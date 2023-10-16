Join Us: Observer To Host First Members-Only Event on Dec. 7

- Already a member? Watch your email for the invite to RSVP.
- Want to support our brand of local journalism and join our event? Visit our membership page to sign up.
- Invite your friends to the event on Facebook.
Words need publishers, like us, to land in the hands of readers like you, and changes in reading habits and the advertising market have disrupted the publishing business, spelling tough times for newspapers like the Observer. That’s why in 2020 we introduced a membership program through which readers can make one-time or regular monthly contributions to support our work. We are grateful for the response: Our membership keeps growing.
The first members-only event
On Dec. 7 at our office, we will discuss our recent cover story looking at book bans in Texas schools along with our latest Top 100 Restaurant Guide. Members can enjoy food and drink, and meet the editorial team. This event is open only to Observer members, and space is limited, but we really hope to see all of you there and hear in your own words how you think we're doing, good or bad.
Lily Black, our new membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that the Observer has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair this event is a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.”
If you are not yet an Observer member, consider becoming one for an invitation to this event and to future members-only events. Thanks in advance for your support.