nice early start to the Halloween party weekend ahead. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $40-$99. houseofblues.com. Eric Grubbs

Friday

Most stand-up comedians who find a career in movies and television just put their stage life behind them. I’m looking right at you, Tim Allen. Comedian Kevin Hart is one of the most recognizable comedy stars on the big screen right now, but he hasn’t turned his back to the stage or his stand-up comedy. He’s only made it bigger for the fans. The stand-up turned movie star launched his “Irresponsible Tour” and it’s coming to the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Hart has starred in massive film hits, including the Ride Along films alongside Ice-T, Night School with Tiffany Haddish and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black. He’s also sold out massive venues with his stand-up tours, including his 2016 show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field documented in his hit concert film What Now? Tickets are between $72 and $175 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Danny Gallagher

The story of Nina Simone, like that of other entertainers during the civil rights era in the U.S., is a paradox. She was celebrated for her talent, an iconic honey-coated tone that improvised, paused and then thundered, at the same time she was denied tables at restaurants because of the color of her skin. The Champion, a new play by Amy Evans, examines this dizzying and dehumanizing cultural contradiction through the eyes of Simone, who was one of the most outspoken black performers of the time. The play is being staged at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, under the direction of Rebecca McDonald. It stars Deontay Rouaf as the frustrated social justice champion. Tickets are $18 to $25 at bishopartstheatre.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

For ballet students or a ballet company to rehearse with a real, live piano player is a wonderful thing. Starting and stopping on a dime, going back three or five bars and experimenting with tempo is an organic experience. But for many productions, touring with live accompaniment isn’t feasible. For the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, however, the latest tour revolves around collaboration with pianist Joyce Yang. Taking the stage 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., the ASFB and Yang will offer a fully live performance with an original collaboration between Yang and choreographer Jorma Elo, Boston Ballet’s choreographer-in-residence and friend to ASFB, set to Carnaval by Robert Schumann. The rest of the evening offers beautiful poetry en pointe in Jirí Kylián’s Return to a Strange Land and a passionate love letter to movement via Nicolo Fonte’s Where We Left Off. Tickets are $25-$75. Call 214-880-0202 or visit tickets.attpac.org. Merritt Martin

"We ran out of steam, dude." This is how Ghostland Observatory vocalist/guitarist Aaron Behrens described the duo's eight-year hiatus in a recent interview. It's a pretty simple explanation and one that is perfectly understandable for folks who had spent the better part of the previous two decades touring relentlessly and releasing a steady helping of hyped-up electroclash albums. Last year, though, Behrens and his accomplice, Thomas Ross Turner, decided their self-imposed exile from the stage had run its course. They released a new album, the true-to-sound, See You Later, Simulator, and slowly began reacquainting themselves with the road. Now that they've again found their footing, head on over to House of Blues on Friday night and check out the spectacle. The laser machines should be in full force, with capes duly draped on shoulders. The eclectic whirl of the duo's unique sound collages should make for an exciting listen when enjoyed by fresh ears. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 at livenation.com. Jeff Strowe

Comedic rapper Lil Dicky got into the profession as a lark to get attention that would lead to a career in writing for movies and TV shows. But the Pennsylvania-bred rapper started to enjoy the lifestyle. He's only released one actual full-length album, but his tours the last four years have drawn in plenty of fans. Despite his small canon of solo material, he's featured on other tracks from artists like Mystikal and Ty Dolla $ign. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $40-$89. Diamond Victoria

Saturday

If you’d like to argue whether and how X-wing Starfighters, TIE fighters and other Star Wars spacecraft could make the kind of agile maneuvers they routinely execute in both atmospheric flight and zero-gravity space combat, don’t miss the Star Wars Day Halloween Sci-Fi Extravaganza, where aviation and Star Wars buffs alike will hang out with characters from a galaxy far, far away as well as the DFW Ghostbusters. You and your kids can see the Star Wars universe in the Space Portal Odyssey Capsule planetarium, learn about robotics with C-3P0 and R2-D2, take pictures with cosplayers, enter the costume contest and more 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field Airport, 6911 Lemmon Ave. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $8 for those 65 and older, $7 for kids ages 3 to 17, and free for children in costume. Call 214-350-3600 or visit flightmuseum.com for more information. Jesse Hughey

It’s time for the World Gay Rodeo Finals at Mesquite Rodeo Arena, 1818 Rodeo Dr., Mesquite. Competitors will compete for money and title of All Around Cowboy or Cowgirl. The finals include the top 20 men, women and teams and additionally, there will be a royalty competition, where a Mr., Ms., Miss and MsTer will be selected to represent the International Gay Rodeo Association and raise money for assigned charities throughout the year. All of the rodeo actions happens Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets are free. For more information, visit igra-wgrf.com. Paige Skinner

Halloween block parties are always sure to get messy. People are passed out on the street. Strangers are making out with masks on. And children are standing there in a Chewbacca costume watching it all. It’s not Halloween unless you partake in one or all of these things. Oaklawn’s annual Halloween block party is 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the 3900 block of Cedar Springs. There will be a Costume Promenade, food and beer at seven service booths, a DJ and featured performances at the Rose Room’s back lot. Admission is free, but losing your dignity in front of children is priceless. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more information. Paige Skinner

Dallas has given the world some pretty great music. From Tripping Daisy to Stevie Ray Vaughan to Leon Bridges. And part of that long list of famed Dallasites is Jonathan Tyler. The blues-playing darling and recipient of several Dallas Observer Music Awards, including Best Male Vocalist, Reader's Pick Best Local CD Release and Best Blues Act, released his latest album, Holy Smokes, in 2015. He and his band, the Northern Lights, are on tour this fall throughout the U.S. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $24-$54. Diamond Victoria

Manchester-based Pale Waves makes shimmering dark pop, as is evident in its full-length debut from last month, My Mind Makes Noises. Inspired by The Cure, Cocteau Twins and Prince, it's hard to take your eyes off frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie – whose own aesthetic is not unlike Cure frontman Robert Smith. The cinematic synths and catchy pop hooks make this up-and-coming band one to look out for. with Miya Folick and The Candescents, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $18. Diamond Victoria

Can you really call someone an everyman when they’re a musically gifted millionaire who gets sent homemade jam from Taylor Swift? If so then Ed Sheeran must be Joe Blow’s long lost cousin, considering how often the term “everybloke” is used to describe him. But aside from his Ron Weasley looks and vagabond upbringing, there’s not many aspects of Sheeran that could be called ordinary. He moved to London at 14 and spent two years crashing in parks and on couches. Grinding out gigs and catching eyes as he built up a fan base, the once bullied and stuttering boy from Halifax changed his stars and released a stream of massive hits like “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You” and “Photograph.” Sheeran has become one of the best-selling artists of his generation, with more than 6 billion streams on Spotify last year. Sheeran isn’t an everyman. He’s a world-famous pop star who used to sleep outside and sometimes raps. What’s not to like? 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, $39 and up at ticketmaster.com. Nicholas Bostick

Texas native Post Malone has chosen Dallas for his inaugural Posty Fest music festival — and the lineup is stacked AF. In addition to Post Malone himself, the bill includes the stadium-grade psych rap of Travis Scott, entrepreneurial hip-hop savant Tyler, the Creator, the avant-leaning Tierra Whack, and a team of trap’s freshest talents in Ski Mask the Slump Dog, Saint JHN, and Tyla Yaweh. Ever hustling, Post Malone’s influence on the modern rap game is undeniable. Every day, his beer-swilling, appropriation lifestyle feels less like an offense and more like a performance art shield masking some profound and tender center. Posty Fest isn’t just the next step in Post’s evolution as an artist and tastemaker, it’s a disorienting example of rap’s swiftly mutating future. It’s weird and warped, sure, but also a hell of a lot of fun. Featuring Post Malone, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Tierra Whack, Ski Mask the Slump God and more. 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $124 and up at livenation.com. Jonathan Patrick

Sunday

The TARDIS will be there. As will Daleks, Jelly Babies and Jammy Dodger tea biscuits. Nope, we don’t have a clue what any of that means, but a ton of devoted Dr. Who fans, the sort of people who care deeply that Dr. Who is now a woman, do know. For them, the British Emporium, 140 N. Main, Grapevine, is throwing its free annual Doctor Who Day from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday. Dress up in costume for one of the contests and otherwise be prepared to geek out on Who-mania and a mini-film screening. Visit british-emporium.com for more details. Patrick Williams

Seen all 9 billion hours of World War II docs on basic cable already? Then dust the chip crumbs from your sweat pants and haul yourself off the couch for the real deal, the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport, 5303 Challenger Drive. WWII-era fighters, bombers, trainers and other historical aircraft will take to the sky with parachute drops, flybys and stunt flights. Ground warfare more your thing? The show will also include a display of wingless military vehicles. The show runs Friday-Sunday, and the final day’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit wingsoverdallas.org/schedule/ for a full schedule and to buy tickets, $20 for adults in advance or $25 at the gate. Discounts available for kids, CAF members and active military members. Patrick Williams