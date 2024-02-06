Marc Rebillet Sang Creed's 'Higher' During Karaoke, Further Cementing It as a Dallas Fave

If you live in North Texas and you like the song “Higher” by Creed, you must truly be living your best life right now.
The Christian butt-rockers have been viewed as punching bags for decades, kind of like Nickelback but not as much fun to make fun of. Their moment of redemption came last year when “Higher” became the unofficial anthem of the Texas Rangers on the way to their historic World Series win.
Once the Rangers revealed not just their love for the song but their belief that jamming to Creed in the locker room brought them good luck, Dallas became quite possibly the most pro-Creed city in the world. This is especially impressive considering all of this happened during a Rangers season that included needle drops courtesy of Queen and Taylor Swift.
Months later, the need for Creed is still going strong. Musician and YouTuber Marc Rebillet was seen passionately belting “Higher” during a karaoke night at Charlie’s Star Lounge in December, now making the rounds online. It’s entirely possible this was an ironic choice, seeing as Rebillet is known to be a goofy guy. Given how the entire room was singing along just as emphatically, however, it seems like the song has legs as an entirely earnest local favorite.
We love the Rangers and support whatever helped them achieve their World Series title, including Creed’s “Higher.” But before we get carried away and make the song Dallas’ bona fide national anthem, we need to weigh our options. There are plenty of other songs that have brought our city joy and honor.
One such song is Trey Lewis’ “Dicked Down in Dallas.” In the tumultuous shitstorm of a year that was 2020, “Dicked Down in Dallas” went viral on TikTok, bringing people together to laugh at the song’s raunchy puns. Aside from the World Series, that was probably our greatest moment of local pride on the national stage in recent memory.
Or if you’re simply hooked on ironic Y2K nostalgia, there are artists from Dallas who can provide that fix. Jessica Simpson was also widely derided in the 2000s, and her song “With You” touches on themes similar to that of “Higher”: being your best self with the man you love (Nick Lachey for Simpson, Jesus Christ for Creed).
If you believe Dallas’ national anthem should have some sort of sports connection, we have to consider Usher. Born in Dallas and headlining this year’s Super Bowl, Usher’s music has positive, uplifting messages we can all get behind such as, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.” Who can argue with that?
We have no ill will or disrespect for Creed, mostly because they get enough of that from the rest of the music-listening public already. We also understand that the World Series was an emotional time for everyone, and getting swept up in Creed-mania was a big part of that.
But claiming Creed when, in the words of Mean Girls, “she doesn’t even go here” is a huge step that’s being taken a little too lightly. We humbly request that everyone consider the consequences of this path and try to find some local pride in things that are worth being proud of. Or at least, you know, local.