 Erykah Badu Hits Back at Nicki Minaj Fans Pestering Her Over Megan Thee Stallion Post | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Coming for Erykah Badu After Megan Thee Stallion Post

As the feud between Nicki MInaj and Megan Thee Stallion rages on, a spin-off feud has emerged: Erykah Badu and Minaj fans.
January 29, 2024
Erykah Badu upset X users who thought she was disrespecting Nicki Minaj.
Erykah Badu upset X users who thought she was disrespecting Nicki Minaj. Andrew Sherman
Share this:
This past weekend’s headlines were dominated by the ongoing feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. On Friday, Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new single “HISS,” a track that takes shots at those in the rap scene who threw her under the bus in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez shooting. In 2020, Megan identified Lanez as the gunman who shot her in the foot during an argument following a July 2020 pool party at Kylie Jenner's house.

The line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law” dropped jaws by calling out alleged predators in the industry and those who have stood up for them. (Megan’s Law refers to state and federal laws that require public sex offender registries.)

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t name any names on “HISS,” but many listeners believed it was obvious that the song alluded to registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, who is married to Nicki Minaj.

Minaj went on a weekend-long warpath that culminated in the release of “Bigfoot,” a diss track that responds to the perceived reference to her husband’s criminal history with allegations that Megan Thee Stallion sleeps around and references Megan Thee Stallion's dead mother.

At some point, Erykah Badu was unwittingly dragged into all of this.

Badu has been close with Megan Thee Stallion in the past. Most notably, she made a surprise appearance at a Megan Thee Stallion show in Switzerland to show off her twerking skills.
On Saturday, Badu shared a photo of Megan Thee Stallion to her Instagram with no comment. Fans of Minaj interpreted this as Badu picking a side in the feud.

Then, in a bizarre twist, Badu was brought into a Spaces conversation on X hosted by Nicki Minaj stan accounts in an attempt to hold her accountable for purportedly disrespecting Minaj. It’s unclear how Badu came to be invited on the call, but she appears to have called the host back. Badu sounds just as confused as we are on the call.

“I didn’t appreciate you liking that shady post about Nicki Minaj when you she’s the queen of rap,” says X user ItsLeKid, co-host of the conversation.”

“Y’all are crazy,” Badu replies with a laugh before giving the host suggestions for better uses of his time, such as taking a bath or calling his mother to say hello. ItsLeKid clarifies that he already lives with his mother, before steering the conversation back to finding out why Badu, as he sees it, has a problem with Minaj.

For most of the conversation about Minaj, Badu’s responses are unintelligible as ItsLeKid talks over her, repeating phrases like “queen of rap” and “No. 1 album of the year” until the words lose meaning. If Badu actually said anything about Minaj during this portion of the conversation, we’ll never know.

Eventually, she manages to tell ItsLeKid that she doesn’t know Nicki Minaj. He insists that she does, claiming he’s seen her referencing her songs before, repeating “high heels on my tippies” (a lyric from recent Minaj single "FTCU") multiple times as Badu becomes increasingly confused.
The conversation culminates with ItsLeKid giving Badu a message to relay to Megan Thee Stallion.

“She needs to watch her mouth when speaking on the queen of rap,” he says.

“Who’s the queen of rap again?” Badu responds without missing a beat.

“Bitch, you know who ... ” ItsLeKid says before catching himself. “I mean … I mean … my bad. My bad.”

Badu then corrects him on his use of the word “bitch,” claiming it should be used as an endearing word and even taking the time to define the word “endearing” for him.

ItsLeKid went on to claim that he and Badu were “just trolling each other” and said he was afraid that his mom would find out he called Badu “the B-word.” Badu’s only response to his many tweets on the matter were the numbers “55515.”

A quick Google search for this number reveals that some believe repeating it can reduce pain. For those who antagonize Dallas’ most high-profile witch, that number may come in handy. Last time she got angry online, she called rapper Blueface "trash," and his life took a dive through the dumpster.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

North Texas' Realist: 24 New Rappers To Watch in 2024

Hip-Hop

North Texas' Realist: 24 New Rappers To Watch in 2024

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
The Women in King Clam Fight Sexism With '69'

Local Music

The Women in King Clam Fight Sexism With '69'

By Ryann Gordon
This Sunday, Watch the Recording of Dennis Gonzalez's Legacy Band Album

Local Music

This Sunday, Watch the Recording of Dennis Gonzalez's Legacy Band Album

By Christian McPhate
Justin Timberlake Announces His First North Texas Show in 5 Years

Concerts

Justin Timberlake Announces His First North Texas Show in 5 Years

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation