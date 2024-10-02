Internet Reacts to North Texas Man Destroying Taylor Swift Guitar

The guitar was sold at the Ellis County Wild Game dinner, a charity auction in Waxahachie that was raising money for local youth and agricultural education programs. A clip on X that's been viewed over 22 million times shows the unidentified buyer using a hammer to pulverize the child-sized instrument immediately after collecting it from auction organizers.
We’ve never seen a guitar smashed quite like that, but the stunt was met with cheers and hollers from those in attendance, so there’s clearly an audience for that kind of thing.
Omg lol!!!! Guy bought a signed Taylor Swift guitar at a live auction for $4,000, only to destroy it 🔥🔥😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zj5kHdygbU— TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 30, 2024
The guitar wasn’t autographed, as some accounts originally reported, nor had it ever been handled by Swift, according to Variety. It was, however, sold alongside a signed CD. It’s unclear what happened to the CD, but we currently have no reason to believe it suffered the same fate as the guitar.
While Swift memorabilia enthusiasts can let out a sigh of relief, the question of why the unidentified man would immediately destroy something he paid so much for remains. It’s a net positive that the money is going to charity, but the bizarre aggression overshadows the act of generosity.
An obvious explanation is that he simply hates Taylor Swift. A lot of people do. You don’t become one of the most famous people alive without angering some weirdos.
According to WFAA, a spokesperson for the auction “hinted” that the stunt had something to do with Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the presidential election, and millions of social media users, both liberal and conservative, who’ve gawked at clips of the event seem to be running with that assumption.
A grown man paying $4000 to destroy a guitar, to impress Trump is next level pathetic!— Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) September 30, 2024
It doesn’t affect Taylor Swift and he just lost $4,000 🤡😂🤣🙄— Alien Must (@BlaineDetails) September 30, 2024
I wish I had 4,000.00 to just throw away like that— Denise Travis (@TravisDeni33661) September 30, 2024
Yeah this endorsement thing ain’t working out too hot for Ms. @taylorswift13.— Crowe's Nest (@crowesnest2024) September 30, 2024
He said what most of us are thinking without saying a word - Good job Patriot.— BelannF (@BelannF) September 30, 2024
The left would do the same with any Kid Rock memorabilia but unfortunately nothing signed by Kid Rock is worth $4K.— AV (@Valdez1Antonio) September 30, 2024