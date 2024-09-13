 The Best Dallas-Fort Worth Creed Moments in History | Dallas Observer
The 3 Most Important Dallas Moments in Creed History As Band Returns to DFW

No other band can take us "higher."
September 13, 2024
The Texas Rangers and Creed go hand in hand. Richard Rodriguez/Getty
Creed is one of the most meme-ified bands out there today, and because of the renewed “interest” in the band, Scott Stapp's group has embarked on a tour. With dates in Dallas on Sept. 11 and Fort Worth on Nov. 13, the band has returned to DFW, where it’s had some of its most notable, meme-worthy moments.

Forever hallowed in the annals of music popular with Dodge Ram drivers, Creed, against all odds, has proven to have some degree of staying power. Its big hits, “Higher,” “My Sacrifice," “One Last Breath" and “With Arms Wide Open,” have captured the internet’s collective attention, beating out so many other bands with similarly, uh, dated sounds.

And surprisingly, the band has intertwined itself with Dallas music history. Sort of.

Here are the three most important Dallas moments in Creed history.


Texas Rangers 2023 Anthem

It’s hard not to feel something when you hear the song “Higher.” The Texas Rangers won the World Series last year in no small part thanks to the little 1999 banger from an important post-grunge band named Creed.

After a rough start to the season, the team turned it around by blasting the song on the bus and in the clubhouse to boost morale. The band even showed up to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series to support the Rangers, and possibly to say thank you for forcing the band back into the wider public consciousness.

The all-time-great song followed the team all the way from the regular season to winning it all. The song reignited the band, taking their music from ironic listening and thrusting it back into playlists around the country.

Some have argued that “Higher” should be made an official Dallas anthem, and there is no good argument against it.


Marc Rebillet Sings “Higher” at Karaoke

Shortly after the Rangers won the World Series, Dallas legend Marc Rebillet powered through the song at Charlie’s Star Lounge. Truly, nothing is better for karaoke than a divorced-dad-rock throwback, and in that category, Creed takes the cake.

In typical Rebillet fashion, he gives it his all, and the energy pulsates through the entire crowd. The song, combined with his talent, created an entire elevated karaoke experience that few singers and artists can compete with.

In the video below you can see the whole crowd singing along, proving Creed is an instant crowd-pleaser.


Thanksgiving 2001 Cowboys Halftime Show

The months after Sept. 11, 2001, were an awful time for the country. We teetered on the brink of war, anthrax was being sent through the mail and the country seemed to be in a bad way, itching to go to war with whoever it was we deemed responsible.

Our collective spirits begged to be lifted, to show we could rise again and defeat our demons.

Thankfully, we had a savior.

Creed, the Christian post-grunge band from Florida, put on one of the greatest halftime shows of all time, lifting us out of the darkness.

Just look at the visuals: the custom “Stapp” Cowboys jersey, the shirtless bald guy flying through the air, the children's choir — truly a feast for the butt rock senses.

And no, the Cowboys did not win that day. All was back to its natural order.

Sometimes music is a novel, and other times it’s a magazine. It doesn’t have to be the deepest or the most technically satisfying to be enjoyable, and nothing embodies that more than Creed’s music. It’s simple and uncomplicated — perfect for belting out at karaoke or gassing you up on the way to the bar.

Creed intertwines with Dallas so perfectly, it’s corny and classic; the music sends you back to a “better” time when things felt simpler. The hits are earworms that can’t be stopped. It’s a quick hit of nostalgia that shocks the senses, and maybe that’s what we need to boost us during this tumultuous election season.

Either way, we’re happy Creed has returned to North Texas.
