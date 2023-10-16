 Dallas Observer To Host First Members-only Event | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Membership

Join Us: Observer To Host First Members-Only Event on Dec. 7

Support Dallas journalism and hear from our editors and staff, along with a couple of special guests.
November 7, 2023
The wallpaper in the Observer's conference room makes it pretty clear where we stand on the power of words and the danger of censorship.
The wallpaper in the Observer's conference room makes it pretty clear where we stand on the power of words and the danger of censorship. Patrick Williams
Share this:
EDITOR'S NOTE: Our first members-only event was planned for Oct. 26, but we had to reschedule. The new date is Dec. 7 at our offices downtown at 2030 Commerce St. Here are some more details.
We believe in the power of words at the Dallas Observer. Since the newspaper’s founding as an alternative weekly in 1980, we’ve published millions of them in stories that challenge prejudices, expose bad actors, and celebrate the artists, activists, and thoughtful people working, often unseen, to make this city better.

Words need publishers, like us, to land in the hands of readers like you, and changes in reading habits and the advertising market have disrupted the publishing business, spelling tough times for newspapers like the Observer. That’s why in 2020 we introduced a membership program through which readers can make one-time or regular monthly contributions to support our work. We are grateful for the response: Our membership keeps growing.

The first members-only event
On Dec. 7 at our office, we will discuss our recent cover story looking at book bans in Texas schools along with our latest Top 100 Restaurant Guide. Members can enjoy food and drink, and meet the editorial team. This event is open only to Observer members, and space is limited, but we really hope to see all of you there and hear in your own words how you think we're doing, good or bad.
click to enlarge Red background white Dallas Observer logo
Supporting local journalism in Dallas now comes with new perks.
Dallas Observer
"I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at the Dallas Observer," says Lily Black, our new membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that the Observer has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair this event is a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.”

If you are not yet an Observer member, consider becoming one for an invitation to this event and to future members-only events. Thanks in advance for your support. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer.
Contact: Patrick Williams

Trending

UPDATED: Prosper ISD's New Football Stadium Might Be the Most Expensive Texas High School Stadium Ever

Education

UPDATED: Prosper ISD's New Football Stadium Might Be the Most Expensive Texas High School Stadium Ever

By Kelly Dearmore
Texas Republican Civil War Enters Historic New Phase With Fourth Special Session

Education

Texas Republican Civil War Enters Historic New Phase With Fourth Special Session

By Kelly Dearmore
Every Texan Charged for Crimes During the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Courts

Every Texan Charged for Crimes During the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Kelly Dearmore
Hackers Claim They've Leaked Dallas County Data

News

Hackers Claim They've Leaked Dallas County Data

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation