Chappell Roan-Themed Dance Party Coming to House of Blues

This Saturday, House of Blues will become the "Pink Pony Club, " as Club 90s throws Dallas’ first Chappell Roan Night.
Los Angeles-based promoter Club 90s is one of the purveyors of themed parties and DJ nights, and its events honor only the most popular artists. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are among the past themes. The DJ plays songs by the artists and a curated selection of related songs that fans of the honored artist are likely to also enjoy.
Roan’s inclusion in their party portfolio is notable because it’s further evidence of the meteoric success she’s found since releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, last year.
She first became a fan favorite opener for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. Roan then made headlines with her rapidly growing festival crowds, including reportedly breaking the all-time attendance record at Lollapalooza. This was a devastating blow to old men who write "WHO???" in the comments section every time an artist from this century makes the news.
Now House of Blues is throwing a Chappell-themed party in the 2,500-cap room she played less than a year ago.
“Roan’s success is thanks entirely to her fully formed sense of identity as a performer,” we wrote in our review of her House of Blues set. “It’s hard to fathom where this momentum may take her.”
Not a bad call on our end, if we do say so ourselves.
Chappell Roan Night attendees are encouraged to dress on theme. Given Roan’s wide array of notable costumes, that shouldn’t be too difficult. You can throw on your pink pony gear or a waitress get-up in honor of “HOT TO GO” or come dressed up as the Statue of Liberty or Divine from Pink Flamingos. Virtually anything is fair game as long as it’s over the top.
Club 90s will carry the party vibes of the summer into the fall by hosting CLUB BRAT: Charli XCX Night at The Echo on Sept. 13. Between these events, Charli’s headlining concert at American Airlines Center on Oct. 9, and the much-anticipated return of the Boiler Room, the rest of this year is officially claimed by gay people who do a lot of coke.
Chappell Roan Night is an 18-and-up event. Tickets start at $34.25 and can be purchased on Live Nation’s website. More information on upcoming Club 90s events can be found on its website.