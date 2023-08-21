 Joppa Tries to Fight Off a Concrete Batch Plant Without the Proper Permit | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Joppa Tries To Fight Off a Concrete Batch Plant That Lacks the Proper Permit

Residents in the Dallas freedman's town say their neighborhood is being polluted by a plant that has shown it won't play by the rules.
August 21, 2023
According to city officials, the plant has been operating without a needed permit since September 2022.
According to city officials, the plant has been operating without a needed permit since September 2022. Getty Images
Share this:
A nearly three-hour meeting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel downtown on Thursday was filled with uproar, interruptions and plenty of questions. Joppa residents wanted answers regarding a batch concrete plant operating near their community.

Last year, the city discovered that the plant, at 4500 Great Trinity Forest Way, was operating without the needed permit, prompting the operator to apply for the permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The meeting on Thursday was to help determine whether to grant the permit to Texas Star Ready Mix. One of the major questions at the meeting was: If the plant didn’t have the proper permit to operate, why was it still operating just outside of the Dallas freedman's town? No one seemed to have a good answer.

The company did not respond to the Observer’s requests for comment, but a company representative said at the Thursday meeting that Texas Star Ready Mix was working to get in compliance.

During the meeting, the company representative explained that the plant has been used to develop materials for foundations and sidewalks in the area. “Texas Star Ready Mix is proud to be a part of the Joppa community,” the rep said. “We’re honored to be a part of the Joppa community.”

A representative with the TCEQ said at the meeting that a review of the permit application has been completed, and it appears to meet all the technical requirements for the permit. Texas Star Ready Mix submitted the application on January 30.

Several people turned out to the meeting and sent in comments in advance opposing the permit.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, who represents the district where Joppa sits, put out a statement ahead of the meeting saying the permit should be denied. “The approval of this permit would be detrimental to the health of Joppa residents who live adjacent to the batch plant,” he wrote. “The amount of air pollution and particulate matter that the Joppa community has endured is greater than any other parts of our city.”

“The approval of this permit would be detrimental to the health of Joppa residents who live adjacent to the batch plant." – Adam Bazaldua, Dallas City Council

tweet this
Bazaldua said the city learned the plant was operating without the proper permit in September 2022. A follow-up visit to the plant on Aug. 9 found the it was still operating without the permit.

Texas State Rep. Venton Jones, a Democrat from Dallas, also released a statement about the proposed permit and sent a representative to the Crowne Plaza meeting to speak on his behalf.

“When considering such permits for concrete batch plant operations, it is imperative that we consider the environmental and health risks associated with running such a facility near residential homesteads around the proposed location of 4500 Great Trinity Forest Way,” Jones wrote in his statement.

The existing sources of pollution in the area include emissions from Austin Industries, TAMKO (a maker of roofing shingles), a nearby railroad, a landfill and other nearby heavy industries, the state representative noted.

“The combination of these industries around this community has exacerbated existing health conditions impacting the residents including asthma, heart and respiratory diseases, and cancer,” Jones's statement read. “Allowing this concrete batch plant to operate would continue to exacerbate existing problems community members, government officials and our health department are already working hard to improve.”

A representative with the TCEQ explained that the plant uses a dust collector and other measures to clean up the particulate matter that it creates. And there's a reason why some plants are where they are. Concrete batch plants often have to be close to the areas where building is occurring because of how quickly concrete materials harden, according to the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association.

Kathryn Bazan, chair of Dallas’ Environmental Commission, told the Observer the Joppa Freedman’s Town Association has hired Legal Aid of Northwest Texas to help appeal the permitting decision if the permit is approved.

For now, the TCEQ will review all the permit-related comments submitted prior to and at the meeting and respond to all of them. After that, the agency will make its decision on the permit.

Bazan didn’t sound too confident, saying she’s never seen a permit denied based on public comments. She explained that the plant is already under enforcement with the TCEQ for failure to keep buffer distances for its materials and having an open conveyor system.

“So, they’ve already demonstrated that they are not capable or willing to operate that facility in a compliant way and in a way that’s considerate of the health and wellbeing of neighbors in Joppa,” she said.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn

Trending

Dallas County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus

Dallas County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases

By Simone Carter
Believe It or Not, There's a New Place in D/FW to Pick Up Medical Marijuana

Healthcare

Believe It or Not, There's a New Place in D/FW to Pick Up Medical Marijuana

By Jacob Vaughn
Cops Behaving Badly: 6 Recent Times Local Police Have Not Been Good

News

Cops Behaving Badly: 6 Recent Times Local Police Have Not Been Good

By Simone Carter
From Pageant to Politics: Former Miss Texas Running for North Texas House Seat

News

From Pageant to Politics: Former Miss Texas Running for North Texas House Seat

By Simone Carter
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation