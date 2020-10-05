4 Upcoming Drive-In Concerts We're Excited About

We get it, you’re tired of livestreams. We are, too. For months, they were the only option we had to experience music — and for that we are grateful. But man, the novelty of logging on for a peek at artists performing in their living rooms asking “Can you hear me, guys?” as their feed buffers has entirely worn off.

So what’s next? It’s pretty clear that it’s going to be a while before we’re standing shoulder to shoulder, packed in a bar like music-loving sardines as we did in the Before Times, so where do we go from here? Apparently, the drive-in.

This scenario doesn’t sound ideal either, but it’s one step closer to normalcy. There’s a wide range of drive-in or drive-through entertainment options these days. Some of them sound downright ridiculous. Sit in a line for four hours and run out of gas for some deep-fried fair food? Hard pass. Pay $100 for tickets to a drive-in concert of a national act which is essentially just a livestream on a bigger screen? No thanks.

Still, there are a few good options out there. We rounded up four drive-in events with real, live music this month that actually sound like a good way to catch a show while staying safe.

Bloodbath Double Feature Series #1: Wee-Beasties and Jason Lives: Friday the 13th VI

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Denton

9 p.m.- 12 a.m., Oct. 9

This is RGRS’s third drive-in event this year. This spooky drive-in showcase features a performance from Denton punk outfit Wee-Beasties along with a showing of Jason Lives: Friday The 13th VI to get your ghoulish spirits going. Doors are at 8:30 p.m. with a 9:00 p.m. showtime. Food and drink is available for purchase. Pro-tip: buy your tickets in advance since RGRS drive-ins always sell out.

Last-Ditch Drive-in: DMAC benefit with The Birds of Night

Armadillo Ale Works, Denton

8 p.m., October 8

Watch a show while raising money for a good cause. Proceeds from the event benefit the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Tickets range from $10- $60 depending on the parking spot you choose. No outside food or beverages are allowed but will be available for purchase. Armadillo Ale Works hosts multiple events benefiting DMAC all month long. Check their calendar for more info.

KXT 91.7 Presents: The CarBaret Drive-In

Four Corners Brewing Co., Dallas

6 p.m., Oct. 16

CarBaret’s been a leader in the post-pandemic concert, film and vaudeville drive-in world since early April (you can thank 2020 for that weird niche). For this event, KXT joins State Fair Records for a special evening of music and film. For $30 a car, you can enjoy solo performances by country music hometowners Matt Hillyer (Eleven Hundred Springs) and Joshua Ray Walker. After the music, stay for a viewing of the critically acclaimed film This World Won't Break, by local filmmaker Josh David Jordan.

Last Ditch Drive-In: Will Johnson and Scott Danbom

Armadillo Ale Works, Denton

8 p.m., Oct. 24

Centro-Matic bandmates Will Johnson and Scott Danbom come together for a night of Denton rock royalty. Expect Johnson to play a few songs from his newly released album El Capitan. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31. You’ll want to buy your tickets soon because this is likely to sell out.