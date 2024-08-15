 Dallas House of Blues Is Having a Chappell Roan Night | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chappell Roan-Themed Dance Party Coming to House of Blues

One of the breakout pop stars of 2024 is being honored Saturday with a themed party at House of Blues, the same 2,500-cap venue she played less than a year ago.
August 15, 2024
Chappell Roan is getting the themed DJ night treatment.
Chappell Roan is getting the themed DJ night treatment. Carly May Gravley

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$3,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

This Saturday, House of Blues will become the "Pink Pony Club, " as Club 90s throws Dallas’ first Chappell Roan Night.

Los Angeles-based promoter Club 90s is one of the purveyors of themed parties and DJ nights, and its events honor only the most popular artists. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are among the past themes. The DJ plays songs by the artists and a curated selection of related songs that fans of the honored artist are likely to also enjoy.

Roan’s inclusion in their party portfolio is notable because it’s further evidence of the meteoric success she’s found since releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, last year.

She first became a fan favorite opener for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. Roan then made headlines with her rapidly growing festival crowds, including reportedly breaking the all-time attendance record at Lollapalooza. This was a devastating blow to old men who write "WHO???" in the comments section every time an artist from this century makes the news.

Now House of Blues is throwing a Chappell-themed party in the 2,500-cap room she played less than a year ago.

“Roan’s success is thanks entirely to her fully formed sense of identity as a performer,” we wrote in our review of her House of Blues set. “It’s hard to fathom where this momentum may take her.”

Not a bad call on our end, if we do say so ourselves.

Chappell Roan Night attendees are encouraged to dress on theme. Given Roan’s wide array of notable costumes, that shouldn’t be too difficult. You can throw on your pink pony gear or a waitress get-up in honor of “HOT TO GO” or come dressed up as the Statue of Liberty or Divine from Pink Flamingos. Virtually anything is fair game as long as it’s over the top.

Club 90s will carry the party vibes of the summer into the fall by hosting CLUB BRAT: Charli XCX Night at The Echo on Sept. 13. Between these events, Charli’s headlining concert at American Airlines Center on Oct. 9, and the much-anticipated return of the Boiler Room, the rest of this year is officially claimed by gay people who do a lot of coke.

Chappell Roan Night is an 18-and-up event. Tickets start at $34.25 and can be purchased on Live Nation’s website. More information on upcoming Club 90s events can be found on its website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

Concert Reviews

Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

By Andrew Sherman
Corey Feldman Is Aware of Your Jokes and Playing Dallas With Limp Bizkit

Concert Previews

Corey Feldman Is Aware of Your Jokes and Playing Dallas With Limp Bizkit

By Ali Lerman and Eva Raggio
Snow Tha Product’s ‘Good Nights and Bad Mornings’ Tour Will Be a Family Affair

Concert Previews

Snow Tha Product’s ‘Good Nights and Bad Mornings’ Tour Will Be a Family Affair

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
Video: Selena’s 1994 Dallas Concert at the State Fair of Texas

Concert Reviews

Video: Selena’s 1994 Dallas Concert at the State Fair of Texas

By Vanessa Quilantan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation