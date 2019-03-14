WingSpan Theatre Company Presents Higher Love, a Play Within a Play

Higher Love, a play written by novelist and playwright Germaine Shames, is based on the many love letters and relationship between poet Kahlil Gibran and his patron Mary Haskell. WingSpan Theatre Company will present a staged reading of the play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30.

Gibran — a Lebanese-American poet best known for his novel The Prophet — met Haskell May 10, 1904, when Gibran was 21 and she was 10 years older. Impressed with his art, Haskell became Gibran’s benefactress. Upon Gibran’s death at age 48 from complications of alcoholism, Haskell discovered letters she had written to him spanning 23 years. She initially planned to burn them because of their intimacy, but recognizing their historical value, she saved them. She gave them, along with his letters to her, to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Library before she died in 1964. Excerpts of the more than 600 letters were published in Beloved Prophet in 1972.

Higher Love uses a play within a play format to tell the real-life story of Gibran and Haskell alongside the love story of the two fictional actors who are cast to play them. The play shifts in time between the two sets of characters and between the years 1904 and 1923.