Best COVID-Safe (and Safe-Ish) Events Happening in Dallas

While much of the country has been busy trying to eradicate a bigger epidemic, systemic racism, the coronavirus still lurks around us. Confirmed COVID cases continue to increase daily, riding that second wave and putting Texas in the lead.

We reminded you back in April of the many things you could still do outside during the lockdowns — including the drive-in theater and the best scenic drives, but there are specific events happening in North Texas that you can watch at a safe distance in your car, or even at home.

In the car

Risk of COVID: Low

Everything Will Be Fine

The Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.) is hosting Everything Will Be Fine, an “innovative drive-in dance experience” by Prism Theater Movement.

The story is about a woman facing a new life after experiencing a major loss, among a group of clueless-but-well-meaning friends. The show lasts 45 minutes and is designed for optimal COVID safety: All ushers, staff and performers are wearing masks and maintaining a social distance.

Drivers must display their tickets on the car windshields and will be directed to their assigned parking spots.

The music will be set to a specific station and the audience must stay in their cars, where they’re encouraged to “clap” by knocking on top of their cars or turning on their windshield wipers, and participate by flashing their lights during certain scenes.

Tickets are $36 per vehicle for groups of 2 or more, or $16 for solo drivers. There are four few dates between June 27- July 11, and show times shaft at 8.30 or 9.30 p.m.

Carbaret Drive-In

The Carbaret Drive-In in Richardson was way ahead of the game, serving carside variety shows to North Texas audiences like Sonic workers who deliver those grease lumps they call food.

The pop-up shows, which take place behind Brizo (300 N. Coit Rd. Suite 255), consists of a film amd a music or other variety act. The restaurant offers a full menu of grilled skewers, veggie tacos, plus BBQ and snacks, and msic is als broadcast via radio.

This weekend sees films Desperado and the premiere of Danielle Georgiou Dance Group's film, The Savage Seconds, with a set by DJ Wanz Dover and a performance by a collective of local performance artists.

At home

Risk of COVID: Low (We don't know your life)

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things

Starting on June 19, The Angelika Dallas will be doing a virtual premiere of Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things, a documentary detailing the epic but harrowing story of the “First Lady of Jazz” and civil rights advocate, whose life was marked by poverty, racism, sexism — and ultimate greatness. The film also offers a glimpse into American life during the Great Depression and includes interviews by Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson, André Previn and Fitzgerald’s son.

Tickets are $12.

SXSW

Let’s be honest, the Austin festival is iconic because of its exceptional programming, but the idea of waiting two hours in line to get breakfast and paying $60 for parking really is a turn off, no matter how fun it is to make the bat-outta-hell drive to Austin (only making the obligatory stop for kolaches on the way) and having to choose between sharing an Airbnb with five friends or staying with a near stranger your friend barely knows.

If, however, you were there for the programming and not because you wanted to be seen — the way a flower-crowned influencer “does” Coachella — then you can still enjoy it at home. Some of the main highlights of the festivals, like its film selections, are available on demand online for free.

In person

Risk of COVID: Lower than going to a bar

My Corona

Ro2 Art (1501 S. Ervay) is doing a second round of My Corona, a group exhibition that "examines how society responds to an unprecedented crisis."

The show runs between June 18 and July 31, and while we can't say it's completely COVID safe, the level of risk depends on where you fall on the "disinfecting takeout boxes to licking doorknobs for TikTok" spectrum.

The opening reception is limited to groups of 10 and takes place on Sunday, June 28 from 2- 6 PM. Find more information at ro2art.com.