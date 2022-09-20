8 Latin Artists Coming to DFW This Fall You Won’t Want To Miss

If you missed your chance to perrear to Bad Bunny when he rocked AT&T Stadium last week, and to get down to reggeaton with Daddy Yankee on Sunday, no te preocupes. With lots of Latin legends and rising stars coming through North Texas over the next couple of months, you'll have plenty of opportunities to sing and dance along with your favorite artists. Here are the shows you won’t want to pass up.
Prince Royce
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, $59.99 and up.
The Bronx-born bachata singer catapulted to stardom with his debut self-titled album in 2010, helping to bring the Dominican dance genre to the mainstream with his smooth R&B crooning and urban influence. Since then, Royce has been a regular at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming a multi-platinum, award-winning superstar. His Classic Tour aims to celebrate his career of more than a decade of hits. Expect to hear staples like “Corazon Sin Cara,” “Sensualidad" and “Darte un Beso” on the setlist.
Camilo
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas, $60.99 and up.
The Grammy nominated and five-time Latin Grammy winner will bring his De Adentro Pa Afuera' tour to the American Airlines Center this weekend in support of his latest album release. The Colombian singer is best known for his romantic lyrics and pop vocals, but what you might not know is that he’s written and produced some of your favorite hits from other Latin artists, like Bad Bunny’s “Si Estuviésemos Juntos” and Becky G and Natti Natasha’s “Sin Pijama.”
Carlos Vives
8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, $51 and up.
Hop on your “Bicicleta” and ride over to Texas Trust CU Theatre to catch this Colombian superstar on his Después de Todos VIVES tour, his first in the U.S. since 2018. Since 1986 when he kicked off his music career, he’s sold tens of millions of records and topped the charts with instant classics like “Robarte un Beso” and “La Bicicleta.” You can expect to hear the latest and the greatest on the setlist, covering songs new and old alike. With an extensive collection of duets under his belt, Vives has been known to bring out a few special guests on this tour.
Karol G
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas, $101.50 and up.
Karol G has busted down the walls for women in reggaeton and Latin trap — genres traditionally dominated by men. Since signing with Universal Latino in 2016, she’s regularly appeared at the top of the charts, collaborating with other top artists including Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Nicki Minaj. Catch her $trip Love tour stop in Dallas to hear viral hits you know and love like “Tusa,” along with new bops from her latest album, KG0516.
Pitbull and Sean Paul
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5,
Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth, $16 and up.
You know him. You love him. He's Mr. Worldwide. With one of the most impressive careers in music history, Pitbull has a reputation that precedes him. He's got so many international Number Ones in his repertoire that you’re guaranteed a night of tunes you love and can sing along with. The Cuban-American rapper will be joined by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on select dates of the tour, one of those being Fort Worth. So, get ready for a night of early 2000s nostalgia.
Rosalia
8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, $49.50 and up.
Though her roots are in Spain, the star has gained the hearts of Latin music lovers with her Spanish pop and flamenco influence, earning a Latin Grammy nom for Best New Artist in 2017. Her live shows have it all, thanks to her genre-bending sound that pulls elements from hip-hop, soul and trap music. Don’t be surprised if fans throw on a judgmental “smirk” look during her performance of “BIZCOCHITO” — it’s a Tik Tok thing.
Wisin and Yandel
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, $30 and up.
This duo is a vital force in the Latin music industry. During the early 2000s, the pair created a niche of their own and established themselves as two of the most iconic voices in reggaeton. Since then, they’ve achieved continuous success, both as a team and in their solo careers. Wisin and Yandel are on the road in support of their forthcoming, aptly named album, La Ultima Mision. This tour marks the last time fans will be able to catch them on stage together.
Los Espíritus
8 p.m. Friday, Nov.4
Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., Dallas, $22
It's probably unlikely you've heard of this band from Argentina. The group, led by Maxi Prietto, has been around for nearly 10 years, but its mystical blues and psych-rock sound is timeless. Check out the all-ages show at the Limbo Room at Ruins, where you'll be able to have a family dinner, dance at a cool Deep Ellum venue and brag about knowing all about a great indie Latin band. For more of this type of concert, follow local promoter Chasquis, who regularly bring cool Latin acts to North Texas.