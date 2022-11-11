Suspect in Rapper Mo3's Killing Gets 105 Months in Prison on Federal Gun Charge

One of two men facing murder charges in the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November 2020 was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.Kewon Dontrell White, 23, was arrested in August 2020 after fleeing police who attempted to stop him after seeing him commit a traffic violation while riding a dirt bike on W. Pleasant Run Road in Lancaster. White fled, crashing his bike and leading police on a foot chase. Officers arrested him a short time later and found he was carrying a 9mm pistol. White had a felony record for unauthorized use of motor vehicles and evading arrest and detention, making his possession of a gun a federal crime. He was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in May, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Devin Maurice Brown Jr., an associate of White, was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2020 on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance after officers searched his home and found a stolen AK-47 rifle, cash and drugs. He received an 80-month prison sentence in September 2021 after pleading guilty, according to court records.



A Dallas County grand jury indicted White on state murder charges in Mo3's death in February 2021. Brown's indictment for murder came two months later, according to news reports. Both cases are pending.







Dallas police said the rapper was driving north on Interstate 35 near Clarendon Drive around noon on Nov. 11, 2020, when he was approached by a man driving a dark-colored car. Noble pulled over and stopped, and the man, armed with a handgun, left his car and approached Noble's vehicle. Noble left his car and ran south on the freeway, chased by the gunman, who fired several shots into Noble's back, killing him and wounding a bystander before fleeing.



