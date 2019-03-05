For $25, You Can Get an Elisabeth Hasselbeck-Autographed Book and Stories From the Former View Co-Host

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is finally ready to share her point of view with Dallas. On April 1, Hasselbeck will be at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake to host a Girl’s Night Out: Refocusing Our Point of View Together.

Refocusing Our Point of View Together? If you think that sounds like an informative night of speaking about women’s rights and growing together in an ever-changing world, then you’d be wrong. It’s a stop on Hasselbeck’s promotional tour for her new book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.

Point of View comes out in the absence of Hasselbeck from our televisions, where she’s been a consistent presence since her fourth-place finish in the second season of Survivor. Spring-boarding from her reality game show appearance, Hasselbeck joined up with other scavengers trying to survive during her 10-year run on The View, where she became known as one of the more prominently outspoken Christian conservatives. Hasselbeck’s departure from the show opened the opportunity for her to co-host Fox and Friends for two years, before leaving in 2015.