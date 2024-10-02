 North Texas Man Smashes Taylor Swift Guitar After Buying It For $4000 | Dallas Observer
Internet Reacts to North Texas Man Destroying Taylor Swift Guitar

Swifties and haters assume the "Bad Blood" was politically motivated when a North Texas man destroyed an Eras Tour-themed guitar.
October 2, 2024
As T-Swift herself would say, "You need to calm down."
A North Texas man has gone viral after purchasing and subsequently smashing a $4,000 guitar adorned with images from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The guitar was sold at the Ellis County Wild Game dinner, a charity auction in Waxahachie that was raising money for local youth and agricultural education programs. A clip on X that's been viewed over 22 million times shows the unidentified buyer using a hammer to pulverize the child-sized instrument immediately after collecting it from auction organizers.
We’ve never seen a guitar smashed quite like that, but the stunt was met with cheers and hollers from those in attendance, so there’s clearly an audience for that kind of thing.

The guitar wasn’t autographed, as some accounts originally reported, nor had it ever been handled by Swift, according to Variety. It was, however, sold alongside a signed CD. It’s unclear what happened to the CD, but we currently have no reason to believe it suffered the same fate as the guitar.

While Swift memorabilia enthusiasts can let out a sigh of relief, the question of why the unidentified man would immediately destroy something he paid so much for remains. It’s a net positive that the money is going to charity, but the bizarre aggression overshadows the act of generosity.

An obvious explanation is that he simply hates Taylor Swift. A lot of people do. You don’t become one of the most famous people alive without angering some weirdos.

According to WFAA, a spokesperson for the auction “hinted” that the stunt had something to do with Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the presidential election, and millions of social media users, both liberal and conservative, who’ve gawked at clips of the event seem to be running with that assumption.
