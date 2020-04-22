Tony Williams, K Breezy, Boogotti Kasino and This Month’s Best New Music

North Texas' biggest and brightest artists will get us through our isolation with an abundance of much-needed new music. We approach summer 2020 with a hoard of new music from the freshest crops in the Triple D: Tay Money, Trapboy Freddy, K Breezy and others who are also expected to have a massive year despite the pandemic. These are this month’s best new releases:

The World Famous Tony Williams (WRLDSFMS), “Skin I’m In”

The "world famous" Dallas singer and Kanye West’s cousin/trusted confidant Tony Williams embarks on a new trajectory following his viral performance during West’s Sunday Service tour. Benefiting from a shift in music consumption trends, toward authentic, thoughtful and well-written music, Williams’ transition includes a new name as WRLDSFMS and a new song titled “Skin I’m In.” For his first official release in three years, Williams crafts an easy-to-ride song that embodies the spirit of black excellence, awareness and prosperity. "... I felt a need to bring light to the questions,” Williams shared in a press release. “Why do the implicit biases and stereotypes that create these disproportionate occurrences for black people exist and what can we do to change them?"

Lourdiz, “Suicide Down”

Singer-songwriter Lourdiz is best known for her works with Swae Lee (Rae Sremmurd) and international superstar Anitta. Now Lourdiz is eager to step out from behind the scenes to be at the top, next to the ones she helped get there, by reintroducing herself to the masses as an entertainer in her own right, through an emotional roller coaster of a single called “Suicide Down.”

In the song's video, directed by Brian Lipko, Lourdiz generates a new buzz for herself by steering clear of the radio-friendly lullabies she's known for in favor of an unorthodox subject matter — celebrating universal struggles through her personal history. “'Suicide Down' is about extremes," the singer says of the single. "Life’s all ups and downs, and you have to keep hustling to get to where you wanna go. When we were coming up with ideas for the video, it was important to me to have trees in there. For me, they symbolize peace when shit was peaceful.”

The artist enlisted popular Alamo Records rapper Lil Gotit, and his stimulating street tale runs parallel with Lourdiz’s dark story arc, making for a must-hear collaboration. “Suicide Down” follows the singer's fire-starter debut, “I’m Pissed.” The two songs lay the foundation for the rising star's unstoppable run.

Yella Beezy, “Keep It in The Streets”

Yella Beezy, who is quickly becoming the biggest name in Dallas hip-hop, takes it back to where it all started in the introspective new black-and-white visual for “Keep It in The Streets,” a textbook explanation for the consequences needed to be studied by anyone eager to be involved with street life.

Beezy clarifies the street’s politics and code of conduct with a straight-to-the-point introduction, in which he warns, “We can go back and forth with this s***, you know?/ You know… Just don’t run to the law/ Don’t run to no police, don’t get no man involved, know what I’m sayin?/ Lot of n***as be talkin’ that gang s***, be talkin ‘bout what they gon’ do, what they about/ Soon as somethin’ happenin’, you know what I’m sayin’?/ They runnin’ and tellin’, you know?/ Just keep it all the way straight/ Keep it in the streets, you know what I’m sayin?” The new song, available now on Hitco, adds stock to Beezy’s latest commercial hits, “Ay Ya Ya Ya” and “Restroom Occupied.”

Boogotti Kasino ft. Rico Recklezz, “Trap House Bag”

Fort Worth’s Boogotti Kasino is undoubtedly one of the hottest acts in DFW right now, and his new song, “Traphouse Bag,” solidifies that status. With a simply electrifying visual, Kasino stars as an absurdly high-volume leader with a riot-starting rap style and a snarly crew. Their mission: to be the people’s choice for the best music in North Texas. Chicago’s Rico Recklezz co-stars. The song’s combustible elements amplify Kasino’s ascent to the top tier ahead of his new album, Big Flamingo, which includes 15 new songs, co-written by Recklezz, Peso Peso and Sauce Walka.

Go Yayo, “Top Flow”

Local fans can’t seem to get enough of Fort Worth’s Go Yayo and his in-the-streets documentaries. On his new single, “Top Flow,” he continues to supply the demand with another extremely aggressive song about proudly representing where you're from and fighting unknown opponents. Throughout the song and video, a menacing Yayo annihilates his would-be enemies with a venomous series of defiling raps.

“Top Flow” is from Go Yayo’s latest mixtape, Good Dope Vol. 3. Released in 2019, it features Maxo Kream and Quin NFN and brings Yayo back to the prime time after being exiled several years ago due to multiple legal troubles and industry blockades. His derailing past behind him, Go Yayo currently is on a campaign in the DFW music’s top prospect division where he self-claims the new title, “King of Texas,” with an open invitation to all challengers.

Mia Eliani, “BSP”

If you have something less than complimentary to say about the Grand Prairie recording artist or her crew, Mia Eliani’s new visual for the hit song “BSP” will make you regret it. The feisty artist is utterly delightful as she sings about being unbothered by other people's petty nonsense.

Addressing herself as "Queen" Mia Eliani, in “BSP” she speaks to her subjects with a raunchy tirade dignifying her street royalty. Eager to make the title concrete, she prepares to legitimately rule Dallas in 2020 by issuing a statement of candidacy on “BSP” for the illustrious title of “Queen of Dallas.” It's a late entry, as Mia will be putting her bars to the test for a popularity vote against fierce challengers Erica Banks and Mz. G.

Eliani’s extreme ambition shouldn’t come as a surprise, as she’s a star pupil of hip-hop legends The D.O.C. and Mr. Pookie. “BSP” follows her recent release, “Block Party Remix.”

AK ft. Trapboy Freddy, “Pain”

The relatively unknown AK emerges onto the rap landscape with an intriguing Jeff Adair-directed introduction in “Pain.” For his grand opening, the Porsche-driving newbie chooses to separate himself from others by authenticating his backstory with raps describing past hustles. Heavily auto-tuned, he raps, “I’m from the mud, everything I spit factual/ These Balmain jeans, I pop shit like these rappers do./ I make one call, get you whacked in a day or two/ I got Lil Newisk in the cut, he gon' spray it too …”

The single is a star-studded collaboration with Trapboy Freddy, who assists with his own flashy hustler confession. The debonair AK is still perfecting his sound, but “Pain” is evidently a breakthrough hit.

K Breezy ft. NCG Madmax, Go Brazy, 30Rich, “Pop That” (Fort Worth Remix)

K Breezy spent the majority of 2019 becoming one of North Texas' most popular acts, with a viral hit and dance craze in “Pop That.” The kids can’t get enough of the dance and K Breezy is here to give them what they want, as she provides the song with more shelf life in two fresh locale remixes. For the first, Breezy aligns with her associates in Fort Worth for a charismatic take. Maintaining that original Wise G-bounce, the crew sets the bar high with engaging raps and persuasive punchlines.

NCG, Go Brazy and 30Rich solidify their place as the city’s hottest rappers while leaving no room to identify the better of the three. K Breezy couldn’t have assembled a more cohesive unit to execute her new vision.

K Breezy ft. Ray Gunna, Tony Gunna, Uno Loso, 7thaGreat, “Pop That” (Triple D Remix)

That's right, the second new remix deserves its own spot as well. Four Dallas elites take over the popular K Breezy remix after her Fort Worth showcase in this equally hot remake set to compete in a friendly rivalry. Featuring Ray and Tony Gunna, Uno Loso and 7thaGreat, the rival project results in a hard-earned win as the Dallas foursome dominates late with hard-hitting bars, rabbit punchlines and sharp-witted hometown terminology.

MurdaGang PB, “Deep Water”

MurdaGang PB, an underground sensation with street-smart style and half-million fan base, built his popularity with chaotic street references and a bullying persona. In “Deep Water,” the Go Yayo affiliate is meticulously crafty while addressing enemies about avoiding his unspeakable wrath. Cementing his arrival among the next generation of local superstars, PB (short for Peanut Butter) has quickly graduated from protegé to peer and created a gradual interest among fans for other MurdaGang members, like YTN MurdaGang.

“Deep Water” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans unfamiliar with the group's rambunctious sound. While dangerous, PB’s music is infectious and quickly spread outside of North Texas onto other influential parts of the South. It’s only a matter of time before his sound travels coast to coast.

Angel White, “One In A Million”

The multi-hyphenate Angel White pays homage to the unique in appearance through the empowering new song “One In A Million.” In the video, a purified White roams the desert summoning magic for a bright and enchanting lesson about being an anomaly. The song celebrates being different as White speaks through self-assured raps. “Does your hair glow bright like the sun./ Skin like milk, you can pour it in a cup/ No, I don’t compare to no one/ Don’t get too close, you might fall in love/ With me you’re gonna have so much fun/ Meet somebody new everyday of the month /They say that I fell from above.”

The production’s tropical element acts as the perfect backdrop for White’s seductively clever inception. “One In A Million” is a preview of a forthcoming project expected later this spring.

Tay Money, “Bussin”

An unstoppable presence who’s once again racked up over 258,000 views in mere weeks with her recent hit, “Carmen Electra,” Tay Money continues her Hurricane Tay siege with the new video for what's surely her next hit, “Bussin.”

To accompany the track’s signature conceited flow, the Big Tay and Drew Filmed It-directed video shows an insane fanfare block party filled with candy painted trucks and an army of twerkers. “Bussin” 's outpouring of supporters on a day’s notice attest to the larger-than-life star power this North Texas hitmaker possesses. The visual ends with ecstatic tributes by fans who accepted the viral invitation to be part of the video shoot.

Tay's popularity has propelled her streams to 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Hurricane Tay contains an impressive list of new fan-favorites, like “IMAX,” “GRLS WKND” and “Left Cheek, Right Cheek.”

Numbaa 7, “Message To The Opps”

Thanks to Fat Yunginn, Pleasant Grove is the new hot spot for major prospects and next in line is hip-hop artist Numbaa 7. On his new song, “Message To The Opps,” he issues a fiery PSA to those praying for his downfall while ducking and dodging the law. Backed by a strong-arm steady crew, the arrogant young rapper excites fans with his confrontational lyricism about evading the opposition on the road to a North Texas takeover.

Numbaa has had a hell of a year, within months of releasing breakout single “Poppin My Shyt,” the rising rapper has already developed a following with deep cuts “Demon Flow” and “Free Numbaa 7.” The recent success has spawned a demand for a debut project that is in development for a 2020 release.

Trapboy Freddy ft. Yella Beezy, “Let Me Find Out”

Ready for a joint album between two of Dallas biggest stars? Then let your anticipation build up for this surprise Trapboy Freddy loosie, titled, “Let Me Find Out.” Featuring Yella Beezy, the pair partners up as the urban Larry Flynt and Hugh Hefner, respectively, who must investigate a chance for a sexual conquest.

Produced by TurnMeUpJosh, the dynamic duo play things fast-and-loose as they frolic among a room of curvaceous women.