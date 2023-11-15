The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Nov. 15–21

Wednesday, Nov. 15Arts & Letters Live: Zadie Smith at Temple Emanu-El
We’ve been obsessed with the work of author Zadie Smith for over 20 years. And while she writes often about class and the inner workings of these wonderful, beautiful and horrible things we call “people,” sometimes we’re floored by her ability to establish a place and time around those people. Her 2012 novel NW is one of our favorites for that, and her latest, The Fraud, makes Victorian England and Jamaica feel knowable. Inside the historical fiction around a criminal trial, the most absurd things just might be real. Hear Smith in conversation with founder and CEO of the Equity Inquiry Project Inc., Dr. Arlene J. Ford, at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Temple Emanu-El (8500 Hillcrest Road). Tickets are $35, available online.
Steak + Spirits’ Wild Game Dinner at SĒR
Antelope Wellington anyone? SĒR (2201 N. Stemmons Freeway) presents its inaugural Wild Game Dinner as part of the Signature Series. From 6 to 9 p.on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the restaurant offers a wild five-course meal with beverage pairings and a benefit for a designated fund of the Communities Foundation of Texas for initiatives of the City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions. Enjoy pheasant, bison, boar and more for $295 per person. Reserve your seat via Eventbrite.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Jazz vocalist, composer and arranger Kara Walton has quite an esteemed history recording with the award-winning groups UNT Jazz Singers and the One O’Clock Lab Band, for which she was the first official vocalist. She now performs her debut cabaret show, “Reused, Renewed, and Rearranged” at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Sammons Center for the Arts (3630 Harry Hines Blvd.). She'll showcase her ability with arrangements and to make familiar songs her own. Tickets are $45, available online.
The Reality and Work of Our Space Brothers at the Angelika Film Center
Late British author Benjamin Creme was also known as an esotericist, and one with many thoughts about unidentified … neighbors. Yep, aliens. Check out free screening of a one-hour filmed interview with Creme on spacecraft, tech, crop circles, cover-ups and more. Enjoy the insight at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, in Auditorium 8 of the Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). Find more info online.
Friday, Nov. 17Dallas Zoo Lights presented by Reliant
Tickets for the Dallas Zoo’s annual walk-through light event are already on sale, but the lights don’t turn on until Friday, Nov. 17. That night, the zoo lights up with 60 enormous animal “lanterns,” a timed light show, Santa’s village, nightly musical performances and more, including a tented art exhibition for the “Protecting the 12” conservation program. Now in its seventh year, Dallas Zoo Lights presented by Reliant is officially a holiday tradition not to be missed. Adult tickets start at $19, available online, and the fun is open nearly every night until January 2 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Working as a trauma nurse is rewarding for the helping people part, sure. But think about the punchlines! Blake Lynch (aka Nurse Blake) uses stories from his time on the front lines to create his live skits, videos and interactive stories. Now, 4 million followers later, he’s a touring sensation. Nurse Blake brings his Shock Advised Comedy Tour to Texas Trust CU Theatre at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $47, available online.
Versa-Style Dance Company at Eisemann Center
LA Weekly named Versa-Style Dance Company “Los Angeles’ Best Dance Troupe for Hip Hop Empowerment.” Now, we welcome them to the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Founded by Jackie Lopez (aka Miss Funk) and Leigh Foaad (aka Breeze-Lee), Versa-Style brings high-energy street dance culture to the stage with pops, locks, krumping and other moves that help build a bold improv dance language. Tickets start at $10, available online.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Deep Ellum Music Festival
Celebrating 150 years of Deep Ellum continues with great entertainment. The Deep Ellum Foundation presents its inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the corner of Main Street and Good Latimer Expressway. From noon to 8 p.m. take in the sounds of a range of genres (Cure For Paranoia, The Grays, The 40 Acre Mule, Cayuga All-Stars, DJ Christy Ray and others) before Reverend Run of Run-D.M.C. and Doug E. Fresh co-headline with DFW beloveds, Bowling for Soup. The festival is free and family-friendly. Find out more online.
White Rhino Coffee Roastery Pour Over Workshop
Learn the step-by-step process of perfecting your pour over with the experts at White Rhino Coffee Roastery (1607 Fort Worth Ave.). From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18, get buzzy tips — even down to how to get a good grind and the patience in the pour. Tickets are $25, available via Eventbrite.
Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash at Gilley’s Dallas
Dallas Craft Collective is back with one of our favorite shopping events of the year: The Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash. From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Gilley’s Dallas (1135 Botham Jean Blvd.), browse the wares of small shops and indie artists, crafters and vintage sellers to find the perfect holiday offerings for even the most difficult gift-getters on your naughty and nice lists. Some booths even offer technique demos, and you can try your own hand at the Make & Take Table. The first 50 shoppers receive a decked out Bash Bag, so get there early. Find out more and RSVP online.
Sunday, Nov. 19Free Community Weekend: Revelation & Celebration: Black History and Culture at the Dallas Museum of Art
Both weekend days (Saturday and Sunday) see free admission at the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) thanks to the Free Community Weekend. Why? It’s a celebration for the Black community in honor of the absolutely stunning current exhibition Afro-Atlantic Histories. Even if you can't make this weekend, it is not to be missed. Check out tours, food trucks, film and opportunities to make art. No ticket or event registration is required to enjoy the weekend. This is underwritten by Arlene J. Ford, PhD (whom you’ll recall from the Zadie Smith convo listed above) and Christopher P. Reynolds, with free special exhibition admission presented by Kimberly-Clark. Find out more about the exhibition online.
Deaf and hearing audiences alike are welcome to get into the holiday spirit as the NTPA Deaf Theatre presents the classic tale It’s a Wonderful Life for just a short run from Friday through Sunday at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano). The cast of 25 uses a combination of languages to present the story as an ASL-friendly 1940s radio show. Tickets, $12–$25, are available online.
Monday, Nov. 20
We think about the Fort Worth Stockyards as the place to shop and see Longhorns, but the district is so much more during the holidays. Yes, there will be a tree lighting and Santa’s Grand Arrival, but for right now we are so excited to see the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building turned into a 4,000-square-foot professional ice skating rink. Think of how many triple salchows you can pretend to do! It’s almost as magical as that time Aaron Spelling made it snow in Los Angeles for little Tori’s Christmas. Except it’s here in Texas and it lasts from Monday through Jan. 7. Suck it, California. Tickets, including skate rental, are available now.
Tuesday, Nov. 21Zounds Sounds 18th Anniversary Concert at Granada Theater
Celebrate 18 years of sharing with kids the love of rocking out as Zounds Sounds hosts an anniversary show and concert. Owners Marc Solomon and Amy Curnow bring together students, families and instructors from the school’s 18 years for a memory-making party and fundraiser at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Ave.). Give back to the school that gives the city great musicians with a ticket purchase to invest in a musician’s education. They’re $18–$50, available online.
The Power of Pie presented by Interabang Books
Tuesday is pick-up day! Now, if you have not heard about The Power of Pie, read up! By purchasing delicious pumpkin pies, pecan pies or pumpkin bread, you can help VNA Meals on Wheels deliver food to those who need it most and provide compassionate care to those in hospice. All of the proceeds from the Power of Pie benefit these programs, so don’t hesitate. Especially because the last day to purchase pie ($25) or bread ($15) is Friday, Nov. 17. Purchase online, then pick up at your desired location — we like their sponsor Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). Learn more online or make a donation if you don’t need pie!